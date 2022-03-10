Best restaurants in Langkawi for a culinary experience like no other

Langkawi has so much to offer tourists, and that includes restaurants.

Amazing foodie options aside, beautiful beaches and sunsets, friendly locals, and duty-free shopping make the island a holiday destination that both locals and international tourists keep coming back to.

While there’s plenty of delicious food to be found at beachside cafes and in hotels itself, there are times when a blissful holiday includes a fine dining or haute cuisine culinary experience. Whether it’s a special occasion or an excuse to get all dressed up, dining at these restaurants will leave you with a gastronomic experience to remember.

If you’re headed to Langkawi soon and looking for a one-of-a-kind culinary experience, we’ve rounded up some of the best restaurants for this.

Here are some of the best restaurants to check out in Langkawi:

The Gulai House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Datai Langkawi (@thedatailangkawi)



In 2022, The Datai Langkawi is welcoming guests to spend a regenerating island holiday at its uniquely gorgeous rainforest resort alongside fine food.

The Gulai House’s traditional Malay kampung house style of decor enhances any dining experience with its charming, magical atmosphere. While dining, you’ll be surrounded by the captivating sounds of forest wildlife while savouring dishes from The Gulai House’s local authentic menu and enjoy pairing with an exclusive selection of wines.

This year’s Chef Series at The Gulai House focuses on Malaysia, bringing the best of eclectic Malaysian dining experiences to guests of the resort. Chef Makoto Saito Sam from Sushi Hibiki in Kuala Lumpur, Chef Raymond Tham from Beta and Skillet in Kuala Lumpur, and Chef Sricharan Venkatesh from Nadodi in Kuala Lumpur are some notable chefs that will collaborate with The Datai Langkawi on the Chef Series this year.

BOOK A STAY

Kayuputi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dining out (@dinner_inkl)



Kayuputi at the St Regis Langkawi is the signature jewel of the resort, offering guests with a theatrical and unique dining experience. Invoking an atmosphere of a private beach retreat right on top of the water, you’ll savour Pan-Asian cuisine while enjoying stunning views of the Andaman sea.

Led by Executive Chef Mandy Goh, Kayuputi’s haute Asian-inspired dinner specialities incorporate treasured regional traditions and cherished familial recipe fused with contemporary techniques.

BOOK A STAY

Unkaizan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YH (@7yihan25)



This award-winning Japanese restaurant is located on Jalan Telok Baru Pantai Tengah, offering authentic Japanese cuisine to its patrons.

Chef Katsuji Takabayashi and his team are known for crafting artistic and delicate dishes stemming from his years of working experience as a Japanese chef at 5-star hotels around the world. The ambiance is as inviting as the menu, located in a semi-hidden spot just off the beaten path, just behind a rainforest with beautiful sea views.

La Sal Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casa del Mar Langkawi (@casadelmarlangkawi)



La Sal Restaurant is located at Casa del Mar, a Mediterranean-style hotel in Langkawi. The restaurant with unique architecture offers a combination of modern Asian and Western cuisine with a focus on high-quality, everyday fresh produce.

You’ll also enjoy idyllic views as the restaurant overlooks the beach, offering a dining experience that’s both romantic and decadent.

BOOK A STAY

Main image credit: Photo by Steve Douglas on Unsplash