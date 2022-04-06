Here are the best Raya 2022 hampers to send for your loved ones

It may only be the first week of Ramadan, but we’re kicking things into high gear with Raya 2022 hampers to get for your loved ones. As Malaysians, nothing connects friends and family more than food. Filled to the brim with seasonal goodies and treats, these will definitely put a smile on the receiver’s face.
Things are certainly looking up for Malaysians, as we all prepare to celebrate the occasion in full swing. It’s been a long two-year wait, but we’re certainly seeing some semblance of normalcy. Now that we’re out of the lockdown woods we’re seeing friends making their fast-breaking plans at decadent Ramadan buffets around town and families shopping for their coordinated Raya ensembles. But just as we did during the height of the pandemic, delivering Raya gift sets to the people in your circle is also part and parcel of the Ramadan/Raya festivities.
To help you decide what’s best to share with your loved ones, we’ve rounded up some of the best Raya 2022 hampers to please the food connoisseur and children with a sweet tooth that you may have in your life.
From sweets and treats to tropical juices, these are the best Raya 2022 hampers to get for family and friends.
For the utmost quality, we turn your attention to Bakhache Hampers. Brimming with gourmet goodies, they include must-haves such as Safawi and Medjoul dates, dodol, serunding and ghee-based cookies. For an added oomph, the brand also includes imported food and luxury items like L’atelier du Miel’s 100% Raw Honey from Lebanon, Whittard’s coffee, tea and biscuits from the UK, and Tilley’s personal care products and home accessories from Australia.
Delivery to any address nationwide is free. You may also personalise a message for the lucky recipient as each box comes with a complimentary greeting card. Raya packets are also included to spread the joy of Raya.
Prices range from RM85 to-RM750.
Shown here is the Rubinny Raya Hamper from the flower company BloomThis. The creme de la creme of Raya 2022 hampers, this will leave a great impression on friends and family.
As is with all BloomThis creations, the goodies are packaged in an eye-catching presentation, complete with Raya ornaments to mark the occasion. Not only can you deliver a message along with the gift set, but a 3R photo can also be included (for free!) for the ultimate heartfelt card.
So what’s included in the Rubinny? No spoilers, but a Rocher ice cream cake and Garrett popcorns are on the list. The brand also has other options for Raya 2022 hampers, with prices ranging from RM119 to RM699. Order by 3:30 pm for free same-day delivery.
As purveyors of multiple celebrations, of course, florists around town have Raya gift sets for the season. Flower Chimp joins the fray with its Opulent Feast Gift Box. Whether you’re visiting or delivering, it will be a welcome sight for loved ones this Ramadan month.
Prices range between RM89 to RM489. Delivery is available for the Klang Valley area only. Order by 5 pm for free same-day delivery.
If a full-blown meal is what you’re looking for, The St Regis Kuala Lumpur has you covered. For friends and family who can’t quite join you for a berbuka buffet at the hotel itself, share the moment by delivering the hotel’s gift boxes.
The four options will be up anyone’s alley. The Malam Warisan Melayu Signature Box is a complete feast for those at home. Up the ante by offering a hearty fruit cake from the Malam Warisan Melayu Cake Box. For the thrill-seeking foodie in your circle, fire up their meals with a The St Regis Kuala Lumpur’s staple, the Sambal Jar Box which offers an astounding quatro of sambals. Finally, for those with a sweet tooth, the Malam Warisan Melayu Eclairs Box comes with a fruity twist for the Ramadan/Raya season.
Prices range from RM128 to RM298. Check out their website, or call +603 2727 669 to get yours.
Aside from their decadent spread of Ramadan buffet, EQ Kuala Lumpur is also ready to serve Malaysians at home. Surprise friends and family with the Premium Nipah collection hampers, which all come with EQ special edition Raya packets!
Four options are available for you to choose from, with prices starting from RM288 to RM888. Goodies include house-made Raya cookies, dodol asli and tea. Drop by EQ Kuala Lumpur, or contact the team via the links below.
Available for both delivery and self-pickup, Shangri-La’s Sajian Istimewa Ramadan buffet spectacular can be delivered to the homes of your loved ones. Suitable for groups of four, options include Lemang Pulut with Serunding, Kambing Panggang, Sambal Udang dental Petai, Daging Rendang, Salmon Pappilote, along with a choice of Nasi Minyak to fill up their tummies and hearts.
Priced at RM388 nett, order from the hotel’s site, or call +603 2074 3900, or Whatsapp +6019 390 2257.
Christy Ng’s bags may be much-coveted by Malaysian women, but who can deny the functionality of this Raya 2022 hamper? For this gifting season, the brand has filled its classic Fillmore SS22 canvas tote with Ramadan essentials: Ajwa dates, Amazin’ Graze Variety Box and Tapping Tapir’s refreshing beverages.
With five colourways to choose from, and the option to personalise the receptacle, choose this option to leave a lasting impression.
The price starts at RM99. Note that personalisation is processed within 14 working days.
Hero image credit: Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur; Featured image credit: Bakhache Hampers