Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner: Kuala Lumpur’s top culinary events in October 

There’s no better spot this month to spend your mornings than at the new DÔME KLCC On-The-Park, whether to quietly enjoy the view, have a productive work morning, or catch up with friends for breakfast. The new location faces KLCC’s famous park and water fountains, an expansive 4,212 square feet space with indoor and outdoor seating.

DÔME is known for its good coffee, which uses the finest Arabica beans roasted to perfection. Have a cup alongside all-day breakfasts, gourmet sandwiches, and if you’re in the mood for a big brunch, DÔME’s signature pies and crispy pizzas.

(Image credit: Symsgraphy)