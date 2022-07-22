5 seafood restaurants in KL and Selangor for fresh and delicious oysters

Looking for the best seafood restaurants in KL and Selangor where you can dine on fresh oysters served with lemon or baked with cheese?
Oysters are considered to be one of the most delicious seafood in the world by many. Though these aren’t the easiest seafood to enjoy, they remain an interesting and decadent dish many seafood lovers seek for.
Not only are they tasty and can be consumed in a variety of ways, but they’re also low in calories, making them an excellent guilt-free choice for indulging in seafood. A serving of six medium-sized oysters (wild, raw, or steamed) is only less than 50 calories and provides 12g of protein, so go ahead and order a dozen without worrying about your waistline. They’re also a rich source of essential vitamins and minerals such as vitamin D, copper, zinc, selenium, and vitamin B12.
While oysters have joined the ranks of luxury food such as caviar and lobster over the years, did you know that they weren’t always known as premium food? Oyster sales first boomed from the early 19th century onwards, when they were sold as a popular cheap street food snack in cities such as London, Paris, and New York. Unfortunately, this led to overfishing and exploitation. As those in the industry started realizing the importance of environmentally safe and ethical breeding of oysters for consumption, the price became more expensive.
There are a wide variety of seafood specialty restaurants in KL and Selangor serving up fresh and delicious oysters where you can enjoy them raw or baked, however you like them best. Depending on the season, oyster selections can differ but here we have listed some of the best places where oysters are sourced and served up fresh.
5 best seafood restaurants to enjoy delicious oysters in KL and Selangor:
Jump To / Table of Contents
SHUCKED Oyster Bars is both retail and restaurant concept, where you’ll get to enjoy a huge selection of fresh/frozen seafood and savour signature cooked seafood dishes such as delicious fresh and smoked oysters, fish, mussels, prawns, shrimps and more cooked on site. They’re known for importing premium oysters from all around the world, so you’ll be sure to get the best here.
Visit the Facebook page for reservations, menu, and current promotions. You can also order online here.
Operating Hours: Daily, 11am to 10pm
Image credit: SHUCKED Oyster Bars/Instagram
This casual restaurant in Sunway Giza, Kota Damansara may be simple in ambiance, but there’s nothing simple about the way they serve seafood. Serving up ample fresh seafood including oysters, crabs, and more in a huge spread, you’ll definitely be satisfied after dining here. Oyster lovers should definitely try the Extra Large Live USA Oysters.
Visit the Facebook page for more info.
Operating Hours: Friday – Saturday 12 noon to 10.30pm, Sunday – Thursday 12 noon to 10.15pm
Image credit: Just Seafood/Facebook
Located in Bangsar, Southern Rock Seafood offers an array of imported oysters to tantalize your palate. If you have trouble choosing which oysters to order, check out their Oyster Guide which includes a tasting, shucking, and selection guide. The restaurant is also a Fishmonger where you can buy selected seafood and oysters to bring home and cook in your own kitchen.
Operating Hours: Monday – Thursday, 11 am to 10 pm, Friday – Sunday, 11 am to 11pm
Image credit: Southern Rock Seafood/Instagram
As one of the best hotel restaurants in the city, Lemon Garden serves popular local and seafood dishes and offers a variety of options for an indulgent meal. For seafood enthusiasts, the Seafood Buffet is a must-try with its ample offerings of fresh seafood including oysters served fresh with lemon. From Chinese cuisine to pasta, there is plenty of other delicious dishes to complement your seafood feast here.
Book a table here.
Operating Hours: Daily, 6am to 10 pm
Image credit: Shangri-La Hotel Kuala Lumpur
This popular bistro in Bangsar serves culinary delights in a sophisticated ambiance, serving only the freshest of ingredients. Choose from a selection of premium Irish oysters here, along with oyster shooters, and other delicious seafood. If you’re dining with a group, the Oyster Tower here is a great choice for a selection of seafood including lobster, fresh oysters, prawns, and more.
Operating Hours: Monday – Friday, 11 am to 12 am, Saturday – Sunday, 10 am to 12 am
Image credit: BAIT KL/Instagram
Hero and featured image credit: Photo by Yukiko Kanada on Unsplash