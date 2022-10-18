Last-minute Deepavali snacks and sweets to order for festive gatherings

Looking for last-minute Deepavali snacks and sweets? It’s never too late to indulge.

With the Festival of Lights just around the corner, it’s time to prepare a list of snacks to procure. As the celebration calls for a delectable spread, decorating a dessert table with sweet offerings is just what you need. From savoury Murukku to sweet Ladoos, we have curated some of our favourite snacks and sweets to order for the celebrations.

Here’s a list of Deepavali snacks and bites to savour:

Mohan’s Appam

Located above TMC Grocer Bangsar, Mohan’s Appam is adored by many for its delicious and affordable appam. If you have a hard time finding the space, keep in mind that the establishment is sharing the same spot as D Brothers Claypot. Returning customers are fans of their milo, peanut and banana flavour. However, you can never go wrong with the plain too.

Operating hours: 8 AM – 9.30 PM

Address: 45-1 Lorong ara Kiri1, Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Chelo’s Appam Bangsar

Image credit: @Chelosappambangsar

If you’re a fan of Appam, you might be familiar with Chelo’s Appam Bangsar. This sweet delicacy made with fermented rice batter and coconut milk equivalent to pancakes is perfect for breakfast or dinner. Order the Plain Appam (with coconut milk) or Brown Sugar. There are other toppings worth trying, from Banana & Brown Sugar and Coconut Milk & Chocolate to Milk and more. With prices starting from RM2.70, you’re in for a treat with the sweet selections.

Open daily, 12 PM – 9.30 PM | Delivery services are available through foodpanda

Location: No.8, Lorong Ara Kiri 3, Bangsar, 59100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, 59100 Kuala Lumpur

Jai Hind

Image credit: @dayansuhaimi

Jai Hind is the place to be for decadent North Indian sweets and specialities. Located in the vicinity of Masjid Jamek, this restaurant is a favourite among locals and tourists based on their excellent reviews. Ideal for festive gatherings, happy customers come here for their hearty biriyani and thosai selections, while the freshly-baked — Landoo, Barfi, Seemal and more — desserts are highly raved about too.

Open daily, 8 AM – 8 PM

Location: 15, Jalan Melayu, City Centre, 50100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Nana’s Pani Puri

Image credit: @nanacrunchycookies

Classified as a typical street food in India, Pani Puri is a deep-fried flatbread ball filled with mashed potatoes or chicken. With over 9,000 followers (and counting) on Instagram, Nana’s Pana Puri serves homemade vegetarian (RM15) and non-vegetarian options (RM20) that have garnered fans all over Malaysia. Each set contains ten pieces, including fillings and sauces that goes with the crunchy snack. If you’re craving for a bite, be sure to check their Instagram page for delivery updates.

Facebook | WhatsApp to order 016-777-0997

Amma’s Vadai Muruku

Image credit: @theviskitchen

Are you looking for a quick alternative to your favourite savoury snacks? Amma’s Vadai Murukku offers freshly made plain vadai and brown sugar vadai for future home gatherings. If you’re planning to jazz up the snack table with murukku, you can have their homemade munchies delivered to you too.

Instagram: @ammasvadai

Murukku Madness

Image credit: @murukku_madness

Murukku is quintessential to Deepavali celebrations. This traditional snack made from rice and lentil flour customarily comes in a twisted or coil shape, making it a highly addictive snack. With Murukku Madness, there are two options to choose from – plain or spicy.

Instagram: @murukku_madness | Whatsapp now to make an order

Hero image credit: By Thamizhpparithi Maari – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, ; Featured image credit: Unsplash/Sahand Hoseini

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur