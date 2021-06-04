BurdaLuxury KL x Cake Together: Delivering you a tea time treat

We team up with Cake Together in delivering you our own little taste of happiness.

Let’s be honest, with all of us doing our part by staying in and working from home this lockdown, deciding on which cafe or bakery to order a mid-day treat for ourselves probably serves as one of the biggest excitements of the day — or at least, that’s how we’re feeling!

That being said, BurdaLuxury KL is thrilled to come together with Cake Together to offer a curated Luxury Tea Time set consisting of cold brew coffees, slices of delectable cakes and a jar of decadent sea salt chocolate chip cookies, complete with an issue of BurdaLuxury KL’s finest of your choice.

Way before this pandemic struck, Cake Together have already taken up the onus of bringing desserts right to your doorstep. With 200 partnering bakers culminating to 1,800 cakes and pastries, Cake Together delivers not only in Klang Valley, but also to Johor Bahru and Penang, leading the way in the cake-delivering service.

Take a break from that report you’re working on and place an order here. It’s not like your boss is watching you, anyway.