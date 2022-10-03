These are the best restaurants to dine when you’re in Abu Dhabi

Heading to Abu Dhabi soon and interested to know where are the best places to dine?

Whether or not you’re a foodie, the culinary scene is worth checking out as it’s been shaped by myriad influences. From Emirati, French, Peruvian, and Japanese, there’s a plethora of cuisines to be experienced. Here’s what not to miss when you’re in Abu Dhabi, as experienced firsthand.

Eating out in Abu Dhabi can be daunting – you are inundated with a sea of stunning options and will need some guidance with what to choose. And we’re here to help! While Abu Dhabi’s five-star hotels boast award-winning, fine-dining restaurants, there are also plenty of iconic local restaurants that have held on to their legacy of serving unique, authentic dishes. If you love good food and a great vibe then Abu Dhabi is guaranteed to exceed your expectations.

Must-visit restaurants when you are in Abu Dhabi:

Bu Tafish

One of the oldest restaurants in Abu Dhabi, Bu Tafish opened in 1968 as a humble eatery on a boat selling fresh seafood cooked with flavourful spices using simple techniques – something they’ve continued to this day. Founded by a Palestinian immigrant, the name Bu Tafish was given by the late Sheikh Zayed, who was a regular. Now located at Al Bateen Marina, the modern-day restaurant is nautically designed with wooden boats, oars, and lifebuoy rings forming part of the decor and the waiters dressed in sailor attire. The wide range of fresh fish, shrimps, calamari, and oyster dishes will delight seafood lovers, plus diners can choose from a mix of grilled meats served with a special sauce. According to Wael al Tamini, whose father founded Bu Tafish, it’s the ‘secret’ sauce that has had regulars hooked for years. Some diners who came to the restaurant as kids now bring their families for a trip down memory lane.

Coya

For a memorable dining experience, Coya is the place to be. The delicious Peruvian cuisine is perfectly complemented by plush interiors, mood lighting, steel lattice room dividers, leather upholstery and floor-to-ceiling windows with stunning views of the Al Maryah district. Some of the must-try dishes include the seafood ceviche, tuna tartare tacos, and veal ribs with sesame and pickled radish. Or opt for the Chef’s Tasting Menu – a true highlight. Coya also offers interesting cocktails that come with optional infusions that you have to try!

Kaizu

A fairly new addition to Abu Dhabi’s vibrant dining scene, Kaizu serves authentic Japanese food in an immersive, theatrical setting. The concept was born after founder Shadi Shawqi ate sushi for the first time in his life and was completely fascinated by it. After travelling to Japan to research and try out different variations of sushi, he opened Kaizu. The dark wooden interiors, muted lighting and life-like murals create a sense of drama but the food takes centre stage. All types of sushi with myriad ingredients are aesthetically plated like pieces of art. Here, it’s a feast for the eyes and the stomach!

Ishtar

Located on Yas Island, Ishtar is named after an ancient Mesopotamian goddess and offers visitors a sneak peek into Arabic culture through its ambience, food and performances. The contemporary interiors with Arabic lamps and traditional furnishings, and the outdoor seating with commanding views of Yas Marina Circuit, offer the ideal location for unwinding and having a good time. Ishtar adds a refined twist to the region’s street food and serves them with much gusto. Guests can tuck into meaty grills, seafood barbeques, hummus and a variety of local breads. Don’t miss the outstanding belly dancing performances beautifully choreographed to Arabic music!

Bushra

Bushra by Buddha-Bar at Yas Bay Waterfront blends Middle-Eastern and Levantine influences to present a unique menu curated by Michelin-star chef Greg Malouf. The expansive menu features chargrilled lamb chops, wild sea bass risotto as well as French lentil tabbouleh, haloumi fondue and ras kibbeh. The cocktails created by skilled Buddha-Bar mixologists also deserve a special mention. Try Bushra signatures like Levante, Bushra Mule and Crescent to taste unique concoctions infused with Levantine ingredients. As for the décor, inspired by 19th-century literature, music and visual arts, the restaurant beautifully blends different colours with Arabic textures and designs to create a unique experience.

Kai Lounge

Abu Dhabi has a bustling nightlife and Kai Lounge, the fancy dining establishment at the World Trade Center Mall, is a thriving example. The trendy atmosphere with metallic shades, plush couches, and high tables serves as an apt location for evening cocktails and an intimate party spot. Kai Lounge offers well-crafted cocktails and an impressive wine and champagne list. The fusion food menu features Japanese sushi, sashimi and katsu as well as Latin delicacies like taco bites and octopus carpaccio.

This article was first published on Travel + Leisure India