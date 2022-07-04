5 new cosy and aesthetic cafes to visit in KL this July

If you’re looking for a cosy cafe with amazing coffee and food this July 2022, head over to these new cafes that have recently opened up in KL.

We bet you have your go-to eateries, but what about exploring other places for a change? Our curated guide has the best spots to enjoy delicious brews and breakfast options. Start your day with a hearty meal by visiting Take A Bow, After One and Breakfast Spot. For the coffee connoisseurs, you won’t regret heading to Hartamas’ newest Offbeat Coffee Bar for a cuppa.

If you’re craving a bowl of heavenly Asian delights, we suggest heading to Bond Cafe in Cheras. Apart from the appetising dishes, don’t forget to whip your phone out to snap some pictures, as each spot offers a charming ambience worth adding to your Instagram feed.

The best new cafes in KL to check out in July 2022:

Take a Bow

Image credit: Instagram/@malaysianflavours

Presented by the team behind Sunbather Coffee, Take A Bow is the spot to be if you’re in Bangsar South. The contemporary yet industrial space is spacious and cosy with its wooden interior amidst lush greenery. Ideal for brunch dates and coffee breaks, the extensive menu offers hearty mains and breakfast meals. Highlights include the farmhouse platter, chicken schnitzel, arugula pesto fried rice and more. We suggest ordering the pistachio basque cheesecake and salted honey pie served with cinnamon ice cream for dessert. For coffee lovers, you will not regret trying their speciality coffees.

Address: UG-5, The Sphere, Jalan Kerinchi, Bangsar South, 59200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8 AM – 10 PM

Contact: 03-2242 0599

Bond Cafe (non-halal)

Image credit: Instagram/@kxhailey9

Bond Cafe is Cheras’ latest It spot, and it’s perfect for slow afternoons. Although relatively new, customers are already raving about its cosy space and delectable food. The menu comprises mouth-watering Asian-meets-Western meals such as Thai basil pork bowl, bibimbap Vietnamese noodle salad, bacon sandwich and more. Don’t forget to order a cuppa as their speciality coffee is roasted by The Hub. The best part? You can bring your furry friends to the cafe too.

Address: 10a, Jalan Kaskas 4, Taman Cheras, 56100 Cheras, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8 AM – 6 PM (Thursday to Tuesday)

Offbeat Coffee Bar

Image credit: Instagram/@weichunnn__125

In Desa Sri Hartamas, Offbeat Coffee Bar is a great way to kickstart your day, especially after a good sweat. If you’re having difficulty finding the place, the cafe is situated inside the fitness studio, Pwrhouse. Apart from its delicious espressos, the menu also offers curated beverages comprising espresso tonic, yuzu tonic, matchasso and sesamesso. For a refreshing sip, order their mint lemonade and yuzu cucumber. Whether it is for a quick pick-me-up or a relaxing afternoon, Offbeat Coffee Bar is the place to be.

Address: 1, Jalan 48/70a Level 1, Matahari Building, Desa Sri Hartamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8 AM – 9 PM (Monday – Thursday) and 9 AM – 6 PM (Saturday – Sunday)

After One

Image credit: Instagram/@jom._.daka

Situated in the heart of KL, After One is the newest cafe joint this city has to offer. The modern-contemporary cafe features a quaint space thanks to the accent furniture and rattan furnishing. If it’s not too crowded, opt to dine indoors, where you can discover their Instagram-worthy pastel staircase, art installation and other quirky furnishings. Head to the alfresco area when the weather is right and admire the city’s scenic views. Pork-free and vegan-friendly, the menu encompasses various hearty mains such as breakfast quesadilla, pancakes, eggs benny, tofu scramble, pasta and more. Ideal for sharing, go for the bread & dip and waffles.

Address: 1, Persiaran Lidcol , Jalan Yap Kwan Seng, Wilayah Persekutuan, Kampung Baru, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 9 AM – 6 PM (daily)

Contact: +603-218-10436

Breakfast Spot

Image credit: Instagram/@cafeculturemy

Breakfast Spot is Bukit Bintang’s newest brunch hotspot on Sin Chew Kee Road. Thanks to the glasshouse facade, the two-level cafe offers a spacious layout with plenty of natural sunlight. Surrounded by a lush landscape and quirky murals, the cafe adds character with its stunning archways and picturesque corners. Drop by early to enjoy the slow mornings. The menu offers delicious breakfast options, from pancakes to French omelette. Pastries are available if you’re craving something light. For coffee enthusiasts, try their Summer Mocha (a blend of coffee, chocolate, orange and milk) and the Golden Hive (latte served with crunchy honeycomb).

Address: 2 Jalan Sin Chew Kee, Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8 AM – 6 PM (daily)

Contact: 013-977-1010

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur