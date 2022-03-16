The latest cocktail delivery promos by some of KL’s top bars

By Sharuna Segaren
16 Mar 2022
During the MCOs, several bars and restaurants started offering cocktail delivery to make the isolation just a little bit easier.

While restrictions have eased since then and dine-in has been reopened now, cocktail and alcohol delivery still remain popular. For hosting a party at home, or if you feel like staying in on Saturday evening, the convenience of having boozy treats delivered to the doorstep is irresistible for many of us.

These cocktail deliveries are also perfect for birthdays or other special occasions. Many of these are also already beautifully wrapped and packaged to make gift-giving even easier. If you’re interested to get your cocktails delivered to your doorstep, here are four bars we recommend for the best promotions.

Four KL bars offering cocktail delivery promos: 

Coley Kuala Lumpur

 

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 



Coley Kuala Lumpur frequently offers cocktail delivery promos under their MBA Series. The latest honours International Women’s Day 2022 with an MBA Box Set supported by notable whisky brands Auchentoshan, Maker’s Mark, and The Chita Suntory Whisky.

Place your orders via WhatsApp on +60 19-270 9179.

Hyde at 53M 

 

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 



If you can’t choose between cocktails or samplers, this ‘Our Maker’s Mark® Gift Set’ by Hyde on 53M at Damansara Utama has both. Each set comes with two different cocktails, two 30ml Maker’s Mark® Bourbon samplers, and  Handmade Cocktail Jam.

To order, drop them a message on Instagram or call 018-213 9291.

 

Jann

 

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 



This aesthetic bar at Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown offers the ‘Six Senses Flight’ so you can get a taste of their unique cocktails at home. Priced at RM158 nett per set, it comes with 6 distinctive bottled cocktails that tantalize the taste buds.

Order your Jann To-Go delivery here.
 

Pahit

 

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 



For gin lovers, Pahit Kuala Lumpur has a number of cocktail gift sets and delivery promos. Choose from handcrafted flavours such as Lychee and Ginger Flower and Pineapple and Basil from the cocktail set, or go with the Gin and Treats basket for an exquisite gift full of goodies including jigger garnishes, curated snacks, and a personalised message card.

To order from Pahit, click here.

Main image credit: Kobby Mendez on Unsplash

Sharuna Segaren
Sharuna Segaren is the Digital Content Director at Prestige. When she's not scouring the web for the latest trends in luxury and lifestyle, she's probably watching Netflix, spoiling her two cats, or shopping online.
