Hit these best restaurants in Singapore when you visit the Lion City

Make a new culinary discovery at one of these local debuts or reinvented establishments.

The year may be ending but our need for sussing out new restaurants isn’t. Once the feasting of December stops, we’re looking forward to resetting our palates with the gamut of new culinary options here.

At Ahāra, Chef Vikramjit Roy makes his Singapore debut with elevated Indian food executed with the Japanese precision he was trained with. Seroja sees Chef Kevin Wong’s tribute to the food of Nusantara with the produce and flavours of the region. La D’Oro is Chef Yohhei Sasaki’s new venture, with a hidden omakase space offering Italian-Japanese cuisine. Élan turns French food approachable, while Ocean Restaurant introduces a new chef patron and a sustainability-focused menu. Keep reading for all the details.

This story first appeared in the December 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore