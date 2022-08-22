7 restaurants and cafes to check out at Artisan’s Playground

COOKHOUSE’s newest dining destination in KL, Artisan’s Playground, is home to a wide array of delectable culinary selections and restaurants — from Melbourne-inspired breakfast tapas at Mabel and Tucker, to premium hand-tossed pizza from Pie Guys.

All eyes are on the newest gastronomy hub in town! COOKHOUSE launched Artisan’s Playground on 1 April 2022, its latest shared kitchen concept. Described as COOKHOUSE’s flagship outlet, Artisan’s Playground is a unique space equipped with state-of-the-art features—from its Stefano Ferrara Pizza Oven and Victoria Arduino espresso machine to Giesen coffee roastery and Josper Grill.









Throughout its space which spans 33,000 square feet (which can accommodate over 450 diners), you’ll find a multitude of restaurants and cafes to whet your appetite and satisfy your curious tastebuds. Options at the new dining destination in Kuala Lumpur include a coffee specialty spot, a pizza parlour, and a restaurant that specialises in breakfast tapas. Keep scrolling to get to know the places you should check out at Artisan’s Playground!

Tucker

Jerusalem Bagel (Image: COOKHOUSE)

If you’re craving for something momentous and filling in the morning (and beyond), Tucker’s the place for you. Available from 8.30am to 6pm, Tucker offers Melbourne-inspired small plates, with dishes such as Pulled Spiced Beef and Potato Hash, Mushroom and Barley Fricasee, as well as Jerusalem Bagel with chilli corn carne (yes, you read that corn-rectly!).

Learn more about Tucker here.

Mabel

Beef Eye Fillet (Image: COOKHOUSE)

Mabel (available from 12pm to 9.30pm) is a casual dining spot offering a plethora of contemporary sharing plate delights. Signatures here include the likes of Beef Eye Fillet with gula Melaka soy sauce burnt butter, Crab and Pea Risotto, Mabel’s Fried Chicken with mint-tofu mayonnaise, and Confit Duck Leg.

Learn more about Mabel here.

Pie Guys

Firebird (Image: COOKHOUSE)

Here’s one for the pizza (or is it pie-zza?) aficionados! Established by the team behind Natalina Italian Kitchen, Pie Guys offers premium hand-tossed pizzas. There are nine pizza options to select from at the moment. If you’re into tomato-based pizzas with chicken, go for Firebird. For anyone seeking a beef feast, opt for The Hunter that comes with beef pepperoni, beef sausage, beef salami, and beef bacon. Prefer something vegetarian? Try Magic Mushroom, of course.

Learn more about Pie Guys here.

Burnt & Co

At Burnt & Co, turn up the heat (literally!) — for yourself and for your appetite. Utilising a Josper grill, the open flame kitchen has a myriad of mouthwatering selections on the menu. They include delights like Smoked Paprika King Prawn, Mala Honey Smoked Duck Breast with herbaceous orange salad, Grilled Baby Octopus on Toast, Australian Wagyu Striploin, and Pan-Seared Foie Gras. Burnt & Co is available from 12pm to 10pm.

Learn more about Burnt & Co here.

Drum Coffee Roaster

Drum Coffee Roaster at Artisan’s Playground (Image: COOKHOUSE)

Drum Coffee Roaster has everything you need for your caffeine fix. In addition to the usual caffeinated suspects, you can also get special concoctions such as OJ Spresso (lime, orange, and double espresso), Estraordiberry (double espresso, wild berries, lemon, and pomegranate), and Neo Romantics (lychee and rose kombucha).

Learn more about Drum Coffee Roaster here.

Mobster Lobster by Chef Fhaizal

Helmed by Chef Fhaizal, Mobster Lobster (as its name suggests) is the go-to spot in Artisan’s Playground for all things lobster. The Classic Lobster Roll consists of lobster meat tossed with homemade mayonnaise and served cold on a hot brioche bun whereas The Original Lobster Roll is lobster meat served in drawn butter. Here, you can also try unique creations like Sambal Lobster Roll, Sweet Chilli Lobster Roll, Salted Egg Lobster Bao, and Lobster Mac and Cheese.

Learn more about Mobster Lobster here.

Voila by Otto & Loi

Remember to leave some room for a sweet finish to your meal! It’s a sweet affair at Artisan’s Playground with petit gâteau from VOILA BY OTTO & LOI. Helmed by Chef Otto Tay and Chef Loi Ming Ai, treat yourself to mini but immersive desserts in the form of Parfum, Lily Pandan, Le Sesame Noir, Jaune, Kappu, and more.

Learn more about Voila by Otto & Loi here.

Artisan’s Playground will also see upcoming collaborations with chefs in Malaysia such as Chef Diego Reali of Natalina Italian Kitchen and Chef Raymond Tham of Beta and Skillet. With our eager eyes, we can also spot future openings such as Aliyaa for Sri Lankan cuisine and One Fine Duck (Extra Super Tanker’s first pork-free eatery).

Artisan’s Playground by COOKHOUSE in Rivercity Plaza is available from 8.30am to 10pm daily, with indoor and alfresco dining spaces available. Reservations can be made online. For more information, you can visit Artisan’s Playground at this website.

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur