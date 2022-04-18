Here’s your ultimate guide to the best Ramadan hotel buffets in 2022

Looking for Ramadan buffets to break fast with your family, friends, and colleagues? Here is a list of the best 2022 Ramadan buffets offered by hotels in Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya so you can make your booking without any further delay.
The holiest month of the Islamic calendar is expected to begin from 2 April to 2 May 2022. If you’re looking for the finest spots to break fast/buka puasa, we’ve got you covered. Make a reservation at these 2022 hotel buffets for a momentous feast and memorable time this Ramadan.
As Muslims unite to focus on growth, reflect and help those in need, Ramadan holds a special opportunity to get closer to God. Fasting from dawn to sunset is required for 29 or 30 days to grow spiritually. Once the sun sets, the fast is broken with the traditional dates followed by a delicious spread to fulfil your tummy in the evening.
If your loved ones love a dose of everything on their dinner plate, it’s best to make a reservation at these hotel buffets to satiate your cravings with the local and international favourites. From The St Regis Kuala Lumpur to Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur, you’re definitely in for a treat. Get ready to pick your desired venue and make a reservation for an unforgettable feast.
The best Ramadan hotel buffets in KL and PJ:
- Hilton KL
- Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara
- One World Hotel
- InterContinental Kuala Lumpur
- Pullman Kuala Lumpur
- Doubletree Kuala Lumpur
- W Kuala Lumpur
- Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur
- The Chow Kit – an Ormond Hotel, Kuala Lumpur
- Hilton Petaling Jaya
- Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur
- Traders Hotel Kuala Lumpur
- Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown
- Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur
- Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur
- Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur
- The Ritz-Carton, Kuala Lumpur
- The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur
- The Starhill Dining, Shook!
- Sunway Resort
- The St Regis Kuala Lumpur
- Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur
- EQ Kuala Lumpur
Inspired by Malaysia’s culinary heritage, Vasco’s at Hilton KL invites guests to a gastronomic feast. From 2 April to 1 May 2022, the Kembara Asia buffet is priced at RM208 nett per adult and RM108 nett per child. Available from 6.30 PM to 10.30 PM, the buffet features the signature Malaysian and Central Asian specialities. The buffet also explores a plethora of dishes from 13 Asian countries: South Korea, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, Brunei, the Philippines, India and more. Highlights include Ikan Siakap Bakar Langkawi, Mee Rebus Tulang Rusuk, Ikan Patin Asam Tempoyak, Chilli Crab, Pad Thai, Chicken Gochujang and more. Desserts such as Konafa, Baklava and Cekodok Pisang are available too.
For group bookings and private functions, the buffet dinner is priced from RM198 nett per person. For more information, call +603 2264 2264, email [email protected] or visit https://eatdrinkhilton.com/vascos
Travel through the states of Malaysia by making a reservation at Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara. Titled ‘Destinasi Rasa Serantau’, guests can explore dishes such as Negeri Sembilan’s spicy Itik Salai Masak Lemak Chili Padi, Sabah’s Manuk Pansuh, Perak’s Rendang Tok Batu, Pahang’s Udang Galah Masak Di Raya and beyond. To elevate the dining experience, a percussion orchestra of a traditional Gamelan performance will fill the room as you dine and unwind.
RM128 per adult and RM64 per child – 3 April to 10 April & 25 April to 1 May
RM178 per adult and RM89 per child – 11 April to 24 April
For dining reservations, please call 03-2720 6608 or email to [email protected]
With the holy month of Ramadan on the way, the chefs at Cinnamon Coffee House, One World Hotel have prepared a specially curated dinner. The ‘Imbasan Nostalgia’ buffet features over 100 heritage and traditional delicacies of the Malay, Indian, Chinese, Western, Middle-Eastern, and more cuisines.
Ranging from a colourful selection of appetisers to classic Malay delights featuring local favourites such as our creamy stew-like soup of flavourful boiled onions and other spices known as Sup Gearbox, our must-have-comfort-food of Bubur Lambuk; a meaty spiced congee, Daging Deng Deng which is a sweet, savoury and spicy beef dish, Daging Sumor Kalimantan – a type of Indonesian stew with beef packed with wholesome condiments and spices, a hot and spicy Indonesian relish of Sambal Udang Petai, assorted varieties of Lemang – which is a traditional food made from glutinous rice, coconut milk and salt, cooked in a hollowed bamboo tube coated with banana leaves and so much more, it is a guaranteed experience on our Malaysian culture.
Dropped by the other counter stations and savour an array of local and international delicacies apart from local Malay delights.
The buffet is priced at RM178.00nett per adult and RM89.00nett per child aged 6 – 12 years. Reservations are highly encouraged.
For further enquiries such as discounts or promotions on Food and Beverage dining experiences, WhatsApp +6016 210 9521 or email [email protected] for more information.
The InterContinental chefs invite you for a trip down memory lane. From 3 April to 1 May 2022, the ‘Warisan Kita’ feast unveils a mouth-watering spread filled with recipes inherited by the team. Located in the Serena Brasserie, the menu comprises comfort favourites with a heartwarming tale to tell. The nostalgic banquet consists of Chef Sapri’s Pasta Goreng Kawah Cucu Bonda, a recipe inherited by his mother and Chef Balqish’s signature Nasi Kukus Balqish, taught and passed down by her grandmother through 3 generations. Other highlights include grilled seafood, roasted meat, fresh seafood, and signature Tao Chinese Cuisine and Tatsu Japanese Cuisine dishes.
RM198+ for adults and RM118+ for children. For reservations at any of our restaurants, please email [email protected], Call +603 2782 6325 or WhatsApp +6016 202 4623.
Priced at RM188 per adult and RM95 per child, Pullman Kuala Lumpur brings nostalgic favourites to the holy month of Ramadan. Available from 4 to 29 April 2022 between 6.30 PM and 10 PM, the ‘Nikmat Selera Kampung’ dinner buffet features ‘kampung’ cuisine such as Kambing Kuzi, Ayam Masak Seri Wangi, Itik Percik, Ketam Berlado, Gulai Kawah and beyond — a grilling and fried station will be available too.
To book your table, WhatsApp +6016 290 3864 or email to [email protected]
Makan Kitchen, the hotel’s all-day dining destination, will whisk patrons on a gastronomic journey across Malaysia. Showcasing a unique tapestry of local influences, from the ocean to paddy fields, Jelajah Selera Buffet Dinner has some of the most delish dishes you won’t want to miss. Signature include Kambing Golek Chef Zul, Sup Kawah Meletup, Rendang Peha Kambing, Ayam Perchik, Seafood Bakar-Bakar Chef Kelvin, Baby Crab ’65’ Chef Sugu, Tandoori Chef Sukvir, Chef Soon’s Roasted Duck & Chicken, Chef Chong’s Double Boiled Soup, 8 varieties of Baskin Robbins Ice Cream, and Crispy Apam Balik & Durian Tempura Chef Win.
The Ramadan buffet spans 3 April–3 May 2022, 6.30 PM–10.00 PM. It is priced at RM188 nett per adult and RM98 nett per child (aged 5–11). Patrons can enjoy 25% off for early bird bookings made before 26 March 2022.
For more information, call +603 2172 7272, email [email protected] or visit the website here.
W Kuala Lumpur brings back the spirit of Bazaar Malam to Flock this Ramadhan. Curated by Executive Chef Haznizam Hamza and Chef Suhalmi Mohammed Tasir, the buka puasa spread comprises a bevy of familiar items regularly found at Ramadhan bazaars including Rojak Pasembur (highly recommended), Popiah Basah, Roti John, and Lok-Lok. Not to be missed would definitely be the Sabah Slipper Lobster Roti John, Rendang Sushi, and an elevated version of the Rendang Tok cooked with Angus beef ribs. There is also a bevy of desserts, from traditional and modern ones, to hot and cold options, waiting to be sampled.
The Bazaar Malam is priced at RM238 nett per adult / RM118 net per child below 12 years old / RM50 nett per child below 5 years old. There is an early bird promotion for bookings before 30 March 2022 (T&C apply). Reserve your spot today at +60 3 2786 8888 or email them at [email protected].
Celebrity chef Dato’ Fazley Yaakob is teaming up again with Executive Chef Junious Dickerson and team for yet another spectacular festive dinner this Ramadhan. As a gesture to renew connections with family and friends over a meaningful meal together, the team at Four Seasons KL has put together a sumptuous spread of traditional and reinterpreted dishes specially for the fasting month. Highlighting dishes from every state, there is something for everyone including some highlights like the comforting Soup Kali Umbu (gear box soup), Nasi Kebuli Kambing (roasted whole lamb with spices served with raisin rice pilaf), Telur Pindang Rainbow (century eggs cooked in heritage Johor style), Puding Diraja (a traditional dessert from Pahang), Nasi Ulam (rice dish with 12 variety of herbs), and the Umai Umai Seafood Salad (traditionally from Sarawak). If you’re lucky, you’ll also be able to catch the talented chefs in action alongside Dato’ Fazley who will be preparing some of his signature dishes during buka puasa.
Sajian Tradisi Kita will also be available for takeaways. Dining starts from April 3 to May 2, 2022 and prices start from RM198 per adult / RM99 per child depending on dining period. To reserve, chat with them via the Four Seasons App.
Between April 3 and May 2, 2022, Citarasa Ramadhan will be available at the Chow Kit’s award-winning restaurant. The iftar feast is a spread of delicious cuisine inspired by familiar ﬂavours of home served ‘dulang’ style.It begins with an array of Malay kuih muih and red dates, followed by charcoal grilled Satay Ayam served with a sweet and savoury peanut sauce and Cucur Udang, deep-fried tiger prawns with a chilli plum sauce. The mains include star dishes such as the Curry Udang and the Rendang Dendeng. Next on the menu is the Burung Puyuh Berempah, an asian-spiced marinated quail, deep-fried to golden perfection and tossed with crispy curry leaves followed by the impressive Golden Sea Bass – a whole sea bass deep-fried and served with sweet, tangy & spicy mango salsa.
Diners can then indulge between the Tempoyak Daun Kayu and Kacang Botol Sambal Belacan. To complement the mains, guests will be served with fragrant and savoury Saﬀron Rice.For dessert a classic favourite is added into the mix; Royal Pudding. The smooth and silky egg custard sits on a bed of caramelised banana slices, topped with prune, candied cherries & cashew nuts. Honey Chrysanthemum Tea is served to be enjoyed throughout the meal and Teh Tarik at the end of the meal.
Catering to small groups up to 3 guests at RM250 and families up to 5 guests at RM450, the menu also comes with add-on options including sweet Flower Crab Curry for RM80 and aromatic Mutton Soup for RM30.
Call +603 2778 6688 to reserve.
Have a thing for durians? Hilton Petaling Jaya is just the place to be for buka puasa. The Kembalinya Ramadan buffet dinner is arrayed with a Durian Island with more than 10 durian desserts, 150 signature Malaysian favourites, Central Asian specialties and Western favourites with a twist.
Look forward to Putu Piring, Tulang Rusuk Pendek Rebus Panggang, Kambing Golek “Tandoori” with Biryani Rice, Ayam Belanda Panggang, Kaki Kambing Bakar, Daging Tulang Rusuk Mata Panggang, Biryani kaki kambing, Lamb Shank Briyani, Itik Bakar Ranggup, Seafood Thermidor, Daging Rusuk Panggang dengan air asam, Daging Batang Pinang dibakar dengan Pastri Ranggup, and much more.
The Kembalinya Ramadan buffet at Paya Serai runs 2 April–2 May, 2022, from 6:30pm till 10:00pm. It is priced at RM198 nett per adult and RM98 nett per child (aged 5–11).
Furthermore, the Jelajah Selera buffet dinner at Kristal ballroom is available 2 April–2 May, 2022, from 6:30pm to 10:00 pm. Priced at RM148 nett per adult and RM78 nett per child, specialties include Sup Tulang Rawan, Roast Whole Lamb Kabsah with Mandy rice, Chicken Shawarma, Teppanyaki Chicken, Braised Tender Beef with Young Banana Shoot, Bubur Lambuk, Assorted Barbeque, Chicken, Lamb and Beef Briyani, and more.
Call +603 7955 9122 to reserve
Taking you through the best of Middle Eastern cuisine and Malaysia’s festive favourites, Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur’s very own Chef Nor Saiful and Guest Chef Amjad Karkazan team up to bring you “Selera Malaysia dan Timur Tengah” buka puasa buffet. This specialised buka puasa experience will be hosted at Mosaic and Lounge on the Park, and you will also be accompanied by live Arabian music performances drifting through the lobby. Get immersed in the Arabic motifs that have been placed around the grounds of Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur, as well as the grand Islamic arch at the entrance of Lounge on the Park.
Enjoy mains such as whole roast lamb, ayam bakar percik, rice mandi lamb or chicken, Hyderabad lamb shank dum biryani, as well as other Raya staples. Close your dinner with sweet helpings of limited-edition Marzipan dates, Raya macarons, and Raya pralines available only during this festive season.
Takeaway options are also available. Dining at Mosaic and Lounge on the Park starts from April 3 to May 2, 2022 and prices are RM228 nett or RM198 nett depending on dining period. To make your reservation, call +60 (3) 2380 8888 or email [email protected]
Drawing inspiration from a Bonda’s touch, Traders Hotel Kuala Lumpur is set to bring you on a culinary journey this season of togetherness with a range of traditional favourites in the heart of the city. From 1 April to 1 May 2022, Traders Hotel will host the Sajian Bonda buffet dinner featuring traditional culinary delights such as Ikan Bakar station, Kari Laksa Udang Galah, Roasted Whole Lamb, Ayam Golek, Wok Fried Chili Crab, Sup Tulang Merah Muar, Asam Pedas Ekor and Burung Puyuh Goreng Kunyit and more.
The Sajian Bonda buffet is priced at RM128 nett per adult / RM64 nett per child on weekdays (Sunday to Thursday), and RM 148 nett per adult / RM 74 nett per child on weekends (Friday & Saturday). There is also an early bird promotion for bookings from before 31 March 2022.
Inspired by the local bazaar and kampung favourites, Quan’s Kitchen presents the Bazaar Selera (RM158 nett per person). The delectable spread includes traditional and international favourites such as Acar Nyonya, Rojak Buah, Bubur Lambok, Mongolian Roasted Whole Lamb, Braised Mediterranean Beef, and beyond. Other highlights include the Lan Zhou La Mien station, where guests can enjoy their hand-pulled noodles in delicious bone broth and sliced beef—not forgetting desserts such as Sarawak Kek Lapis, Serawa Durian, Ice Kacang, Ice Cream and more.
Bazaar Selera is available from 2 April to 2 May 2022 between 6.30 pm to 10.30 pm. To make a reservation, call/WhatsApp 012-507-3327 or email [email protected]
It’s time to travel back to the classics with Grand Hyatt’s iconic Nostalgia Rembulan Buffet at the JP Teres. This year’s feast emphasises reliving the cultural inheritance from the golden days. With over 80 dishes to choose from, the buffet includes the classics such as Satay, Kerabu assortment, Kambing Bakar carving station, Roti Station, Curry Laksa, Grilled Seafood, Murtabak, Roti John and beyond. Don’t forget to explore the dessert table once you’re done too. Sweet lovers can indulge in assorted festive sweets, traditional kuih, warm desserts, chiffon station, and create your sundae.
Purchase your tickets now at RM178 nett per adult on week one and priced RM188 nett per adult on weeks two to four.
Led by Chef Ismadin Mohd Isa, the Muhibbah Dinner Buffet is the place to be for a delicious feast from 6.30 PM to 10 PM. Located in the heart of KL, guests can enjoy a variety of live-action and carving stations from different states in Malaysia. Available from 7 April to 1 May 2022, the Dinner Buffet is priced at RM188 nett per adult and RM94 nett per child or senior citizen. Highlights include Kedah’s Ayam Panggang Madu Berbijan, Perak’s Daging Rendang Tok, Kelantan’s Gulai Ikan Tonggol, Perlis Kari Kambing Mangga Muda, Penang’s Kari Kepala Ikan, Malacca’s Gulai Udang Harimau Batang Keladi, Pahang’s Ikan Patin Masak Tempoyak and more. This year, The Courtyard introduces a plethora of signature sauces from various states such as Sambal Tempoyak Daun Kesom, Sambal Ikan Bilis Tumbuk Cili Padi and more.
For reservations, call The Courtyard at +603 2117 2821, WhatsApp +6017 206 8805 or email [email protected]
Introducing Jemput Santap; Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur’s special buka puasa spread at Latest Recipe. With 7 rotational menus and over 200 food selections, the wholesome spread includes fresh seafood, a Japanese counter, live stations and comfort favourites. Other highlights include Rendang, Tandoori Murgh, Lemang with Serunding, Kerabu, Mee Udang Bakar and assorted kuih-muih. Priced at RM188 nett per adult and RM94 nett per child, the Jemput Santap Buffet Dinner is available from 3 April to 7 May 2022 from 6.30 PM to 10.30 PM.
For reservations, please call +603-2263-7888 or email [email protected]
This festive month, The Cobalt Room at The Ritz-Carlton Kuala Lumpur brings to you a much-loved festive feast specially curated by Thai Master Chef Rasikan from Shook! at The Starhill Dining, featuring a stellar showcase of her creations inspired by sister restaurant, Pak Tai at The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui.
Get the best of both worlds with a blend of local Malay delights and scrumptious Thai cuisine. From distinctive dishes such as Murk Ka-taim Pring Thai (Wok-fried Squid with Garlic Pepper Sauce) and Geang Massaman Kae (Lamb Massaman) to the much-loved favourites of Phad Ka Phow Gai (Minced Chicken with Spicy Basil Sauce), Tom Yum Goong and Phad Tai Goong Sod, alongside a wide variety of over 50 appetisers, mains and desserts including Malay specialities to choose from, there is something for everyone to savour at this delectable festive feast.
To make your reservations, please WhatsApp or call +60 11 1764 6056 or email [email protected]
Gather your closest family and friends for a unique dining experience at The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur with its Festive Variety Dinner at Contango. Priced at RM150 per person and featuring two open kitchens, Contango offers a wide variety of dishes freshly prepared to order, with cuisines ranging from Thai, Japanese to Western Grill and Italian, including a special focus on traditional and timeless Malay recipes. Available from 1 April to 1 May 2022.
To make your reservations, WhatsApp +60 11 2163 7451 or email to [email protected]
For those who yearn for the nostalgia of breaking fast in a traditional kampong experience, look no further! Shook! Tastemaker Chef Rafizan unfolds the Selera Kampong Enak festive dining specially for you. From 1 April to 1 May 2022, relish in harmoniously balanced flavours that are distinctively Malay with a thoughtfully curated assisted buffet of age-old kampong recipes that have been passed down through generations. The Selera Kampong Enak at Shook! is priced at RM118 per adult and RM59 per child.
For reservations, please WhatsApp +60 18 929 8060, call +60 3 2719 8060 or email [email protected]
Get ready for a memorable feast with Sunway Resort. Available from 4 April to 2 May 2022, between 6.30 pm to 10.30 pm, guests can explore delicious recipes passed down through generations. The Jemput Makan buffet spread at the Resort Cafe is priced at RM198 per adult and RM99 per child. T
\his year’s highlight includes nine outdoor live-action stations from the marinated Kambing Bakar to Daging Salai Panggang. Other traditional favourites such as Bubur Lambuk with Beef Short Ribs, Lemang Goncang, Beef Rendang Tok, Grilled Seafood, and beyond are available to indulge too. In addition, the rotational highlights of the spread include fresh seafood on ice and a plethora of rice options from Nasi Tomato to Nasi Bukhara.
For spice lovers, enjoy your meal with a side of appetising homemade sambals comprising Sambal Belacan, Sambal Budu, Sambal Tempoyak, Sambal Udang Petai and more. To end the gastronomical feast, desserts of traditional kuih-muih, cookies, ice kacang and more will be served.
For reservations, please call +603 7495 2009 / +603 7492 8000 or email [email protected]
This year, at The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur’s “Malam Warisan Melayu”, take a journey through the 14 states of Malaysia continues with a theme that can relate to many – fruits. This year, this luscious array of food inspired by local fruits will be available at The St. Regis from 8th April to 1st May 2022.
Curated by a team of chefs led by Chef Norazizi bin Taslim, guests can look forward to iconic dishes infused with delectable fruits such as starfruit, jackfruit, star gooseberry (cermai), umbra fruit (kedongdong), lychee, longan, and many others.
A St. Regis Kuala Lumpur signature and the must-have dish of the season is Executive Sous Chef, Norazizi bin Taslim, assisted by Banquet Head Chef, Chef Mohd Ridzwan’s melt-in-your-mouth, “Perak Beef Short Ribs Rendang Tok with Honey Jackfruit”. Traditionally made with buffalo meat, ours is a 6-hour braised beef short ribs infused with jackfruit. What’s more tantalizing is Chef Azizi’s “Tiger Prawn Red Curry with Starfruit” representing Kelantan as well as “Penang Lamb Shank Curry with Bananas” – all accompanied with “Lemang”.
Available from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm daily, “Malam Warisan Melayu” buffet dinner is priced at MYR248+ per person, exclusive of 6% SST and served every day at The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur. For reservation, email [email protected] or call +603 2727 6696.
Chef Safee, Chef Safril and the rest of the team at Lemon Garden has skillfully put together lavish options featuring the best of authentic Malaysian favorites, Asian delicacies, international cuisines to Middle Eastern classics.
The outlet will be serving Sajian Istimewa Buffet after sundown where diners are able to feast and breakfast with family and friends over a selection of seafood and international delicacies, alongside the main highlights – traditional, signature Malay cuisine.
The pleasant and inviting atmosphere boasts a single seating capacity of 230, alongside well-placed buffet spread counters, live cooking stations surrounding Koi Pond area where guests can amble among the extensive array of cuisine and lastly, a dessert pavilion filled with after meal sweet bites.
Traditional-influenced dishes include Daging Rendang Minang, Kambing Masak Kurma, Udang Masak Sambal Petai, and Ayam Masak Lemak Cili Api just to name a few. Fitting with the occasion, we have live -cooking stalls as part of our “Bazaar-like” concept at the terrace garden offering Lemang Pulut, Ketupat Palas, and three types of Serunding alongside Deep Fried Cempedak, Apam Balik, Durian Cake, Bubur Kacang, Ais Batu Campur (ABC) and Pandan Mango Sticky Rice to get your appetite running.
From 2 April to 4 May, Sajian Istimewa Buffet Dinner, where it is available Daily – will start to serve from 7pm to 10pm. From Monday to Thursday, it is priced at RM198 nett per person and for Friday and Sunday, it is priced at RM268 nett per person. Children between the ages of 6 years old to 12 years old dine at half the price while children below the ages of 6 years old dine for free. Golden Circle discounts are available for Gold, Jade and Diamond tier of 10%, 15% and 20% respectively (Blackout dates apply).
In a grand showcase of Malaysia’s diverse culinary heritage, EQ Kuala Lumpur returns with Citarasa Nipah, featuring a spread of decadent traditional Malaysian dishes. The star of the show here is its classic kampung flavours that are an ode to the well-guarded heritage recipes.
Rendang Daging Lebaran, Siakap Tiga Rasa Nusantara and Sewara Durian Selera Timur will be tantalising your tastebuds from 3 April to 1 May. Prepared under the discerning eye of EQ’s Chef de Cuisine Chef Ali is his signature Kambing Masak Beriani, along with crowd-pleasers like Udang Gulai Nyonya and Assam Pedas.
A true classic beloved by all (and soon, you) is EQ’s Signature Satay, which has been considered to be one of the top Malaysian Dishes to try.
This delicious buffet is available daily from 6:30pm to 10:30pm, and at the prices of RM208+ per adult, and RM68+ per child aged 6-12 years old. Reservations are encouraged, and you may email [email protected], or WhatsApp +60122789239, or book via TableApp.
