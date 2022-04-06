Here are the best Raya 2022 hampers to send for your loved ones

It may only be the first week of Ramadan, but we’re kicking things into high gear with Raya 2022 hampers to get for your loved ones. As Malaysians, nothing connects friends and family more than food. Filled to the brim with seasonal goodies and treats, these will definitely put a smile on the receiver’s face.

Things are certainly looking up for Malaysians, as we all prepare to celebrate the occasion in full swing. It’s been a long two-year wait, but we’re certainly seeing some semblance of normalcy. Now that we’re out of the lockdown woods we’re seeing friends making their fast-breaking plans at decadent Ramadan buffets around town and families shopping for their coordinated Raya ensembles. But just as we did during the height of the pandemic, delivering Raya gift sets to the people in your circle is also part and parcel of the Ramadan/Raya festivities.

To help you decide what’s best to share with your loved ones, we’ve rounded up some of the best Raya 2022 hampers to please the food connoisseur and children with a sweet tooth that you may have in your life.

From sweets and treats to tropical juices, these are the best Raya 2022 hampers to get for family and friends.