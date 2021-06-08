Breakfast, lunch & dinner: Dining delivery specials in KL this June

Ultime Atelier & Boulangerie is a restaurant that’s rather new to Jalan Changkat Ceylon, housed in Menara Noble Land. Prior to the MCO 3.0, Ultime launched a multi-course breakfast menu that includes a melt-in-your-mouth wagyu burger, although the menu is on hold for now. In the meantime, the restaurant now offers the Boulangerie breakfast box with freshly baked pastries to tuck into while you start the morning right. The boxes are available in sets of 4, 6, and 8 baked goods like a truffle brioche, mixed herb baguette, cinnamon roll, and pain au chocolat. Each of these sets come with the additional option of a signature in-house fermented butter from Brittany, France: beetroot cumin, charcoal, pesto and porcini. We recommend opting for the bright pink beetroot cumin for the perfect pairing to soft sourdough bread.

(Image credit: Ultime Atelier & Boulangerie)