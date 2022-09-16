Timah Whiskey to ReissJaden Wine: The best Malaysian wines and spirits to try

Did you know that there are several Malaysian wine and spirit brands?

Malaysia offers some of the world’s most stunning culinary experiences and that’s not all. There are also many locally produced alcoholic drinks that you will be bowled over with. From scintillating red wines to indigenous whiskeys and gins, different Malaysian wines and spirits have varied flavour profiles and tropical tastes that are sure to linger on your taste buds.

A good selection of Malaysian wines and whiskeys available locally are not only great pours by themselves but also make for the base of lip-smacking cocktails that the bars are proud to serve. In fact, you can also gift these bottles to friends or make a lasting impression before guests when you serve them. Additionally, some native Malaysian cocktails also make every party an event to remember.

What’s even better is that you can avail alcohol delivery services or buy wine online as well as other spirits.

Here are some of the best Malaysian wines and spirits to try

Timah Whiskey

Image credit: Timah Whiskey Official/ @timahwhiskey/ Instagram

An award-winning brand with strong Malaysian roots, Timah Whiskey is a double-peated dram that has a tropical note. The first whiskey from the country to get global recognition, it originated from Ipoh and has bagged awards such as a silver medal at the 2020 World Spirits Competition and the Best Malaysian Whisky award at the International Whisky Competition 2021.

With a 40 percent ABV (alcohol content by volume) Timah Whiskey is made from peat, a natural plant-based fuel source, which is burned to provide the heat to dry malted barley. This imparts the characteristic smokey flavour and aroma. It is priced at RM 219.

Buy Timah Whiskey here

Eiling Lim

Image credit: Eiling Lim

Malaysia’s first independent bottler, Eiling Lim, started as a whiskey brand but soon forayed into the gin business where she carved a niche for herself. Started operations in 2014, the eponymous label leaves no stones unturned to deliver authentic Malaysian flavours in every drink. No wonder, it is considered among the most popular Malaysian spirits.

The brand is known for its handmade small-batch gin. Appealing to the local palate, the three drinks, named Gawky Galangal, Nasty Nangka and Pandan Predator — priced at RM 330 — are made with Southeast Asian flavours but crafted in Belgium at the De Cort Distillery and sent back to Malaysia.

Fill your stock with whiskeys like the Glenlossie (51.1 percent ABV), vermouths like Wen and Shun, as well as rums and gins and be sure to taste the tropical fruit flavours and aromatic spicy notes.

ReissJaden

Image credit: ReissJaden

ReissJaden has a collection of great wines made from locally produced fruits like lemon, pineapple and the native Bentong old ginger root along with natively grown coffee seeds. What makes this brand stand out in the market is that none of its wines contains added flavours, colours or preservatives.

Their best-selling wine is the coffee liqueur — a premium Malaysian spirit made from high-grade fermented coffee beans that impart the classic rich flavour. With 40 percent ABV, it is priced at RM 83. The other wines have 14.5 percent ABV and are tagged between RM 73 and RM 63.

It is Malaysia’s first locally produced wine brand.

Durian whiskey

Image credit: Tropical Wine

This one might raise a lot of eyebrows regarding whether it is an actual whiskey, but a true blue Malaysian can never deny a good Durian whiskey. The drink is made from 100 percent premium quality Musang King, a variety of durian, and every bottle has a creamy texture, is packed with antioxidants, vitamins, proteins and minerals and isn’t too pungent.

Though there are mixed opinions about the fruit itself, the liqueur obtained can also be a good mix with other kinds of alcohol. Durian whiskey contains 18 percent ABV and brings alive the tropical fruit flavour in every sip.

For instance, take the ones made by Malaysian company Tropical Wine Sdn Bhd. Their Musang King durians are typically sourced from orchards of the ‘durian country’ Bentong and Raub in the state of Pahang. Their first and one of the best-selling products includes DORIAN-INSIDE.

Another reputed brand is The Durian Whisky, which was established in 2016. Their liqueur is priced at USD 118 (approximately 530 RM).

Tuak

Image credit: Tuak Atelier/ @tuak.atelier/ Instagram

Tuak is a locally produced rice wine typically made with rice milk and sugar — the latter being a relatively new addition. A native of Sarawak, it is one drink that is deeply entrenched in the country’s culinary and liquor tradition.

Marking any joyous occasion, tuak is a symbol of merrymaking for the indigenous people of Sarawak in Malaysia. Today, the drink is commercially available and is quite a crowd favourite.

Tuak Atelier was founded in 2018 and is based out of Miri in Sarawak. The fermentation process is done in-house with a fleet of skilled farmers. The wine is available in several delicious flavours like Unggu, Roselle Momo and Passion Keling, which makes excellent pairings with any light and appetising Malaysian dish. The ABV of tuak varies between 5 percent and 20 percent and is be priced at RM 48.90.

Buy Tuak here

Jungle Bird

Image credit: Atlantis Tiki Bar/ CC BY-SA 4.0/ via Wikimedia Commons

This cool and refreshing cocktail can be spotted on several bar menus in Malaysia. The cocktail primarily uses rum, Campari, simple syrup and pineapple and lime juice. Though the original classic version uses dark rum, new-age recipes also use Jamaican and blackstrap rum. Together, the concoction is shaken with ice and then poured into a glass filled with ice.

Typically served in a Tiki mug or rocks glass, the drink is garnished with a pineapple wedge and a maraschino cherry. It is said to have originated at the Aviary Bar, Hilton Kuala Lumpur, but today, almost every bar serving it has its own variation.

Lihing

Image credit: Photo by CEphoto, Uwe Aranas

Lihing is a type of Malaysian rice wine which is quite different from tuak and has its roots in the province of Sabah. Made of pulut (sticky rice), it is fermented with sasad (natural yeast) and rested for at least three months.

Lihing has a more translucent amber-like hue, which grows darker as it ages and has an almost 20 percent ABV. This Malaysian spirit is often used as a synonym for tapai (a starchy fermented root dish). Accurately speaking, it is a variation of tapai, which uses fermented cassava or other types of rice.

Lihing can be served at room temperature or chilled and is a staple for any occasion in Sabah. One bar which has a range of amazing lihing is Haus of Lihing. Their drinks contain no added sugar and retain the classic taste, while the variations come in flavours such as ginger, cinnamon, ginseng, komburongoh, tongkat ali and kacip fatimah. Lihing can be priced at around RM 13 for 500ml.

Buy Lihing here

Modern Madness

Image credit: Modern Madness/ @modernmadnessx/ Instagram

Not a fan of wine or spirits? We still have you covered.

If you enjoy a good mug of beer, then this Malaysian beer brand is surely going to impress your taste buds. Additionally, this Malaysian brand makes beer infused with unique flavours like dim sums (yes, you read that right!).

Other interesting beer flavours you can try at Modern Madness include assam boi, lemongrass, durian and chilli stout. While the four varieties have 4.5 percent ABV, the porter comes with a 6 percent ABV on tap.

Modern Madness beers are available in stores of Klang Valley, including RexKL and Ales & Lagers in Publika, and can cost over RM 10 for 330 ml.

(Main and feature image credit: Louis Hansel/ @louishansel/ Unsplash)

This article was first published on Augustman Malaysia