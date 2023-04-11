Zhou Dongyu, Eddie Redmayne and Zoë Kravitz front Omega’s “Every Shade of You”

The name of the collection says it all. Aqua Terra Shades offers watches with sun-brushed dials of various colours, all inspired by nature, celebrating the transition from ocean to earth.

Omega has recently unveiled a campaign focused on the collection, starring three film stars who embody the ebullient spirit of the classic Seamaster timepiece.

Called “Every Shade of You”, the campaign fronted by Eddie Redmayne, Zoë Kravitz and Zhou Dongyu celebrates the unique personality of each wearer, revolving around the theme of expressing one’s individual look through his or her own choice of colour.

“Eddie, Zoë and Zhou are the perfect stars for this campaign. Their creative spirits, adaptable talents and varied lifestyles are a great match for this versatile collection. We hope it will inspire customers to really think about the colours they would love to wear themselves,” says Raynald Aeschlimann, President and CEO of Omega.

Eddie flaunts his sophisticated style in the campaign. Having been an Omega ambassador since 2015, the English actor is renowned for his wide range of big screen roles, from his Oscar-winning portrayal of theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking in “The Theory of Everything” to starring as the wand-wielding wizard Newt Scamander in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise.

Fellow “Fantastic Beasts” star Zoë similarly boasts impressive talents, as the American actress, director and model is highly sought-after for both big and small screen roles. She impresses as Catwoman in “The Batman”, Angel Salvadore in “X-Men: First Class” and Bonnie Howard Carlson in HBO’s “Big Little Lies”, which earned her a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination.

Like Zoë, Zhou joined the Omega family in 2022. Her mastery of various roles has led to her current record as the youngest actress to have received the three most significant accolades in the history of Chinese cinema – namely the Best Actress title at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards, the 39th Hong Kong Film Awards and 33rd Golden Rooster Awards.

The three film stars’ ability to play any character with ease truly personifies the versatility of the Aqua Terra Shades, with their vibrant personalities reflective of the collection’s brilliant dial tones.

Crafted from stainless steel, the watches are offered in two sizes. The 38 mm models are available in Atlantic Blue, Bay Green, Sandstone, Saffron and Terracotta.

As for the 34 mm range, it features softer pastel colours comprising Sea Blue, Lagoon Green, Sandstone, Shell Pink and Lavender, and displays 18-karat white gold hands and indexes, the latter which echoes the shape of sailboat hulls. All 10 watches are powered by Omega’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer calibre 8800.