Since the emergence and eventual popularity of online shopping, luxury fashion brands have been trying to get creative in giving its customers a reason to visit the traditional brick-and-mortar retail spaces. This, in turn, has birthed the idea of branching into the F&B scene.

From the likes of Gucci to Dior, these fashion houses have all jumped onto the luxury cafe trend. Given the amount of detail they bring to the retail outlets, imagine what they can do with cafes, restaurants, and bars.

Dine in style at these establishments:

(Main image credit: Vivienne Westwood Cafe/Facebook; Featured Image: Ralph Lauren)