Smoky ribs, brisket, burgers, and more. You can indulge in the very best American BBQ right here in KL.
Summer and grilling go hand-in-hand. Hosting a barbecue party is serious business, only if you know how to execute it correctly. While some can’t master the grill, you can still enjoy the simple pleasures of a thick-sliced brisket because KL is home to several stellar American BBQ eateries. A classic American BBQ usually entails tender, flavourful, and seasoned meats, but it is the sweet and tangy sauce that takes the icing on a cake. If you’re a meat enthusiast and prefer anything with a charred and smoky taste, then it’s best to have your BBQ fix for a party soon.
Check these BBQ joints out:
(Main image credit: Jez Timms/Unsplash)
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia KL.
Located in Desa Sri Hartamas, Burnin’ Pit offers a decadent lineup of beef brisket and ribs. If you’re craving poultry, jerk chicken is available, including ayam percik for a local twist too. There are other mains on the menu worth trying – pasta, fried rice, sandwiches, and wraps – but we have our heart set on the tried-and-true beef and lamb briskets. Its tender, juicy and flavourful fall-off-the-bone meat is a delicious treat, which makes us want to come back for more.
(Image credit: Instagram/@burninpit)
With 13 outlets across Malaysia, you best believe that Meat Cartel BBQ offers one of the finest authentic Texas-style barbeques. You can indulge in a plethora of meats from beef brisket, pulled lamb, beef ribs, and beyond. In addition, their tempting sides of coleslaw, baked beans, mashed potatoes, and buns make a great companion. Their hot-selling item? The El-Camino.
(Image credit: Instagram/@meatcartelbbq)
Although this popular food truck isn’t making its regular rounds, for the time being, Cowboys Food Truck is currently open for takeout and delivery. The slow-smoked brisket is a crowd’s favourite, but their sharing platter offerings are worth your money for social gatherings at home. Their best-selling platters range from the Yellowstone to Smoked Brisket and the Smoked Brisket Cheese Quesadillas with Nachos.
(Image credit: Instagram/@cowboysfoodtruck)
Beard Brothers is no stranger in the local American-style BBQ scene. The restaurant has garnered avid fans for its authentic yet flavourful meat servings. Thankfully, they’re open for dine-ins again, and their meat platters are worth coming back to fix that craving. If you’re still not comfortable dining out, fret not, deliveries are available.
(Image credit: Instagram/@beardbrothersbbq)