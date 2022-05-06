The Marini’s Group is offering complimentary desserts this Mother’s Day 2022

Treat your mum to a special celebration this Mother’s Day 2022 with elevated fine dining meals in the sky-high setting of Marini’s on 57 or Marble 8, where she’ll also receive complimentary desserts for the occasion. These Mother’s Day desserts will be served on 7 and 8 May 2022 only.

The three distinct spaces at Marini’s on 57 have each been designed to encapsulate and project different moods and energy to enthral all five senses. The establishment houses an extensive cigar and whisky collection and is the only luxury F&B venue in Malaysia to have released its own Sunset Hours compilation albums with music greats Jose Padilla, Chris Coco, Afterlife, and Simon Mills.

Indulge in quality steak cuts and Mother’s Day desserts at Marble 8

Give her an experience she’ll never forget with premium Angus and Wagyu steak offerings at the luxury steakhouse Marble 8. After dinner, she’ll enjoy a complimentary dessert, prepared just for mothers for this special weekend.

Marble 8 offers premium steaks as well as a selection of meat and non-meat dishes bursting with flavour. New additions on the menu include creamy Risotto Porcini, a flavourful Calamarata Pasta, hearty Grilled Lamb Cutlet and delicate Pan-seared Ocean Trout.

The complimentary dessert at Marble 8 is a celebration of mom and Spring – a mini chocolate fudge cake with cherry compote, Crème Pâtissière and lavender Chantilly cream topped with a chocolate butterfly.

Treat mum to contemporary Italian cuisine

Multi-award winning Marini’s on 57 is Malaysia’s most iconic rooftop destination with a rooftop bar, Italian restaurant and whisky lounge. It sits 876ft (267m) above sea level in the heart of Kuala Lumpur City and offers a close-up view of the Petronas Twin Towers and panoramic views of the city.

The new Spring menu at Marini’s on 57 proffers a variety of dishes, from sumptuous pasta to classic Italian meats. The delightful Spring selections include Zucchini Flower Tempura stuffed with creamy ricotta cheese, Cauliflower and Kale Soup with focaccia Parmigiano crouton, and house-made meat-free Bagoss Cheese Ravioli.

For mains, Marini’s on 57 has several new offerings on the menu including an Ocean Trout dish which is a pairing of delicate flavours and colours and Japanese Wagyu where a tender Miyazaki Wagyu sirloin is cooked Italian style but carefully grilled to perfection.

The complimentary sweet treat for Mom at Marini’s on 57 is an elegant strawberry mousse pearl in a pink chocolate shell, with lavender honey milk foam, vanilla Chantilly cream and almond crumble.

For reservations, contact +603 2386 6030, +6017-688 0167, email [email protected] or visit the website.

Marini’s on 57 is located at Level 57, Menara 3 Petronas while Marble 8 is located at Level 56. To find out more about Marini’s on 57, Marble 8 and The Marini’s Group, click here.

All images by The Marini’s Group