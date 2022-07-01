The best weekend brunch promotions in KL to check out in 2022

If you’ve come here looking for the best weekend brunch promotions in KL in 2022, you’ve come to the right place.

After two years of buckling down at home, we’re more than ready to head out, dress up, and spend a wonderful afternoon in KL with our loved ones reveling over a mid-day brunch meal with plenty of delicious food and drink.

A fabulous weekend brunch with your family or friends is sure to be an event to remember, whether it’s for a special occasion or just because you need an excuse to meet up (or eat an indulgent meal). From free-flow drinks to amazing buffet offerings, you’ll definitely enjoy a leisurely weekend brunch at these hotels.

One trend that we’re also seeing with weekend brunches in KL is semi-buffet or trolley service where some or all of the dishes are served directly to your table. We’re all for it if it means we can sit back and spend more quality time with our loved ones instead of walking up and down and lining up for our food.

Seafood galore, limitless sushi and sashimi, hot pasta, pizzas, dumplings, appetizers, desserts, and more await you at these fantastic weekend brunch promotions in 2022. Bookmark this page as we continue updating it throughout the year as more promotions become available.

Here are the best weekend brunch promotions in KL in 2022

Flock, W Kuala Lumpur

Image credit: W Kuala Lumpur

While brunch is typically held on Sundays, Flock at W Kuala Lumpur is offering a special Saturday brunch. Named The Social Table, it’s where people come together for a few hours, to talk, laugh, and forget about the outside world. The fun atmosphere includes live music and the lively vibe that the restaurant is known for. The semi-buffet includes special items made upon order and sent directly to your table for ultimate freshness and quality.

Taking place every first Saturday of the month from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm The Social Table will also showcase exclusive chef collaborations between Head Chef of Flock at W Kuala Lumpur with invited chefs for a culinary crossover.

Price: RM 238 nett per person, inclusive of mocktails, soft drinks & selected juices

RM 398 nett per person, inclusive of cocktails, house pouring wine & beer

Address: No. 121, Jln Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

For reservations, please call 603 2786 8888, email bf.wkualalumpur@whotels.com, or click here

Curate, Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur

Image credit: Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur

At Curate, Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur, you can enjoy a lovely Sunday Bubbly Brunch from 12:30 PM – 3:30 PM. The elegant restaurant with its lovely theatrical kitchen offers high-quality cuisine with free-flow champagne packages so you can eat and be merry all afternoon long.

Address: 145, Jln Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

For reservations and prices, please click here.

THIRTY8, Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur

Image credit: Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur

Enjoy a fabulous Sunday brunch, held on the last Sunday of every month, with an amazing view of the city skyline at THIRTY8, Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur. Here, you’ll savour a wide selection of international fare, sweet temptations, fine wines, as well as best-selling cocktails, and zero-proof mocktails.

Prices: RM 248 nett per adult | RM 124 nett per child | RM 418 nett for free-flow alcohol

Address: 12, Jalan Pinang, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

For reservations or enquiries, please call +60 3 2203 9188 or email thirty8.kuagh@hyatt.com.

The Brasserie, The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur

The Brasserie at The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur is offering a new Sunday Brunch menu where each dish is served directly to your table by their hosts. The menu includes Fresh Seafood on Ice, Heirloom Tomato with Whipped Burrata, Foie Gras Doughnuts, Souvlaki-style Roast Lamb, Paella, Moroccan Chicken, an array of decadent desserts, and a selection of exquisite egg dishes.

Prices: RM 258.00+ per person for food only

RM 433.00+ per person with free-flowing sparkling wine, white & red wine, selected cocktails

Address: No 6, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2, Kuala Lumpur Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur

For reservations and enquiries, please call +603-27271111 or click here.

Hero and featured image credit: THIRTY8, Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur