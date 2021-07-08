Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara has recently introduced a new food delivery service with a dedicated website. Deliveries are available from 8am to 8pm daily, giving you a good reason to roll around in bed while you sort out an order for freshly baked Ciabatta to go with your morning coffee. Sleeping in? All good. Sofilicious has about 150 items on its menu to choose from for any meal of the day, with includes Asian, Western and Chinese food.

(Photo for illustration purpose only. Image credit: Wesual Click/Unsplash)