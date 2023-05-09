Omega shines brighter with these solid gold Aqua Terra Shades watches

Dressing up to the nines never gets old. A pair of golden earrings to complement the crimson shine of your lips, a dainty golden necklace to accentuate your neckline, and for the wrist – something to grace your slender wrist, it must be equally eye-catching and elegant.

The perfect watch comes to mind. A smile playing on your lips, you drift towards your collection of Omega timepieces.

Two golden ones stand out; both are the latest additions to the brand’s wide range of Aqua Terra Shades watches. While the previous 10 new models introduced in the collection are made in stainless steel, this shining duo is crafted from solid gold.

The first of the pair comes with a 38 mm case that features a bezel paved in 46 diamonds totalling 1.77 carat, elegantly framing a sun-brushed and lacquered CVD-treated sandstone coloured dial, upon which an applied circular date window in 18K Sedna™ Gold, sailboat indexes, and grey-coloured transfers are displayed.

Made in Omega’s own 18K Sedna™ Gold, a red alloy that is known for its warm tones and for being highly resistant to fading, the watch is set on a bracelet of the same material with a butterfly clasp. Beating within is Omega’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer calibre 8801, a self-winding movement with Co-Axial escapement that offers 55 hours of power reserve.

The same movement powers the second gold watch, this model featuring a 34 mm case crafted from 18K Moonshine™ Gold, Omega’s proprietary yellow gold alloy well known for its pale tones and high resistance to fading. Presented on a shimmering leather strap in pine green, the watch displays a lagoon green sun-brushed and lacquered dial that has been CVD-treated. On the dial are an applied circular date window in 18K Moonshine™ Gold, sailboat indexes, and silver-coloured transfers.

Both Omega timepieces are equally mesmerising; you reach for the bigger of the two, if only for the diamond-set bezel that matches the twinkling of the diamond on your ring. Your look now complete, you’re ready for a good time.