Friends of Prestige celebrate Vacheron Constantin’s first boutique in Malaysia

Founded in 1755, Vacheron Constantin is the world’s oldest watch manufacturer in continuous production for nearly 270 years, faithfully perpetuating a proud heritage of watchmaking excellence and stylistic sophistication through generations of master craftsmen.

At the pinnacle of Haute Horlogerie and understated elegance, the maison creates timepieces with unique technical and aesthetic signatures, and an extremely high level of finishing touches. Now, the renowned brand finally brings it luxurious watches to Malaysia by opening its first standalone boutique at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

To celebrate this momentous occasion for the Swiss brand, friends of Prestige Malaysia were chauffeured to a secret location—later revealed as the The Godown KL—for a fun-filled night of exploring novelties over an exquisite meal prepared by Chef Raymond Tham and his team at Beta KL, alongside dynamic conversations in the presence of Mr Gael Porte, the Managing Director of Vacheron Constantin for Southeast Asia and Australia.

Guests were invited to view the nine heritage timepieces from Vacheron Constantin’s LESS’ENTIAL Exhibition, which have been chosen from the nearly 1,600 timepieces composing the luxury watchmaker’s private collection.

The first Vacheron Constantin store, covering 100 square metres, is located at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and draws its design cues from the maison in the heart of Geneva. The inside exudes an intimate and welcoming environment for watch aficionados and collectors to be greeted with personal care, while the exterior displays a distinctive façade inspired by Vacheron Constantin’s Maltese cross insignia.

Customers are invited to immerse themselves in the excellence, culture, and history that constitute Vacheron Constantin at this brand-new boutique.

This new store houses the whole watch range from simple to complex, demonstrating the technological and artistic inventiveness of Vacheron Constantin, as well as boutique-exclusive models.

Customers are invited to explore the Patrimony, Traditionnelle, Overseas, and Fiftysix collections of the maison, which feature a variety of mid-to-high complexities, including the coveted Traditionnelle tourbillon and Traditionnelle perpetual calendar.

Highlights also include the Égérie line for ladies, which fuses Haute Horlogerie with Haute Couture and shares a love of perfection and beauty. Additionally, the store will accept an annual rotation of the Les Collectionneurs and Les Cabinotiers collections.

Browse the collections at www.vacheron-constantin.com.

(Main image from L to R: Mark Choo, Rebekah Yeoh, and Brian Choo)