Seamaster Diver 300M 60 Years of James Bond: Omega’s ode to the secret agent

Last October marked the 60th year of the James Bond franchise, and it was only fitting that Omega released two new watches to commemorate the momentous occasion.

Let’s take a closer look at the celebratory duo: the Seamaster Diver 300M 60 Years of James Bond in Stainless Steel and Canopus Gold™.

Both measuring 42 mm, the film-themed caseback of each features the same design, which unmistakably replicates the iconic 007 opening sequence – Bond in silhouette standing in the middle of a spinning gun barrel design. Beneath the sapphire, decorated with a patent pending micro-structured metallisation, the dynamic scene plays out. As the running of the lollipop seconds hand drives the patent pending “moiré” effect animation, this translates into a never-ending action scene.

The stainless steel version of the Seamaster takes inspiration from the very same watch that appeared in “GoldenEye”, the 1995 movie in which 007 wore an Omega watch for the first time. Its mesh-style bracelet is in the same style as the Omega watch worn by the super spy in “No Time to Die”. The bezel and dial, the former which features a diving scale (with a commemorative “60” replacing the scale’s traditional inverted triangle) filled with white Super-LumiNova and the latter with laser-engraved waves, are both made from blue oxalic anodised aluminium.

The watch draws power from a precise Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806 and is presented in a blue wooden box in the original Diver 300M wave pattern, which also features a secret push button on the right and three dots inspired by the classic Bond opening title sequence.

As for the second watch, it is crafted from Omega’s own 18-karat Canopus Gold™ – an exclusive white gold alloy known for its brilliant shine – and fitted with a natural grey silicon dial that recalls the beautiful sands of Ian Fleming’s Jamaican home, GoldenEye. No two dials are ever alike as the pattern on each one is totally unique due to the crystallites on their surfaces. Another nod to Jamaica, specifically its flag, is the bezel, which features a paving of green and yellow treated natural diamonds in 10 different tropical shades, ranging from extra dark forest green to cognac, passing through olive, yellow, gold and gold/cognac.

Referencing the 60th anniversary are two additional clear diamonds placed at 12 o’clock. Powered by the luxury Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8807 and presented on a bracelet and buckle in Canopus Gold™, the watch comes in a mango tree box (a nod to the song “Underneath the Mango Tree” from the 1962 “Dr. No”) with mother-of-pearl marquetry (referencing the shells of Crab Key), stamped with a 60 Years of Bond logo and also includes the film-inspired dots.

Apart from the timepieces, new accessories such as cufflinks and sailing bracelets inspired by the watches worn in several Bond movies are also offered by Omega, completing the suave secret agent look.

For close to three decades, several Omega watches have appeared in Bond films: a laser-installed Seamaster 300M Quartz that Bond used to cut an escape hatch in “GoldenEye” (1995); a modified version of the Seamaster 300M Chronometer in “Tomorrow Never Dies” (1997); and a Seamaster 300M Chronometer that saved Bond’s life in an avalanche in “The World is Not Enough” (1999).

Plus a Seamaster 300M Chronometer that Bond employed as a detonator in “Die Another Day” (2002); a Seamaster Diver 300M Co-axial Chronometer, which Bond switched to after earning his double-0 status in “Casino Royale” (2006), in which he first sported a black Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M; a Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M Co-Axial Chronometer with a black dial in “Quantum Of Solace” (2008); a Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M with blue dial in “Skyfall” (2012), in which he also wore two watches, the first being the 42 mm Planet Ocean 600M with black dial and bezel; a Seamaster 300 “Spectre” Limited Edition in “Spectre” (2015); and a Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition in “No Time to Die” (2021).