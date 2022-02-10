These are the most decadent chocolate gifts for Valentine’s Day 2022

When it comes to gifting chocolates for Valentine’s Day, you’ll want to be sure it’s something truly special.
For chocolate lovers, there’s nothing quite like unwrapping a beautiful box filled with intricate chocolates that are both decadent and delicious. You’ll also want it to last for more than a few minutes. A box filled with a variety of different chocolates makes it a gift that keeps on giving as they can enjoy it for the rest of the month (or week, depending how much of a sweet tooth they have!). Plus, it makes a perfectly romantic gift as it gives you the chance to snuggle up with your loved one as you share a box of indulgent chocolates.Â
Forrest Gump said it best: Life is like a box of chocolates – you never know what you’re going to get. Both the surprise and wow factor is what you’re aiming for in a special box of chocolates for Valentine’s Day.
Gifting chocolates for Valentine’s Day is not only a thoughtful gift for chocolate lovers, but it’s also a classic one. According to history, the relationship between love and chocolate goes as far back as 500 BCE, when hot chocolate played an important role in Mayan wedding rituals as the bride and groom exchange sips of the beverage during the ceremony.Â
Although chocolate contains small amounts of tryptophan and phenylethylamine, which are two chemicals associated with feelings of love and desire, there isn’t enough scientific evidence to make chocolate a strong aphrodisiac. Nevertheless, the connection between love and chocolate has persisted until today and it’s now become one of the most popular gifts for Valentine’s Day.Â
So Cadbury and Kit Kat bars aren’t going to cut it if you’re planning to impress your loved one this Valentine’s Day. Choose an extra-special chocolate gift specially crafted for Valentine’s Day like the ones on the list below and your partner will be swept off their feet. From chocolates made from real truffles to special flavours like salted caramel and raspberry, savouring these chocolates is an experience all by itself.
We’ve curated a list of the most extravagant and decadent chocolate gifts from renowned brands like Godiva, as well as local chocolatiers like Truffle Chocolate Malaysia.
Here are the most decadent chocolates for Valentine’s Day 2022:Â
Godiva never disappoints with its chocolate offerings. The Godiva Gold Heart 12 Pieces Collection is a beautiful gold heart-shaped box filled with 12 indulgent pieces of Godiva chocolate to impress your special someone this Valentine’s Day.
Price: RM 179.10Â
Godiva also offers a number of other specially curated Valentine’s Day chocolate boxes if you’re looking for more options. Check out the website here.Â
Image credit: Godiva
For something a little unconventional, check out Marks & Spencer’s raspberry chocolate selections. ‘Love You To Pieces’ is a smashable hollow Belgian raspberry chocolate heart (RM105) that offers a sweet surprise filled with raspberry truffles.
The ‘You Light Up My Lifeâ€™ chocolate box (RM149), is filled with hand-painted Belgian milk, dark and white chocolate hearts with fruit, caramel and chocolate centres, a delicious gift that lights up when opened. It’s sure to put a smile on the face of someone special.
To purchase these, head to any Marks & Spencer stores or shop online.
Image credit: Marks & Spencer
Specially made for Valentineâ€™s Day, ROYCE’ Chocolate has released an array of decadent chocolates to showcase your affection.Â The Valentineâ€™s Sweet Assortment is a wonderful curation of 17 types of assorted cakes, cookies and chocolate. Highlights include limited seasonal items such as the Graham Choco Cookie and Gateau Ganache, a soft chocolate cake filled with chopped hazelnuts (contains alcohol).
Price: RM78.00
Purchase this at ROYCE’ Chocolate boutiques, on their website, or the link below.
Image credit: ROYCE’ ChocolateÂ
For Valentines’ Day, TruffleÂ ChocolateÂ Malaysia has partnered with renowned Malaysian designer Carven Ong. Choose from two amazing bundles:
Sweet Memories (RM238, limited to 100 sets only), which includesÂ Carven Ongâ€™s Forever Love Soap Flower Box (16pcs), Luxurious TruffleÂ NamaÂ Chocolate Box (6pcs), Dedicated Valentineâ€™s Card, Limited Edition TCM Cooler Bag, and Fairy Lights.
Pristine Heart (RM338, limited to 100 sets only), which includes Carven Ongâ€™s Forever Love Soap Flower Box (24pcs), Luxurious TruffleÂ NamaÂ Chocolate Box (6pcs), Dedicated Valentineâ€™s Card, Limited Edition TCM Cooler Bag, and Fairy Lights.
Buy it at the Truffle Chocolate Malaysia shop or order online.
Image credit: Truffle Chocolate Malaysia
Available from 6 â€“ 15 February 2022, Mandarin Oriental Kuala LumpurÂ is also offering a selection of sweet treats to woo your partner. Our top picks include the Valentineâ€™s Chocolate Pralines and Heart Chocolate Pralines. Both chocolates are priced at RM128 and include 21 deliciously decadent pieces.
Explore the full Valentineâ€™s Day chocolate collection here.
Image credit: Mandarin Oriental
Main image credit: Budgeron Bach/Pexels