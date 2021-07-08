Wine & Dine

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner: 3 food delivery specials for the month of July

By Diandra Soliano
Associate Editor, MY
08 Jul 2021
Wine & Dine
Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner: 3 food delivery specials for the month of July

Familiar favourites at home.

Who doesn’t love good food? (Answer: the people who sleep through breakfast buffets at hotels). When ordering in this month, treat yourself, and your family, to chef specialities from around the Klang Valley. Take a look at three dining specials offered for a limited time only, with takeaway and delivery options available.

(Main image credit: Kasumi Loffler/Pexels)
1
An early start with Sofilicious by Sofitell

Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara has recently introduced a new food delivery service with a dedicated website. Deliveries are available from 8am to 8pm daily, giving you a good reason to roll around in bed while you sort out an order for freshly baked Ciabatta to go with your morning coffee. Sleeping in? All good. Sofilicious has about 150 items on its menu to choose from for any meal of the day, with includes Asian, Western and Chinese food.

(Photo for illustration purpose only. Image credit: Wesual Click/Unsplash)

Address
Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara, No 6 Jalan Damanlela Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur
Website
Website here
Phone
+603 2720 6688
Order online
2
Tonkatsu for lunch

Japanese food for lunch sure hits the spot. Tonkatsu in Pavilion KL now has combo meals for just RM50, with set options including Rose Katsu, Buta Shogayaki, Hire Katsu, and Buta Kimuchi. All sets come with rice and miso soup. For an evening set, add on sides like Yaki Gyoza, Salmon skin, and Takoyaki. Delivery is free within 10km.

Address
Tonkatsu Pavilion, Lot C4.06.01, Level 4, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, No 168 Jalan Bukit Bintang
Website
Website here
Phone
+603 2144 2992 / +6010 924 4729
Order here
3
Pullman KLCC's BBQ Sets

End the day with a BBQ feast for two (or save the extra meal for tomorrow’s lunch, a win either way). Pullman KLCC’s chefs are preparing homemade Asian and BBQ spreads complete with sides, desserts, and drinks. And you can even top-up for beer and wine to go with, because it is still a BBQ, after all. More add-ons include Australian Beef Flank Steak, German Chicken Sausage, and Udang Tebu Panggang. For more information, send an email to restaurants@pullman-klcc.com.

Address
Pullman KLCC, Jalan Conlay, 50450 Kuala Lumpur
Website
Website here
Phone
+603 2170 8888 / +6016 290 3864
Order via WhatsApp
Restaurants SOFITEL Kuala Lumpur Damansara Pullman KLCC food delivery
Diandra Soliano
Associate Editor, MY
Diandra Soliano is the Associate Editor of Prestige Online Malaysia. In between morning coffees, long lunches (business, of course), and meeting deadlines over sundown cocktails in the city, you can find her at the yoga studio - or at least she hopes.
Fashion beauty travel Wellness Wine and Dine

You might also like

follow our daily snapshots at @prestigemalaysia