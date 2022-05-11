The latest seasonal menus for afternoon tea in KL and PJ

There’s nothing quite like a delightful afternoon tea in KL with friends or family. Besides being an excellent excuse to dress up, it’s a beautiful way of enjoying each other’s company while creating memories over sweet treats.
If you’re longing for a midday break, make a reservation at these hotels in KL and PJ for a delightful afternoon tea session. It’s great to explore what these prominent establishments have prepared as an occasional indulgence — whether it is to host your next bachelorette party or birthday celebration.
In addition, you can never go wrong with tasty savouries and sweets such as finger sandwiches, scones and cakes, especially when these hotels offer unique seasonal menus for an unforgettable experience – Japanese Cherry Blossoms are a highlight this month.
From the seasonal curations to the classics, enjoy perfect moments accompanied by warm, buttery scones.
Here are the best seasonal menus for afternoon tea in KL and PJ:
Located in the heart of KL, W Kuala Lumpur offers an impressive afternoon tea set for two. Priced at RM138 nett per person, the Lokali-Tea afternoon tea set is infused with the best local, sustainable produce. Available from 3 PM to 5 PM, the set includes Borneo lobster roti john, Bidor smoked duck, Kelantan chocolate popping mousse, lokal figs torte, assorted sandwiches, etc. Classic scones are available with unique jackfruit and pandan flavours enriched with clotted cream and pumpkin kaya jam.
For reservations, contact +603-2786-8888 or email [email protected]
Head over to Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur for a fun-filled Japanese affair in the city. The menu offers delectable treats featuring cherry blossom flavours, priced at RM120 nett per person and RM220 nett for two. Highlights include smoked salmon sushi roll with salted cherry flower, matcha scones, panna cotta with sakura jelly and more. Opt for either illy coffee or Harny & Sons tea to complete your day.
For reservations, contact +60122158782 / +60322637888 or email [email protected]
Enjoy a pleasant afternoon with your loved ones at the Four Seasons Hotel KL. Available from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM, indulge in a variety of classic savouries and sweets (priced at RM188 per person), including smoked brisket, konbi egg sando, smoked salmon mousse, chocolate Godiva, blueberry macaron and more. For scone lovers, enjoy the classic or the hotel’s special dehydrated blueberry with cacao nibs scone served with cornish clotted cream, kelulut honey butter and apricot jam.
For reservations, contact +603-2382-8888 or book here.
Pamper your best friend with an exquisite New Yorker afternoon tea by booking a reservation between 3 PM and 6 PM at The Alchemy, Starhill Dining. In collaboration with Jurlique, the afternoon tea set offers mouth-watering desserts inspired by the sweet rose fragrance. The menu comprises delicious strawberry rose fromage, rose peach choux, home-smoked salmon sandwiches, etc. Don’t miss out on their rosewater clotted cream to complement your warm, crispy, buttery scones.
For reservations, WhatsApp here.
We can’t seem to stay away from the beauty of Japanese cherry blossoms. For the second year, Banyan Tree collaborates with Shiseido and returns with a special afternoon tea menu. Served on Level 53, the Banyan Tree x Shiseido afternoon tea (RM188 nett per person) is available from 3 PM to 5 PM and is extended until May 2022. The menu encompasses a variety of Japanese savoury and sweet treats such as kurage kyuri, takoyaki, pasta salad, tamagoyaki, matcha raspberry, sakura pear roll, matcha scones and beyond. Diners can indulge in coffee or tea with exquisite selections from organic earl grey to Nippon sencha.
For reservations, contact +603-2113-1823 or email [email protected]
We’re sure you’ve seen the buzz surrounding Grand Hyatt KL’s Barbie Ultimate Staycation. If you’re looking for an enjoyable afternoon filled with Instagram-worthy shots, add the Barbie Cafe to your wishlist. The Barbie Cafe is made for photography thanks to the barbie-inspired palette and furnishings. In addition, guests can view a display of iconic Barbies dating back 50 years as they sip and dine. The Barbie Pink Afternoon Tea features delicious savoury and sweet treats such as Atlantic Smoked Salmon Mousse, Beetroot Bun, Poached Boston Lobster, Siew Mai, New York Cheesecake, Cameron Highland Brinchang Strawberry Mousse and more.
The Barbie Pink Afternoon Tea is priced at RM228 nett per adult and RM188 nett per child with one complimentary Barbie doll.
Treat yourself and your lover to a magical afternoon tea experience at The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur filled with a classic rendition of finger sandwiches, scones and sweet treats. You can choose between three separate sets: the Colonial Café, priced at RM70++ per person; the Drawing Room, priced at RM90++ per person; and the Orchid Conservatory, priced at RM120++ per person.
For reservations, please WhatsApp at +60 14 647 1060.
The Lobby Lounge at Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur offers divine Afternoon Tea treats of both sweet and savoury presented in a tiered tray. Savoury items include Beef Salami Finger Biluo Green Tea Sandwich, Smoke Salmon and Truffle Egg Bagel with Lapsang Souchong Tea Cream, Tuna and Darjeeling Mayo Sandwich and more.
Sweet treats include Choux filled with a Velvety Peppermint Tea Cream, Milk Chocolate & Peppermint Tea Praline Mille Feuille layers of Candied Winter Melon, Sweet Potato and Jasmine Tea Pastry cream, Fresh Fruit Tartlets on Almond Frangipane with English Breakfast Tea Cream and Chocolate and Arabian Night Tea Eclairs. Warm British Raisin Scones serves with Clotted Cream, Jasmine Tea and Lemon Curd, and Raspberry Jam. Choose from over 28 selections of Shangri-La Blend Tea Selections as you spend a relaxing afternoon here.
The afternoon tea is available daily from 3.00pm to 6.00pm, priced at RM128 nett per set.
For reservation and further enquiries, kindly call +603 2074 3900, WhatsApp +6019 390 2257 or email [email protected]
