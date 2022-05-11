The latest seasonal menus for afternoon tea in KL and PJ

There’s nothing quite like a delightful afternoon tea in KL with friends or family. Besides being an excellent excuse to dress up, it’s a beautiful way of enjoying each other’s company while creating memories over sweet treats.

If you’re longing for a midday break, make a reservation at these hotels in KL and PJ for a delightful afternoon tea session. It’s great to explore what these prominent establishments have prepared as an occasional indulgence — whether it is to host your next bachelorette party or birthday celebration.

In addition, you can never go wrong with tasty savouries and sweets such as finger sandwiches, scones and cakes, especially when these hotels offer unique seasonal menus for an unforgettable experience – Japanese Cherry Blossoms are a highlight this month.

From the seasonal curations to the classics, enjoy perfect moments accompanied by warm, buttery scones.

Here are the best seasonal menus for afternoon tea in KL and PJ: