Plan a memorable 2023 Chinese New Year reunion dinner at these hotels in KL and Selangor

Save yourself the trouble of whipping up a homecooked meal by booking a table or two at these hotel restaurants for your Chinese New Year 2023 reunion dinners in KL and Selangor.

Chinese New Year is an important celebration that symbolises the beginning of spring and the start of a brand new year. In 2023, the Year of the Rabbit and the Chinese New Year will fall on Sunday, 22 January. This once-in-a-year affair honours a long-standing tradition where loved ones gather for a festive reunion dinner. In celebration of the new year, these top hotels in KL and Selangor offer month-long festive menus and unique dishes, from a full-course meal to a buffet dinner.

While there is still time to plan a memorable dinner, why not take some time off and make a reservation at these establishments? From Sheraton Petaling Jaya’s authentic Cantonese offerings to Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur’s prosperous buffet-style feast, here’s where you can wine and dine your way to prosperity for Chinese New Year 2023.

A guide to the best Chinese New Year 2023 reunion dinners in KL and Selangor: