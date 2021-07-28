Team egg yolk or no egg yolk?
With the Mid-Autumn Festival happening on September 21, it’s time to think about this year’s celebration – and of course no celebration is complete without mooncakes. Notable hotels have come up with the most exquisite designs and delectable flavours this year. Mooncakes aren’t just for a sweet indulgence, they also count as stunning gifts to your loved ones. Imagine the smile on their faces when they see this arriving to their doorstep.
Without further ado, scroll down to see what five-star hotels and restaurants in KL are offering to brighten up the Mid-Autumn Festival.
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia KL.
This year, EQ KL is celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival with celestial treasure offerings. You’ll have two options to choose from between the traditional baked mooncakes and hand-crafted snow skin mooncakes. The hotel’s mooncake master Chef Lai introduces new flavours of taro with sugar winter melon and Chinese pickles. Don’t fret, if you missed the award-winning Yuzu Pandan mooncake with Musang King Durian last year, you could order it this year. Plus, you get to pick between the Longevity box, featuring illustrations of rabbits representing a symbol of longevity, and the Autumn box, which represents a time of harvest and warmth of family reunion with its delicate flora and fauna illustrations.
Available from 1 August till 30 September 2021.
For enquiries, dineateqkl@kul.equatorial.com, or WhatsApp the number below.
What we love about Mandarin Oriental’s gift box this year is its sustainability initiative by using bamboo for its packaging. With six halal-certified delicate flavours from Lai Po Heen, you’ll have a choice between their traditional baked, snow skin and chocolate mooncake. While the traditional lotus- , black sesame- and red bean paste are go-to favourites, the health-conscious can mix it up with the low sugar White Lotus Paste mooncake, while chocolate lovers can seek out chocolate mooncakes. Not forgetting the Snowskin Musang King Durian.
Available from 1 July to 21 September 2021.
To make an inquiry or to order, please email mokul-lpoheen@mohg.com
Grand Hyatt elevates its Mid-Autumn sets by collaborating with renowned Malaysian fashion designer Melinda Looi. With her take on ancestral inspirations from her childhood and the hotel itself, this year’s The Grand Gambit packaging design is worth mentioning. Inspired by a western chess box, this set also functions as a 2-in-1 board game (with complete chess pieces and dice) for family game nights. To complete the set, The Jade Tote – inspired by the legends of a mystical hare that calls the Moon its home – comes as a carrier. As for the mooncakes, purists can opt for traditional flavours, while those gravitate towards a modern twist, don’t miss out on salted caramel and dark chocolate truffle.
Available for pre-order on Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur Online Store and you can contact store.kuagh@hyatt.com for bulk purchase enquiries.
Four Seasons Hotel KL introduces its mooncake offerings in a gorgeous deep-red box, created by the talented team of Yun House and Chef Jimmy Wong. In the spotlight are Yun House x Bar Trigona mooncakes (non-halal) with their cocktail-inspired palate from the award-winning bar. Those who enjoy the Musang King Durian and Bird’s Nest with Red Dates will appreciate these signatures. Other highlights are baked mooncakes with luxurious fillings like Pu Er Tea Paste with Tangerine skin, Szechuan Ma La Mung Bean and not forgetting the summer-inspired creations of Mango with Lotus Seed Paste.
The Mooncake Menu at Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur is available for order from 1 July 2021 onwards. Mooncakes can be picked up from 20 July 2021 onwards. To reserve boxes, click here or get in touch via the Four Seasons App.
Inspired by founder John Jacob Astor IV’s love of travel and penmanship during his voyages are two beautiful mooncake trunks. Each, either with rose gold studs or embellished with Swarovski crystals, is designed to fit four to eight mooncakes. It will look great as decor in your living room too. The hotel even upsizes the traditional flavour this year, with the White Lotus Seed Paste with Single Yolk available in 6.5 inches. For a personal touch, each trunk is presented with a card delivering your heartwarming messages to your loved ones.
For more information or to place an order, call or email dining.kualalumpur@stregis.com
Be prepared to discover a world of oriental treasure with Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur. This year’s selections are filled with classics, but our attention is turned by the refined turquoise chest gift set and boozy snow skin treats (non-halal) crafted by the hotel’s master chefs. From Prosecco-Raspberry Limoncello and Bacardi Rum-Flavoured Chocolate Ganache & Dried Strawberries to Absolut Vodka with Illy Espresso, to the signature Illy Coffee Macchiato and Roasted Hazelnut Snow Skin Mooncake, the flavours are superb.
Available from 1 August – 21 September 2021. Pre-orders are welcome. Simply Whatsapp or purchase from Latitude 03, lobby level of the hotel or online.
Hilton Kuala Lumpur is going above and beyond for the celebration. Presenting its Jade Moon gift box, this year’s two-tiered mint-green box comes with baked favourites of White Lotus Paste, Pandan Paste with Single Yolk, Green Tea Lotus and more. As for the signatures, the hotel is presenting a luxurious snow skin mooncake called the Royal Jade. If you’re intrigued, it’s a smooth blend of white lotus paste and salted mung bean filling with a sweet crunch from cashew nut nibs. Of course, there are other snow skin flavours worth mentioning – Amaretto Lotus Paste with Blueberry Cheese Feuillantine (Blue Moon), Lotus Paste with Soft Custard Egg Yolk (Flower Drum), and Pure Premium Musang King Durian (Heavenly Gold). In addition, you will receive a ceramic tea set with Chynna’s signature eight treasures tea when you make your purchase.
Available for purchase at the hotel lobby or online from 16 July until 26 September 2021.
Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara adds an element of fun with this year’s selection of nine unique flavours. The hotel’s signature is the Dragon Fruit with Blueberry Truffle (RM42 nett) containing fresh dragon fruit cubes, puree and blueberry truffles. There are also the taro with raspberry, matcha with purple sweet potato and tiramisu with custard cream snow skin mooncakes. Also, you get to pick between two classy packagings to accompany your selections from the Classic Gold Treasure Box (RM146 nett) and the Royal Premium Wine Bag (RM221 nett).
Available from 6 August till 26 September 2021. For enquiries and to order, please email HA123-FB3@SOFITEL.COM or call the number below.
Get moonstruck with the iridescent hues and appetising flavours of W Kuala Lumpur’s mooncake collection. In collaboration with the brilliant team behind Gung Ho’s ‘Crazy Asians’ art pieces, you will find your traditional favourites, crafted by the team at YEN, enveloped in pop art boxes and luminous collectors bags. When you purchase four delectable mooncakes, you get to pick either the blue or purple gift bags to bring home. Plus, you can repurpose them as an essential or travelling bag too.
Mooncakes will be available for sale from 19 July till 21 September 2021.
Durian and Pandan lovers, listen up. The RuMa Hotel and Residences introduces its Limited Edition Mooncakes to indulge in this year. Individually handcrafted and made with the finest ingredients, each box contains a Durian Paste with Single Yolk and Pandan Lotus Paste with Single Yolk. Be sure to WhatsApp your orders, or email reservations@theruma.com to get your hands on them, while stocks last.
On sale from 12 July till 21 September 2021
Sheraton Petaling Jaya releases a unique approach to their snow skin mooncakes with four distinctive flavours: Ginger with Chocolate, Chitose Strawberry with White Chocolate, Green Tea and Yuzu. Don’t worry, traditionalists can appreciate comfort favourites from Baked Pure Lotus Paste, Baked Red Bean Paste, and beyond. Plus, you will get to pick not just one, but three gift box sets in either Pink Blossom, Orange Sapphire, or Moonstone Treasure, and reuse them later as jewellery boxes or tissue dispensers.
The mooncakes are available for purchase from 15 July till 21 September 2021. For enquiries or booking, please contact the numbers below or email dining.spj@sheraton.co
Specially designed by Dim Sum Chef Tan, this year’s selections are filled with traditional baked and snow skin favourites of lotus, white lotus and red bean paste. As an elegant surprise, the return of the Moet & Chandon Champagne Snow Skin (non-halal) series and exclusive Rose Imperial Champagne selections makes its debut on the menu too – perfect for those who enjoy a boozy twist to their delectable treats.
Available from 8 August till 21 September 2021. To place an order, Whatsapp the number below.
Shanghai presents a curated selection of traditional to sweet favourites on its menu this year. Expect the signature Shanghainese Crispy White Lotus Paste with Salted Egg Yolk to familiar favourites of Baked White Lotus, Baked Pandan Paste with Salted Egg Yolk, and more. Dedicated to all dessert lovers, have a bite of the Baked Tiramisu Paste with Salted Egg Yolk as a sweet finisher to any mooncake feast.
Available from 8 August till 21 September 2021. To place an order, WhatsApp the number below or WECHAT @ShanghaiJWMKL
If you’re searching for a gift that doubles as a jewellery box, check out Concorde Hotel’s Mid-Autumn blooms. Packed in an elegant box, coupled with an array of traditional selections, consider adding the signature Musang King Durian Snow Skin in the mix. With two colours to choose from, your loved ones are going to adore the sweet surprise.
Pre-order yours now till the promotion ends on 21 September 2021. For orders, call/WhatsApp the number below or email to fbkl@concorde.net
Westin KL introduces the Celestial Moon for this year’s celebration. With flavours from Creamy Milk Tea and Chocolate to Golden Emerald, and beyond, you’re spoiled with choices. This premium (halal-certified) box, based on the moon rabbit travelling through its celestial palace, is a delightful catch. Take a closer look and you’ll spot intricate illustrations with their quilted layered effects. This works perfectly as decor or a light travelling case after too.
For more details, contact Westin Dining at the number below, or Whatsapp +60123051715, and email westindining@westin.com