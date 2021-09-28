4 places to get lip-smacking American BBQ in KL
By Amalina Anuar
28 Sep 2021
Smoky ribs, brisket, burgers, and more. You can indulge in the very best American BBQ right here in KL. 

Summer and grilling go hand-in-hand. Hosting a barbecue party is serious business, only if you know how to execute it correctly. While some can’t master the grill, you can still enjoy the simple pleasures of a thick-sliced brisket because KL is home to several stellar American BBQ eateries. A classic American BBQ usually entails tender, flavourful, and seasoned meats, but it is the sweet and tangy sauce that takes the icing on a cake. If you’re a meat enthusiast and prefer anything with a charred and smoky taste, then it’s best to have your BBQ fix for a party soon. 

Check these BBQ joints out: 

(Main image credit: Jez Timms/Unsplash)
1
Burnin’ Pit

Located in Desa Sri Hartamas, Burnin’ Pit offers a decadent lineup of beef brisket and ribs. If you’re craving poultry, jerk chicken is available, including ayam percik for a local twist too. There are other mains on the menu worth trying – pasta, fried rice, sandwiches, and wraps – but we have our heart set on the tried-and-true beef and lamb briskets. Its tender, juicy and flavourful fall-off-the-bone meat is a delicious treat, which makes us want to come back for more.

(Image credit: Instagram/@burninpit)

Order here

Address
24 Jalan 24/70A, Desa Sri Hartamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur
Website
Website here
Phone
013-399-3920
2
Meat Cartel BBQ

With 13 outlets across Malaysia, you best believe that Meat Cartel BBQ offers one of the finest authentic Texas-style barbeques. You can indulge in a plethora of meats from beef brisket, pulled lamb, beef ribs, and beyond. In addition, their tempting sides of coleslaw, baked beans, mashed potatoes, and buns make a great companion. Their hot-selling item? The El-Camino.

(Image credit: Instagram/@meatcartelbbq)

Order here

Website
Website here
3
Cowboys Food Truck

Although this popular food truck isn’t making its regular rounds, for the time being, Cowboys Food Truck is currently open for takeout and delivery. The slow-smoked brisket is a crowd’s favourite, but their sharing platter offerings are worth your money for social gatherings at home. Their best-selling platters range from the Yellowstone to Smoked Brisket and the Smoked Brisket Cheese Quesadillas with Nachos.

(Image credit: Instagram/@cowboysfoodtruck)

Order here

Address
161, Jalan SS 18/1b, SS18, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor
Website
Instagram here
Phone
011-5620-4093
4
Beard Brothers

Beard Brothers is no stranger in the local American-style BBQ scene. The restaurant has garnered avid fans for its authentic yet flavourful meat servings. Thankfully, they’re open for dine-ins again, and their meat platters are worth coming back to fix that craving. If you’re still not comfortable dining out, fret not, deliveries are available.

(Image credit: Instagram/@beardbrothersbbq)

Order here

Address
PG-1, Tropicana Avenue, Persiaran Tropicana Golf & Country Resort, PJU 2, 47410 Petaling Jaya
Website
Website here
Phone
012-319-0962
Amalina Anuar

A writer by day and spin instructor by night. Amalina fuels her day with anything that’s covered in chocolate and breaking a sweat in the spin studio. With fashion and music as inspiration, you can find her obsessing over her favourite artist’s music videos or swaying to funky tunes at live gigs.
