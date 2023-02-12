The best new restaurants in Bangkok right now

Bangkok loves to eat, and the city only keeps on growing with new restaurant openings, seasonal menus, and special limited-time pop-ups. Here’s your guide to all the best culinary happenings about town, every month of the year.

[Hero Image Credit: Yankii; Featured Image Credit: Acqua]

The best new restaurants in Bangkok this February

If you’re not one of the lucky many who travelled to Japan ever since they re-opened the country to tourists, do not fear. A month full of new Japanese restaurant openings is here.

From snazzy omakase to casual izakaya bites, it seems Bangkok is alive with the sound of Japanese music. Our list of new restaurant openings features several Japanese dining outlets, all with a different take on this very popular cuisine. Beyond Japan, there are a few seasonal menus and openings to note too, as the city recovers from its New Year and Chinese New Year hangover, and gears up for an exciting culinary calendar again. Read on for the new restaurant openings and new menus to book now.

P.S. If you’re looking for something more V-Day-specific, don’t forget to check out our Valentine’s Day dining guide and get a reservation before the tourists invade.







Yankii Robatayaki and Bar brings the fire to Sukhumvit 24

Soho Hospitality strikes again. This time inviting diners to really feel the heat, Yankii Robatayaki and Bar has opened as a Japanese yakitori, kushiyaki, and robata grill, bringing to Sukhumvit 24 all the excitement of fireside cooking, with a fun twist. With 30 counter seats, diners can tuck into Peruvian Anticucho and Chimichurri sauce, pork neck marinated in Korean Gojuchang sauce, or Salmon cooked robata style and marinated with Chipotle sauce. Amidst the 1950s-style Dagashi shop interior (the gum ball machines are a must-‘gram), New York hip hop plays in the background, as you’re served by a team decked out in Japanese 1980s-style biker jackets. Surely a place where the party doesn’t stop just because dinner is served, definitely also ring the bell to buy all the guests at the counter a round of shots on you. A surefire way to keep the excitement going.

Yankii Robatayaki Grill and Bar, G Floor, Skyview Hotel, 12 Sukhumvit 24 Alley, Khlong Toei, Bangkok, +66 2 821 6808.







Omakase Ki Shin finds a new home at The St. Regis

Sushi Chef Satoshi Tsuru has moved from Thonglor to Rajadamri, settling on the 12th floor of The St. Regis to serve up a spectacular omakase menu. Whilst dishes vary and every experience is unique, highlights from our menu include a vast selection of fresh nigiri, Botan ebi with uni, Subiyaki Hitachi wagyu A5, and a beautiful yuzu and matcha dessert platter. Over the 16-course ‘Sumire’ menu, diners can also pick from an impressive sake selection, and enjoy a relaxed dinner ambience against eco-friendly ‘pineapple leather’ seating, and soothing Japanese wood interiors for an evening to remember.

Sushi Ki Shin, 12 Floor, The St. Regis Bangkok, 159 Ratchadamri Road, Pathum Wan, +66 63 070 0069.







Fatboy Izakaya takes on Ekkamai with light bites and Japanese cocktails

Those who know and love Silom’s Fatboy Sushi will be happy to see the opening of Fatboy Izakaya in Ekkamai. Much like its beloved counterpart, Fatboy Izakaya serves as a cheeky modern Japanese eatery, this time spotlighting the beloved Japanese drinking culture and accompanying small bites. Designed as sharing plates by Chef Arnie Marcella (whom you may know from Bunker and Carbar), dishes here range from crispy shisamo and salmon yukke maki over to a twist on the classic Japanese sando. Whilst a Japanese highball is the obvious choice, don’t shy away from the creative cocktails either, including the nori gin and sake umeshu ‘Sumo’s Kiss,’ or the wasabi Tequila, Mezcal, and Cointreau ‘Let That Man-Go.’

Fatboy Izakaya, Ekkamai Soi 2, Bangkok, +66 65 664 1539.







Chenin opens as a place to enjoy unconventional classics and collect cool points

Remember how wild everyone went for Asok Pi Shop when it opened a few years ago? And then remember how everyone went all sad when they announced they were closing? The team is back in a new location now and with a brand new name and concept. Boasting the same cool crowd and similarly satisfying dishes, Chenin has opened in Sukhumvit 31 as “not a wine bar” despite the name, and as a place to enjoy “unconventional classic cooking.” The menu boasts comfort dishes with a chic twist, be it Hasselback potato with creme fraiche and caviar, burrata with salsa verde on sourdough, or even a mayong chid and tarragon parfait sandwich. Familiar dishes and ingredients, but with added cool points. The neon red light quote “she’s mad, but she’s magic. There’s no lie in her fire” and the funky wine glasses definitely score high, too.

Chenin, 2nd Floor, 29/4 Sukhumvit 31, Watthana, +66 61 140 0444.







The Crystal Grill House opens as the most glamorous grill house on the river

Opening at Asiatique The Riverfront, steak and seafood lovers need to make their way to the river this month for a fabulous feast at The Crystal Grill House. As its name suggests, the restaurant is really upping the stakes (the steaks?) of a traditional grill house, with a focus on fine cuts of meat prepared on the charcoal-wood-fired Josper Grill and fresh seafood cooked-to-order. The timeless grill house classics can be enjoyed in five elegant private dining pavilions, paired with signature cocktails and fine wines, all against the backdrop of Bangkok’s “river of kings.”

The Crystal Grill House, Asiatique The Riverfront, 2194 Charoen Krung Road, +66 2 059 5999.

The best new menus in Bangkok this February







Kinu by Takagi brings the flavours of Fukuoka to Bangkok

Few know that Bangkok and Fukuoka have been friendship cities for 15 years now. To commemorate this special relationship, Chef Norihisa Maeda and the team at Kinu by Takagi present an exceptional new kaiseki-style dining experience, highlighting some of the finest seasonal ingredients from Fukuoka. Available for lunch or dinner, highlights include the incredibly creamy Buzen Sea Hitotsubu oysters (for the first time in Thailand), melt-in-your-mouth Hakata Wagyu (absolutely phenomenal), Ariake seaweed, Amaou strawberries, and Fuyu persimmon. A truly memorable dining experience for lovers of fine Japanese cuisine, and a beautiful trip of flavours across Fukuoka prefecture. If you’re looking to discover the beauty and intricacies of Japan’s world-renowned produce, this is an exquisite way to start. The special menu is available until 28 February 2023 only.

Kinu by Takagi, 48 Oriental Avenue, Mandarin Oriental, +66 2659 9000.







Acqua Bangkok is now open for both lunch and dinner

We’ve long been lovers of a good lunch set menu, and now one of our favourite Italian fine dining restaurants joins the pack of power lunches in Phloen Chit. The ever-elegant Acqua is now open for lunch, serving up a set lunch (at THB 1500++), as well as the regular a la carte menu between 12-2pm. From Tuesdays to Sundays, you can now tuck in to Chef Alessandro Frau’s beautiful Sardinian creations and enjoy a selection of the famed dinner highlights — especially if you like to be in bed before 8pm.

Acqua Restaurant Bangkok, 16/18 Soi Somkid, Phloen Chid Road, +66 93 612 7000.







Enoteca embraces the seven sins for its new menu

Chef Stefano presents a tantalising new 7-course menu at Enoteca, featuring seasonal ingredients from northern Italy. Mostly hailing from Piemonte, diners can expect everything from Jerusalem artichoke, over to Roccaverano goat cheese and Melanosporum black truffle. So good it must be sinful, the menu is available at THB 3500++, with an additional THB 1900++ for wine pairing.

Enoteca Bangkok, Sukhumvit 27, Watthana, +66 2 258 4386.







FEND is hosting a Rare & Share charity dinner with CLARA and J’AIME

Dine for a good cause this season as the Foundation to Eradicate Neuromuscular Disease (FEND) is teaming up with CLARA and J’AIME to launch a Rare & Share charity dinner. An initiative by Roche Thailand to support and improve the quality of life for rare diseases patients in Thailand, the dinner will see an exclusive menu by Chef Christian Martina of CLARA and Chef Amerigo Sesti of J’AIME. Creative elements will also be put in place at dinner to reflect the struggle and care that is required for patients, in order to spread more awareness of the experience and concerns of those with critical conditions.

The charity dinner will take place on 28 February and 25 April 2023 from 6-8pm at J’AIME Restaurant, and on 26 March and 28 May 2023 from 6-8pm at CLARA Restaurant. For more information contact reserve@jaime-bangkok.com or clara@clarabangkok.com.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok.