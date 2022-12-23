9 best cafes to stop by in Malacca for good coffee and food

The past few years have seen Malacca evolve from a sleepy Malaysian coastal town into a bustling, world-class UNESCO World Heritage site. Stroll by the Malacca River, and you will find its banks lined with 17th century shophouses painted with trendy colourful murals — an example of the city’s perfect blend of the old and new. Along with its evolution comes a thriving cafe scene, and it’s here where you’ll find some of the best in the Malacca.

While Malacca has always been known for its delicious cuisine, where you’ll find a mix of Peranakan, Kristang and Malaysian food, the scene has really taken off over the past few years — with themed cafés, hip bars and stylish restaurants sprouting up all over the seaside city.

While Jonker Street, the Chinatown of Malacca, used to be bustling with local restaurants, many have moved out and expanded to other locations — as their original venues could not accommodate the growing number of customers. If you’re overwhelmed with the number of food choices in Malacca, we don’t blame you. From the best mille crêpes in town to the most Insta-worthy cafes, check out these eateries where you can eat to your heart’s content.

(Featured image credit: Malacca.ws)

9 best cafes in Malacca today: