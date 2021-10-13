Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner: Kuala Lumpur’s top culinary events in October 

“Where do you want to eat at?” — the question that poses a dilemma for all is one we’re here to solve at Prestige. Every month, we scout Kuala Lumpur’s current F&B scene to curate the top dining events not to be missed. To that, we present our picks for an unforgettable breakfast, lunch and dinner. Behold, your October menu:
(Main image credit: JW Marriott Kuala Lumpur)
There’s no better spot this month to spend your mornings than at the new DÔME KLCC On-The-Park, whether to quietly enjoy the view, have a productive work morning, or catch up with friends for breakfast. The new location faces KLCC’s famous park and water fountains, an expansive 4,212 square feet space with indoor and outdoor seating.
DÔME is known for its good coffee, which uses the finest Arabica beans roasted to perfection. Have a cup alongside all-day breakfasts, gourmet sandwiches, and if you’re in the mood for a big brunch, DÔME’s signature pies and crispy pizzas.
(Image credit: Symsgraphy)
‘Tis the season for hairy crabs! JW Marriott Kuala Lumpur’s Shanghai Restaurant is serving the freshest selection within a limited-time menu, showcasing the deliciousness of authentic Shanghainese cuisine in a fine-dining setting. Hairy crabs are a gourmet delicacy in China and here at Shanghai Restaurant, Executive Chinese Chef Wong Wing Yeuk and his team present these freshwater crustaceans in dishes like Steamed Shanghainese Meat Dumplings with Hairy Crab Roe, and Steamed Shanghainese Hairy Crab.
Shanghai Restaurant is open for lunch from 12 pm to 2.30 pm (Monday to Saturday), and from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm on Sunday and public holidays. For reservations, email [email protected]
(Image credit: JW Marriott Kuala Lumpur)
Diners have the rare opportunity to taste some of the finest Japanese beef. EQ and Kampachi are bringing to Malaysia an entire Akaushi cow from Japan for a two-week festival, which includes a line-up of events featuring guest chefs also from Japan, omakase, fine dining, and à la carte menus.
The Tosa Akaushi cow hails from the mountainous Kochi Prefecture on the island of Shikoku. Only around 400 cattle are available each year which makes this wagyu extremely sought-after, while the beef brought in by EQ and Kampachi is Halal certified. Akaushi wagyu is praised for its buttery sweetness, tender, and marbled meat. Get a taste exclusively at all EQ restaurants, including the award-winning Sabayon, Blue, Étoile Bistro, Nipah, banqueting and in-room dining.
The Akaushi Festival will be held from 15 to 31 October 2021 throughout all EQ and Kampachi restaurants. Advance reservations are required. For reservations and enquiries at Kampachi, email [email protected]
(Image credit: EQ/Kampachi)