Burger & Lobster launches flagship store in Kuala Lumpur, located at Suria KLCC

After months of anticipation, the long-awaited Burger & Lobster outlet at the iconic Suria KLCC shopping mall has finally opened its doors to the public.

Burger & Lobster Suria KLCC Mall is the first location established under Burger & Lobster’s partnership with Aquablu Technologies, with future expansion into neighbouring Indonesia and Vietnam planned under this partnership. It joins the brand’s global portfolio of restaurants, reinforcing the group’s rapidly growing presence in the world’s favourite gateway cities.

Occupying 4,500 sq ft of the mall, it features a luxurious and contemporary look, courtesy of award-winning interior design consultancy Rocket Studio Pte Ltd. With its expansive dining terrace, the restaurant comfortably seats up to 100 diners indoors and outdoors.

While taking in the scenic view of Symphony Lake and KLCC Park, patrons can indulge in Burger & Lobster’s various sumptuous offerings. Its menu features the brand’s mainstay prime-cut burgers made from Nebraskan family-farmed beef and fresh wild-caught Atlantic lobsters flown in from Nova Scotia, Canada.

A visit to any Burger & Lobster restaurant is never complete without a taste of its signature Original Lobster Roll. At the Suria KLCC flagship store, however, there is another must-try item on the menu: the Lobster Laksa. Available exclusively at the outlet, the Malaysian dish with a twist features Canadian lobster braised in an aromatic coconut broth and topped with regional herbs, laksa noodles, beansprouts, and pieces of fried bean curd (tau pok), garnished with fresh chilli and spring onions.

“Whenever I am in London, I make it a point to eat at Burger & Lobster without fail,” says Aquablu Technologies’ Managing Director, Dato’ Simon Foong. “The quality and standard of their food, ambiance, and service is second to none, and is something that I am sure will be appreciated in South-East Asia, particularly here in Kuala Lumpur. I love introducing people to new experiences and relish the opportunity to make the Burger & Lobster brand more accessible in the region.”

Burger & Lobster Suria KLCC marks the renowned restaurant’s second Malaysian outlet, with the first being the one located at SkyAvenue Restaurant Genting Highlands. A launch party was held last month to celebrate the momentous occasion, attended by prominent Malaysian personalities including Y.A.M. Tengku Zatashah, Chef Wan, Ally Mukhriz, Anzalna Nasir, and more.