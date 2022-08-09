Seasonal menus, Merdeka promos and more dining events to check out this August

This August 2022, check out the best seasonal menus, promos, and dining events in KL and Langkawi.

With Merdeka approaching on 31 August 2022, it’s time to explore Malaysia’s national dish with a nasi lemak buffet at Sunway Resort. If you’re a fan of Shin’ Labo by James Won, you won’t have to wait till dinner to explore its mouth-watering dishes. The restaurant now introduces its newest Kikuyu lunch menu, available on weekends.

For those heading to Langkawi between 19 and 20 August, don’t miss out on dining events on the island, such as a gastronomic weekend by Ritz-Carlton Langkawi that features three special guests. For cocktails in the city, get ready to kickstart your night with Maristar’s latest creations during Starlight Hours.

Bookmark this page and stay tuned for more updates and new dining events.

The best dining events in KL and Langkawi to try in August 2022:

Celebrate Merdeka & Malaysia day at Sunway Resort





It’s time to celebrate Merdeka and Malaysia day with a hearty plate of our national dish, nasi lemak. Malaysia Day may be over a month away, but it doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate with a hearty buffet twice. Located in the Resort Cafe, Sunway Resort, Chef De Cuisine Afiq Matkhir and sous chef Nora Yusof are bringing the classics with a one-of-a-kind nasi lemak buffet. Traditional favourites comprise the Peranakan nasi lemak pandan, Kedah’s nasi lemak kuning royal, Kelantan’s signature nasi lemak Bunga telang and the iconic nasi lemak putih. A plate of this signature dish isn’t complete with some heat. The buffet also provides an extensive range of sambals ranging from slow-cooked sambal bawang to sambal ikan masin. Apart from that, guests can enjoy a variety of fried anchovies and side dishes. For those who prefer an ala carte menu, the cafe offers its own ‘build your own nasi lemak’.

The Merdeka and Malaysia Day buffet lunch is available from 15 August to 16 September 2022, priced at RM138 nett from Monday to Saturday and RM168 nett on Sundays. However, the buffet dinner is priced at RM198 nett on Friday and Saturday nights. Visit the website for more info.

Address: Sunway Resort, Persiaran Lagoon, Bandar Sunway, 47500 Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia

Shin’ Labo by James Won introduces an exquisite lunch menu.





If you love Shin Labo’s Japanese-french cuisine, you can finally indulge in their mouth-watering specialities for weekend lunch. The Kikuyu lunch menu features two highlights: Anago (RM268+ per person) and A5 omi hime wagyu (RM298+ per person). Before your meals, you will be served an amuse-bouche which consists of omurice, hambagu and korokke. For entrée, expect a serving of foie gras and truffle chawanmushi and pate, feuilletee Hokkaido scallop with uni butter and tobiko served with beurre blanc. Your chosen mains come after, and to end the gastronomical journey, soba sablé with seasonal homemade parfait with glacé for dessert.

The lunch menu is available on weekends from 11.30 AM to 2.30 PM. Make a reservation here.

Address: Lalaport BBCC, G-13A & G-13B (Ground Floor), Mitsui Shopping Park, 2, Jalan Hang Tuah, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

A culinary weekend experience at Ritz-Carlton Langkawi





Are you heading to Langkawi from 19 to 20 August? The Ritz-Carlton Langkawi introduces an exclusive gastronomic weekend featuring three culinary masters: Chef Deepanker Khosla, hailing from Bangkok’s sustainable fine dining restaurant Haoma, Chef Johnson Wong from gēn 根 Penang and Reka: Bar’s mixologist Giovanni Magliaro.

Famed for his Neo-Indian signature cuisine, Chef Deepanker Khosla will present a mouth-watering five-course menu at The Beach Grill. Priced at RM580 nett per person and RM880 nett per person inclusive of wine pairing, the menu comprises green pea pops, chicken and yoghurt kebab, pulissery (an authentic Kerala recipe made with buttermilk and cucumber) bisque with rock lobster, baby lamb rogan josh (curry) and local baked fish, lamb marrow curry and lentils topped with caviar and mango sorbet for dessert.





Over at Hai Yan‘s Kitchen, Chef Johnson Wong will serve his interpretation of modern Malaysian cuisine inspired by his childhood memories. Priced at RM580 nett per person, the five-course degustation dinner begins with a platter of T’lur caviar, skipjack tuna, green chilli, ginger flower, tiger prawn, rambutan, buah kulim, fish roe and grey mullet. Next is a serving of aged pumpkin flower crab, white peppercorn pomfret, and a hearty plate of aged duck roselle. To end the gastronomic journey, a dessert consisting of pineapple, soy sauce and chilli, strawberry, cardamom, rose banana, gula Apong and cinnamon will be presented.







End the evening with a masterclass by Giovanni Magliaro at the Horizon. Priced at RM180 nett per person, the session will take place on 20 August 2022 and includes two cocktails. If you’re looking forward to some downtime, enjoy the sunset with a round of signature cocktails curated by Giovanni, priced from RM80 nett per glass.

For more information and reservations, please call +604-952-4888 or email restaurant.langkawi@ritzcarlton.com or visit the website.

Address: Jalan Pantai Kok, Teluk Nibung, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah

Kickstart your night with delicious cocktails during Starlight Hours at Maristar

Maristar Starlight Hours

Need a quick pick-me-up? Check out Maristar’s newest menu, Starlight Hours. Brought to you by the Marini Group, Maristar unveils its latest signature cocktails to explore with your loved ones. Highlights include the Espresso Martini, a combination of Absolut Blue, Kahlua, espresso coffee and vanilla syrup, and Maristar Melon, a rock melon-based drink with Midori liquor and rosemary syrup with melon star garnish. Try the CornStar, a rum cocktail with corn syrup and lemon juice for a sweet kick. Whisky lovers can enjoy the Tamrindho or Tropic Hunter. Priced between RM32+ and RM45+, the cocktails are best enjoyed in the al fresco area when the weather is just right. If you’re planning to stay for dinner, check out the Starlight Hours dinner set comprising spaghetti aglio olio (with prawns or vongole), spaghetti carbonara, soft shell crabs, and popcorn chicken and pizza for RM150 nett.

The menu is available from 5 PM to 9 PM daily. Contact +603-2386-6030 and +6012-935-2533 for reservations or book online.

Address: The Starhill, LG 08, Lower Ground, The Starhill 181, Jln Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Hero image credit: Shin’ Labo by James Won; featured image credit: Chef Johnson Wong

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur