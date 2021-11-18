Chef Raymond Tham runs the Dior Café, as the one-of-a-kind dining experience arrives in Malaysia for the first time, taking place from 18 to 22 November 2021 at Colony Star Boulevard, Kuala Lumpur alongside the showcase of Dior Cruise 2022 collection.

Dior brings the Cruise 2022 season to Kuala Lumpur with an immersive experience comprising an exclusive showcase of the collection. The Dior Cruise 2022 celebrates the eternal beauty of Greece with silhouettes adopting a resolutely contemporary sportswear style where cuts are loose and supple, as well as boldly matched and mixed motifs.

Along with the enchanting showcase combining past and present, there will also be the highly anticipated Dior Café. The first of its kind in Malaysia, Dior Café will take place at the iconic roof top of Colony Star Boulevard. With the immaculate vista of the Twin Towers, diners will immerse in an epic experience in the evenings with a soiree-like atmosphere amidst the garden-themed setting.

The Dior Cafe the rooftop.

There will also be seatings on the 5th floor, set indoors with views of the city and plenty of Instagram-worthy corners for photo opportunities. On the menu is a Greek-forward creation curated by Chef Raymond Tham of [email protected] and Beta KL. The charismatic chef will present the All-Day Menu consisting of cold and warm dishes, desserts, as well as a bevvy of beverages to savour.

Ahead of the exciting event, we speak to Chef Raymond Tham on his inspiration behind the menu and his thoughts on running the first Dior Café in Malaysia.