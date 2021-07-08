Familiar favourites at home.
Who doesn’t love good food? (Answer: the people who sleep through breakfast buffets at hotels). When ordering in this month, treat yourself, and your family, to chef specialities from around the Klang Valley. Take a look at three dining specials offered for a limited time only, with takeaway and delivery options available.
(Main image credit: Kasumi Loffler/Pexels)
Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara has recently introduced a new food delivery service with a dedicated website. Deliveries are available from 8am to 8pm daily, giving you a good reason to roll around in bed while you sort out an order for freshly baked Ciabatta to go with your morning coffee. Sleeping in? All good. Sofilicious has about 150 items on its menu to choose from for any meal of the day, with includes Asian, Western and Chinese food.
(Photo for illustration purpose only. Image credit: Wesual Click/Unsplash)
Japanese food for lunch sure hits the spot. Tonkatsu in Pavilion KL now has combo meals for just RM50, with set options including Rose Katsu, Buta Shogayaki, Hire Katsu, and Buta Kimuchi. All sets come with rice and miso soup. For an evening set, add on sides like Yaki Gyoza, Salmon skin, and Takoyaki. Delivery is free within 10km.
End the day with a BBQ feast for two (or save the extra meal for tomorrow’s lunch, a win either way). Pullman KLCC’s chefs are preparing homemade Asian and BBQ spreads complete with sides, desserts, and drinks. And you can even top-up for beer and wine to go with, because it is still a BBQ, after all. More add-ons include Australian Beef Flank Steak, German Chicken Sausage, and Udang Tebu Panggang. For more information, send an email to restaurants@pullman-klcc.com.