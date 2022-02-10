These are the most decadent chocolate gifts for Valentine’s Day 2022

When it comes to gifting chocolates for Valentine’s Day, you’ll want to be sure it’s something truly special.

For chocolate lovers, there’s nothing quite like unwrapping a beautiful box filled with intricate chocolates that are both decadent and delicious. You’ll also want it to last for more than a few minutes. A box filled with a variety of different chocolates makes it a gift that keeps on giving as they can enjoy it for the rest of the month (or week, depending how much of a sweet tooth they have!). Plus, it makes a perfectly romantic gift as it gives you the chance to snuggle up with your loved one as you share a box of indulgent chocolates.Â

Forrest Gump said it best: Life is like a box of chocolates – you never know what you’re going to get. Both the surprise and wow factor is what you’re aiming for in a special box of chocolates for Valentine’s Day.

Gifting chocolates for Valentine’s Day is not only a thoughtful gift for chocolate lovers, but it’s also a classic one. According to history, the relationship between love and chocolate goes as far back as 500 BCE, when hot chocolate played an important role in Mayan wedding rituals as the bride and groom exchange sips of the beverage during the ceremony.Â



Although chocolate contains small amounts of tryptophan and phenylethylamine, which are two chemicals associated with feelings of love and desire, there isn’t enough scientific evidence to make chocolate a strong aphrodisiac. Nevertheless, the connection between love and chocolate has persisted until today and it’s now become one of the most popular gifts for Valentine’s Day.Â

So Cadbury and Kit Kat bars aren’t going to cut it if you’re planning to impress your loved one this Valentine’s Day. Choose an extra-special chocolate gift specially crafted for Valentine’s Day like the ones on the list below and your partner will be swept off their feet. From chocolates made from real truffles to special flavours like salted caramel and raspberry, savouring these chocolates is an experience all by itself.

We’ve curated a list of the most extravagant and decadent chocolate gifts from renowned brands like Godiva, as well as local chocolatiers like Truffle Chocolate Malaysia.





Here are the most decadent chocolates for Valentine’s Day 2022:Â