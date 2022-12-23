9 best cafes to stop by in Malacca for good coffee and food

The past few years have seen Malacca evolve from a sleepy Malaysian coastal town into a bustling, world-class UNESCO World Heritage site. Stroll by the Malacca River, and you will find its banks lined with 17th century shophouses painted with trendy colourful murals — an example of the city’s perfect blend of the old and new. Along with its evolution comes a thriving cafe scene, and it’s here where you’ll find some of the best in the Malacca.
While Malacca has always been known for its delicious cuisine, where you’ll find a mix of Peranakan, Kristang and Malaysian food, the scene has really taken off over the past few years — with themed cafés, hip bars and stylish restaurants sprouting up all over the seaside city.
While Jonker Street, the Chinatown of Malacca, used to be bustling with local restaurants, many have moved out and expanded to other locations — as their original venues could not accommodate the growing number of customers. If you’re overwhelmed with the number of food choices in Malacca, we don’t blame you. From the best mille crêpes in town to the most Insta-worthy cafes, check out these eateries where you can eat to your heart’s content.
9 best cafes in Malacca today:
Fancy for fusion delicacies? Then head on over to Kin by The Daily Fix. Here, you’ll find in-house made ravioli, rice bowls, pasta, and brunch offerings that are influenced by Eastern flavours. Specialty dishes include Tempe Bolognese (a must-try for ardent vegans), Asian Honey Soy Chicken bagel, and Truffle Mushroom Ravioli.
This café chain, which operates outlets across Malaysia, is known for its decadent mille crêpes — cakes that are made with alternating layers of sponge and cream. It runs two branches in Malacca. Try the banana chocolate mille crêpe, a striking black and white layered cake with sweet banana puree, or the tiramisu variation, which is covered in tasty mascarpone cheese from Italy.
One of the latest cafes to crop up in this town, Malaiqa is part of the Gula Bakery franchise. And just like any of the Gula Cakery spots that you might have visited in Kuala Lumpur, the desserts here are top notch, with copious amounts of topping that makes your journey to this joint worth it.
However, there are options for those who may not have a sweet tooth. The dishes here get the same attention as its desserts do, so you can bet that it will be an overall pleasing experience.
If you are driving your own vehicle, then this is perhaps the best option for you, as it’s much easier to score a parking spot at Sharing Plates. Besides the usual suspects (delicious, decadent desserts), the all-day menu is easily the crowdpleaser. Filled with multiple pasta options ranging from your typical carbonara to sumptuous crab meat pasta, the diner also offers several vegan options.
Come evening time, the pizza ovens come to life, so be sure to sample their offerings on this side of the menu too.
If you’re looking for an Instagram-worthy café on Malacca’s Jonker Street, The Daily Fix is your best bet. This Australian-style eatery occupies the back of a heritage shophouse is famed for its soft and fluffy pancakes, which come in local flavours such as durian and pandan.
Don’t be fooled by its name — this trendy joint is more of a bar than a café. The place features striking yellow walls and green panels, and has weekly live music performances. If you’re feeling peckish, try its signature offerings such as nasi lemak or mango chicken.
Geographer Café, 83 Jalan Hang Jebat, 75200 Malacca.
A trip to Malacca is not complete without Peranakan food. Specialising in nyonya-style food, cookies and kueh, Nancy’s Kitchen serves up food based on recipes that have been passed down for generations. Try its kueh pie tee, which comprises a thin and crispy pastry tart shell filled with a spicy, sweet mixture of thinly sliced vegetables and prawns.
Satisfy your caffeine cravings at Calanthe Art Café, which offers coffee from all 13 states of Malaysia. The quaint eatery is also a lovely, Insta-worthy space with its lush hanging vines, and colourful paintings lining its concrete walls.
Be sure to try its Malacca coffee, a delicious brew comprising coffee beans, sugar, salt and margarine. If you’re hungry, the cafe also serves up a mean curry laksa, along with local favourites such as turmeric-tinged nasi lemak.
Last but not least, sneak away to The Curious Bakers. Masters at seasonal sweet treats, make sure to stop by the bakery during the festive season for a chance to sample their seasonal specials. Stay updated on the cafe’s Instagram too, as the offerings change from time to time.
From caneles to flaky croissants, they also serve tarts and choux to fulfil your sweet tooth cravings. For special occasions at home, you can also order whole cakes that come in flavours such as Hojicha Burnt Cheesecake, Raspberry Lychee Dacquoise , and Moist Chocolate Cake.
