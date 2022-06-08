The best Father’s Day dining promotions in KL to treat your dad this year

What’s a better Father’s Day gift than an extravagant lunch or dinner at some of KL’s finest hotels and restaurants in 2022?
Whether it’s steak or Japanese cuisine that your dad loves, show him how much you care by treating him to the sumptuous dinner of his dreams. After a couple of years of dining out being restricted due to the pandemic, go all out with a special Sunday brunch or decadent steak dinner.
From quality steak cuts to seafood buffets, your dad will be spoiled for choice at some of KL’s best restaurants. These restaurants are offering the best dining promotions and set menus especially for Father’s Day this year, so don’t miss out on these great offers. Also, don’t wait till the last minute to book a table as most of them are only available on Father’s Day (June 19) or that weekend itself.
Bookmark this guide as we continue updating it throughout the week.
Your guide to the best Father’s Day dining promotions in KL in 2022:
Spoil your dad with an indulgent midday meal at Flock, W Kuala Lumpur this year, as the restaurant is offering a special Sunday #RETOX brunch. With live entertainment, food, and endless cocktails, it’s sure to be a Father’s Day to remember.
Price: RM 238 nett per person (food, endless mocktails, soft drinks, and selected juices) or RM 398 nett per person (food, endless cocktails, house pouring wine and beers)
For reservations and more information, please call +603 2786 8888 or email bf.wkualalumpur@whotels.com
Image credit: W Kuala Lumpur
Vasco’s at Hilton Kuala Lumpur is offering a special Father’s Day buffet this year on June 19 at lunchtime, from 12.30pm to 3pm.
The ‘Three Cheers For Dad Lunch Buffet’ is a hearty lunch buffet featuring meat specialties, seafood on ice, and exciting spa and dining luck draw prizes. Diners can also commemorate the special day with a caricature drawing to bring home.
Price: RM198 NETT per adult | RM108 NETT per child (aged 5 – 11 years old)
For more information and bookings, please call +603-2264 2264 or visit TableApp.
Image credit: Hilton Kuala Lumpur
For the entire month of June, Chambers Grill at Hilton Lumpur is holding a ‘Steak Fit For A King Promotion’.
The Australian Steak Promotion includes Black Angus Porterhouse 1kg-1.2kg and Grain-Fed Queensland at RM590.00. Add on a Chocolate and Coffee Cigar for dad at RM45.
For more information and bookings, please call +603-2264 2264 or visit TableApp.
Image credit: Hilton Kuala Lumpur
Maria’s Steak Cafe is offering a special Father’s Day Set Menu from 18th – 19th June. (From 3pm onwards, only the Father’s Day Set will be available).
The set menu includes an appetiser, your choice of soup, and a selection of mains including quality steak cuts, salmon or Atlantic Cod, and a dessert.
For more information and reservations, please call 017-902 0339 or click here.
Image credit: Maria’s Steak Cafe
This Father’s Day, show your appreciation by making his day complete with a delectable brunch spread at Nero Nero, where Chef Marco Petriacci brings a heart-warming and deeply social tradition from South Italy.
On Sunday, 19th June from noon onwards, treat the fathers in your life to a bounty of food and drink that features a hearty feast of wholesome and fresh South Italian dishes, paired with endless wine or prosecco, perfect to spoil the important man in your life.
Price: RM188++ (Add on RM10 for soft drinks)
Food and endless wines (Sparkling, red wine & white wine): RM338++
Kids from 1 – 5 years: Free, Kids from 6 -12 years: RM 100++
For reservations, call 019-667 4546 or click here.
Image credit: Nero Nero
For the dads who love Japanese dining, pamper them with an all authentic 6-course Japanese bento menu with fresh sashimi over the Father’s Day weekend at Ebisu, Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur.
The bento menu is priced at RM280 nett per person.
For more information and reservations, please click here.
Image credit: Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur
Hero and featured image credit: Photo by Alexandru-Bogdan Ghita on Unsplash