Chef Mandy Goh brings her fusion flair to The RuMa Hotel restaurant, ATAS

Flying in from idyllic Langkawi, Chef Mandy Goh is now taking over the kitchen at ATAS, The RuMa Hotel and Residences.

One of the four dining experiences at the RuMa Hotel, ATAS is a favourite spot for many urbanites that seek a more immersive dining experience. At breakfast, the kitchen area is open for guests to explore before it shape-shifts into a show kitchen for lunch and dinnertime.

Helming this prestigious kitchen is the thoroughly seasoned Chef Mandy Goh. Having served in multiple kitchens across the region, this Penang-born chef has an impressive resume.

She kickstarted her culinary journey at Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur. Then, she began venturing abroad, taking up opportunities in Singapore, Shanghai and Macau, before eventually returning to the nest. Prior to arriving at her current post, she held the top job at The St. Regis Langkawi.

But these are not her only gastronomic endeavours; she also has a hankering for serious competition. Back in 2009, the award-winning chef took part in the culinary world’s equivalent of the Olympics: Bocuse d’Or. The biennial world championship was a transformative experience for many a cuisinier, Chef Mandy included. For her, winning the Asian chapter of Bocuse d’Or was a landmark achievement.

At ATAS, the chef embarks on a mission to elevate Asian and European fusion menu, with a distinct appreciation for responsibly-sourced local ingredients and zero wastage.

Highlights at ATAS, with Chef Mandy Goh at the helm

We caught up with the industrious chef for an exclusive review and interview at ATAS, as she reimagines the menu for this RuMa Hotel restaurant. Here are the top highlights of the Contemporary Set Menu:

Our dining experience here began with the Honeygrid Taco, a medley of flavours, melding salmon, refreshing blood orange jelly, mushroom, and tamarillo jam into one decadent bite.

Next, we were tantalised with the treasure of the ocean: Coral Lobster. The dish features star ingredients such as indulgent Madagascar vanilla, carpaccio, and savoury bouillon.

The following dish is easily the star of the show: the Black Feet Poulet. Served with homemade gyoza and fava beans, the unusual poultry dish is a sight to behold. Fear not though, as it’s comparable to your typical bird.

For any meat lover, the Contemporary Set Menu ends with the pièce de résistance, the A5 Omi Steak, a beautiful arrangement of chuck ribeye, scallion pesto, and nutty buckwheat koji butter.

Tempted? Book the Contemporary Set Menu by emailing atas@theruma.com, or call 03-27780735. But for now, enjoy our brief interview with the woman behind the arrangement.

PrestigeOnline Malaysia speaks to Chef Mandy Goh, Executive Chef at The RuMa Hotel restaurant, ATAS