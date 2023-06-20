If you need an impressive celebrity watch collector to look up to, let us re-introduce one of the greatest rappers of all time, Jay-Z, as a reference. Here are some of the most expensive watches in Jay-Z’s collection.

We may know him as one of the most popular and successful rappers of all time, but Jay-Z is more than that. The superstar is also an avid watch collector who adores exquisite, one-of-a-kind timepieces just like a few of his fellow artists, namely DJ Khaled and Drake. Below, we zoom in on his diverse collection of timepieces, highlighting 7 of the most expensive watches owned by Jay-Z.

[Hero and featured image credit: Jay-Z]

7 of the Most Expensive Watches Owned by Jay-Z

This black, octagonal watch from Audemars Piguet is one of the most wanted in the market. The openworked dial reveals the intricate mechanics in contrast to the pink gold arms and black ceramic bracelet. Although this particular Royal Oak retailed for around $131,600 when it first launched, expect to pay a hefty amount more in the secondary market.

Price: approx. $400,000

Jacob & Co. Rainbow Tourbillon

Jacob & Co.’s distinguished craftsmanship is displayed in this diamond-encrusted Rainbow Tourbillon. This discontinued model features 94 baguette-cut diamonds on the case, and 204 more on the dial. All in all, this 48mm timepiece was already a pinnacle on its own, receiving even more recognition after Jay-Z was seen wearing it on his wrist.

Price: approx. $450,000

Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime 6300G

The Grandmaster Chime 6300G has 20 complications and is one of the most complicated watches on the market. The highly respected timepiece features a Grande Sonnerie, moon phase, and the ability to keep the exact date until the year 2100. Jay-Z shook the internet when he was seen sporting it at Diddy’s 50th birthday in 2016.

Price: approx. $2,200,000

Richard Mille RM056 Tourbillon Blue Sapphire ‘The Blueprint’

Jay-Z commissioned the jeweller Alex Todd to create this exceptional piece to celebrate his classic music album, The Blueprint, in 2019. The watch resembles the same design and mechanics as the original RM56-01 in clear sapphire (of which there are only five in the world), except for the striking blue sapphire (of which this is the only kind).

Price: approx. $2,500,000

Richard Mille 56-01 Tourbillon Green Sapphire

Alex Todd created a one-of-a-kind Richard Mille watch for Jay-Z in 2021 after the first commissioned RM56 Tourbillon in blue sapphire mentioned above. This model in green sapphire is emphasised by the crystal components that allow the light to enter. Jay-Z’s special customisation doesn’t only rank among the most expensive timepieces in the rapper’s collection, but also for the watchmaker as a whole.

Price: approx. $3,000,000

Patek Philippe Nautilus Tiffany 5711/1A

Patek Philippe and Tiffany & Co. together launched a beautiful Tiffany blue watch to commemorate their partnership in 2021, and Jay-Z was the first celebrity to have been spotted wearing it. Although the watch was retailed for much lower than a million, the rarity of there being only 170 available in the market increased the price incredibly.

Price: approx. $3,220,000

Hublot Big Bang

It would be almost too romantic to be true if the most expensive timepiece Jay-Z has in possession is a gift from his wife, but it is true. In 2012, Beyoncé bought her husband a birthday gift that was worth USD 5 million at the time. This Hublot Big Bang features 1,282 diamonds all in 18K white gold, from the dial, to the case, to the bracelet.

Price: approx. $5,000,000