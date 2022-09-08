At Kausmo, Chef Lisa whips up a thoughtful and holistic dining experience

At Kausmo, co-founders Lisa Tang and Kuah Chew Shian collaborate with Les Amis Group to create a dining concept that inspires conversation revolving around thoughtful and conscientious ways of living.

Derived from the word “cosmos”, the restaurant is the brainchild of these two young and talented chefs. For Chef Lisa (who is a nominee for the Rising Female Chef award at the World Gourmet Summit 2019 and the runner-up for the 2014 Les Amis Awards Culinary Competition), the idea for Kausmo dawned on her after spending her time at a farm restaurant that practices zero-waste methods in America.

Bringing this thoughtful business model back home in Singapore, Kausmo integrates the use of aesthetically filtered foods. This means that the restaurant takes in fruits and vegetables that are overstocked, over-ripened, and oddly shaped and sized — which, for the most part, are thrown away for their visual quality.

Besides taking in this “unwanted” produce, the eatery takes ethical sourcing seriously. Back in Singapore, they order seafood from local or regional small farming communities that reflect this value. When it comes to meat, Kausmo considers fresh secondary cuts of meat that fall by the wayside in favour of prime cuts.

Similarly, the folks over at the restaurant explore forgotten native greens and florals to incorporate into the dishes.

While this sounds restrictive, this concept has the opposite effect. Because the chef has to get creative with the menu, it allows her to explore many different avenues that would have otherwise been overlooked.

In a special tasting through Singapore’s Passport to Feast: The SG Takeover, Kausmo took a day residence at Cuiscene, and PrestigeOnline Malaysia got a first-hand taste of the culinary magic straight from across the bridge.

Highlights at Kausmo at Cuiscene:

At this one-day showcase, we got a sneak peek (and taste) of what Kausmo has to offer back on their island nation.

We started with a gorgeous Wild Bayam Foccacia, served with roasted portobello and trigona-preserved garlic. The focaccia was made to perfection — audibly crisp on the outside and super soft on the inside.

Following that delicacy was the Cucumber Veloute, which is paired with bergamot and maple cashew and black bean chilli. The sauce is smooth, and the combination of the flavours sure did make our tastebuds sing in pleasure.

After that, we were delighted with the flavourful Summer-end ‘Minestrone’, topped with juicy clams and decadent gnocchi. The clashing rich textures were magnificent, and we were left wanting more.

We were further tantalised by the next dish: the Char-grilled Flat Iron, served with zingy honeyed Thai chilli and (for a touch of whimsy) fiddleheads. Cooked to perfection, the combination of the fish and chilli was much welcomed after an indulgent plate.

Before we moved on to desserts, Chef Lisa soothed us with a hearty bowl of Wild Fish Congee, topped with fried mei chai and Kausmo’s local Malaysian find, ulam raja.

For the penultimate dish, we were served with Barley Tea Jelly which was drizzled with lemon salt and calamansi glaze. The simple dessert was elevated with the beautiful taste profile, and we were left wanting more.

Last, but not least, Kausmo sealed the deal with a Cherry Plum Nonnette with mascarpone and curry leaf. The fusion of the flavour was delightful and made for the perfect end to the thoughtfully-planned meal.

While the duo was only cooking up a storm in Kuala Lumpur for one evening, you can experience this concept down in Singapore at 1 Scotts Road, Shaw Centre. Head over to Kausmo’s site to make your reservation.

For now, read on to get insights from Chef Lisa of Kausmo.