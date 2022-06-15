Creme De La Creme crafts ice cream inspired by NFTs

Have you ever enjoyed a piece of art, and wondered what it would taste like as ice cream? Well, you’re in luck. Creme De La Creme just opened the first NFT-themed ice cream parlour in Malaysia at Sunway Pyramid, and the curated collection of NFTs is worth over USD$1 million.

Fans of the famed ice cream chain know this: at Crème De La Crème, you’re not just getting a scoop of ice cream. From seasonal delicacies to treats with a local twist, each unique flavour is masterfully created to tantalise the senses. Staple flavours such as Musang King and Pandan Kaya Toast have long been a crowd favourite at the parlour.

From classics to the seasonal and innovative flavours, there’s a scoop for everyone at Creme de la Creme.

With highly-skilled local pastry chefs, the Creme De La Creme team has set the bar high when it comes to these artisanal ice creams. Each flavour served is created fully out of 100% all-natural fresh and premium ingredients that come from all corners of the world so patrons know that they are getting the best of the best. But that’s not all; the parlours also offer stunning Petit Gateaux, which are conceptualised and hand-crafted as edible art.

Previously, the brand has collaborated with global brand Sanrio and local eatery Santan for its sensational Nasi Lemak ice cream. Now, the ice cream shop is making its foray into the world of NFTs.

NFT-inspired ice cream flavours at Creme De La Creme

Only available at CDLC Sunway Pyramid, the exclusive ice cream flavours are inspired by three main blue-chipped NFTs: Bored Apes Yacht Club, CryptoPunk, and Doodles.

For the chocolate lovers, opt for the Bored Ape flavour that is crafted out of delicious French milk chocolate ice cream blended with caramelised bananas and freshly-baked chocolate crumble.

Cheese fanatics should try out CryptoPunk, a flavour that is inspired by CryptoPunk #5822 which sold for a record-breaking USD$23.7 million. This particular flavour is made from a combination of Australian cream cheese ice cream and butterfly pea flower ice cream with burnt cheesecake chunks. Last but not least, try out a colourful scoop of Doodles, which is a fantastic amalgamation of lychee and peach sorbet with Madagascar vanilla ice cream.

Three flavours of ice-cream inspired by Creme De La Creme’s curated NFT collection.

That’s not all — Creme De La Creme also created a petit gateau in celebration of this curation of NFTs. Slice into Moonbirds to discover flavours of ultra-grade Kyoto matcha, coffee, and mascarpone ice cream with homemade coffee spice crumble.

Petits Gateaux, anyone?

As founder Lio Lim puts it, the Sunway Pyramid space is created to be a haven for NFT lovers. “The CDLC Sunway NFT ice cream parlour was a budding concept when NFTs were just gaining traction a year ago. It is conceptualised with the NFT enthusiasts in mind where they can chill, hold meetups, and share their love for NFTs with like-minded members of the community.”

At the moment, the display area is featuring the brand’s own NFT collection, but patrons are also welcome to display their NFTs. The ice cream parlour also plans to organise and host NFT meet-ups and events with leaders in the space and fans. In the future, Creme De La Creme wants to become an even more active player in the NFT and crypto space.

All images credit: Creme De La Creme