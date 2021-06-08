Breakfast, lunch & dinner: Dining delivery specials in KL this June

Have you run out of new recipes to try out, and perhaps even groceries all together? That’s ok, and maybe even just your luck, because this month we’re seeing (and eating) flavours of the week brought to you by some great restaurants in the city. Check out these three dining specials to keep you full and happy in June’s lockdown edition of Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner.
Ultime Atelier & Boulangerie is a restaurant that’s rather new to Jalan Changkat Ceylon, housed in Menara Noble Land. Prior to the MCO 3.0, Ultime launched a multi-course breakfast menu that includes a melt-in-your-mouth wagyu burger, although the menu is on hold for now. In the meantime, the restaurant now offers the Boulangerie breakfast box with freshly baked pastries to tuck into while you start the morning right. The boxes are available in sets of 4, 6, and 8 baked goods like a truffle brioche, mixed herb baguette, cinnamon roll, and pain au chocolat. Each of these sets come with the additional option of a signature in-house fermented butter from Brittany, France: beetroot cumin, charcoal, pesto and porcini. We recommend opting for the bright pink beetroot cumin for the perfect pairing to soft sourdough bread.
(Image credit: Ultime Atelier & Boulangerie)
Some of your favourite Marriott Bonvoy hotel restaurants are now on GrabFood! The list includes The Brasserie at The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur, Flock at W Kuala Lumpur, and Quan’s Kitchen in Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown. Our top pick is Quan’s Kitchen for its delicious culinary specialities from Chinatown. The restaurant’s menu on GrabFood follows the same in-house West and East concepts, with dishes like Fettuccini Beef Ragu, Duck Confit, Grilled Ayam Percik and Dry Laksa Noodles. Yummy!
(Image credit: Marriott Bonvoy)
For a meat-free dinner that’s delicious, kind to the planet, and still a little naughty, Étoile Bistro at EQ has just the chef recommendation ticks all the boxes. EQ has has partnered with the Los Angeles-based meat substitute brand Beyond Meat on the Étoile Beyond Burger. The juicy meatless patty is 100% vegan and plant-based with no soy or gluten, and contains 35% less saturated fat than a 113g patty of 80/20 ground beef. Optional add-ons include hand-cut fries, avocados, portobello mushrooms and salsa.
(Image credit: EQ)