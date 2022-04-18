Here’s your ultimate guide to the best Ramadan hotel buffets in 2022

Looking for Ramadan buffets to break fast with your family, friends, and colleagues? Here is a list of the best 2022 Ramadan buffets offered by hotels in Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya so you can make your booking without any further delay.

The holiest month of the Islamic calendar is expected to begin from 2 April to 2 May 2022. If you’re looking for the finest spots to break fast/buka puasa, we’ve got you covered. Make a reservation at these 2022 hotel buffets for a momentous feast and memorable time this Ramadan.

As Muslims unite to focus on growth, reflect and help those in need, Ramadan holds a special opportunity to get closer to God. Fasting from dawn to sunset is required for 29 or 30 days to grow spiritually. Once the sun sets, the fast is broken with the traditional dates followed by a delicious spread to fulfil your tummy in the evening.

If your loved ones love a dose of everything on their dinner plate, it’s best to make a reservation at these hotel buffets to satiate your cravings with the local and international favourites. From The St Regis Kuala Lumpur to Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur, you’re definitely in for a treat. Get ready to pick your desired venue and make a reservation for an unforgettable feast.

The best Ramadan hotel buffets in KL and PJ: