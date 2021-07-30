Dim sum, get some!
Whether it is an all-you-can-eat buffet or the traditional pushcart style, we can only reminisce the good times (for now) until restaurants are back in action again. Meanwhile, you can always bring home the dim sum experience as some of your favourite dim sum places are offering takeaways and deliveries.
Hotel restaurants including Li Yen at The Ritz-Carlton Kuala Lumpur and Yun House at the Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur are delivering some of their best signature dim sum and complementary dishes to your doorstep for a family feast or a special occasion. But if you’re looking for something traditional, check out Chef Ming’s at ICC Pudu for fluffy Char Siew Bao and its signature Rice Wine Chicken Bun. For the kids, Fatboy Dim Sums has something that will excite them with cute renditions of mantou buns and more.
Look out for frozen options too — Red Chinese Cuisine at Pullman KLCC has the best pork-free version. Steamed buns and dumplings are simply delicious snacks for any time of the day, a quick fix if you need something to eat between WFH meetings. These can be stored in the freezer for a few weeks, so it really comes in handy for the tummy — we are speaking from experience.
You may also need some artisanal plates and platters from these local ceramic makers and a good selection of tea, pu er maybe?
Now that you’re all set up, the only thing left to do is to place your orders from our list of 8 places for dim sum delivery in Klang Valley.
(Main image credit: Febrian Zakaria/Unsplash)
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia KL.
If you love Char Siew Bao as much as we do, you’d probably enjoy what Chef Ming has to offer. Located in ICC Pudu, these dim sum offerings are freshly made everyday here by the old folks who have been running the shop for decades. While they are known for the Rice Wine Chicken Bun, there are also other items including the Siew Mai, Custard Bun and Lor Mai Gai. The menu is limited, but teeming in traditional flavours — just the way we like it. What Chef Ming brings to the table is essentially the real deal to satisfy your cravings for dim sum.
Luk Yu Tea House at The Starhill Dining returns with a fresh new look from the most recently post-renovation reopening, and a delivery and takeaway menu of all-day dim sum, as well as home-style Cantonese and Chiu Chow specialities that’s perfect for sharing. If a sampling platter is what you seek, go ahead and order Chef Jun’s Dim Sum Platter comprising some of the restaurant’s signature items. And it’s pork-free too! If you’re planning to do a takeaway this weekend, purchase above RM150 and enjoy a complimentary serving of Deep-Fried Sesame Coated Pumpkin Balls with Lotus Paste.
Enjoy 20% off all orders made directly with the restaurant, excluding delivery charges. For a limited time only.
Craving for freshly steamed xiao long bao? We hear you. Think meaty morsels filled with that delicious slurp-worthy broth — this all-time favourite is something you’d order when dining at Din Tai Fung. Until dining in is allowed again, let’s relish this moment at home with these dumplings (ready-to-eat or frozen) that are readily available for you to take home. Other than the signature Xiao Long Bao, the Shrimp & Pork Shaomai, as well as Vege Mushroom Dumpling wrapped in jade green skin are worth trying. While you’re at it, why not add some Mini Lava Custard Bun into your shopping cart?
Craving for some Shanghainese specialities in the comfort of home? Let the chefs at Shanghai Restaurant do the work, while you sit back wait for your meal to be delivered to your doorstep. The dim sum menu here is a special one with classics like the Xiao Long Bao, Panfried Meat Dumplings, Deep-fried Spring Onion Pancakes and Baked Chicken Pie with Walnut. Complement the meal with a tantalising repertoire of Shanghainese dishes including the Braised Wu Xi Spare Ribs, Smoked Duck with Chinese Tea Leaves and Herbs, as well as the Shanghainese Fried Rice with Minced Vegetable and Salted Meat.
Enjoy 20% off all orders made directly with the restaurant, excluding delivery charges. For a limited time only.
Looking for pork-free options? Red Chinese Cuisine at Pullman KLCC has put together a selection of frozen dim sums for takeaways and deliveries. These are some of its signature items from the all-you-can-eat dim sum buffet. From succulent Chicken and Mushroom Siew Mai and Chinese Fungus and Chicken Dumpling that require approx. 15 minutes of steaming time, to the Beancurd Cheese Roll (our personal favourite) that you can steam or panfry until golden brown, you can order these in bulk and enjoy it at any time of the day or week. Be sure to sample the Chicken Char Siew Bao too.
Another great pork-free restaurant to order from is the Yun House at the Four Seasons KL. While the Signature Deep-fried Eggplant is still in the back of our mind, let us bring your attention to Yun House specialty dim sum menu that’s available for takeaway. If it is your first time, try the Charcoal Lava Bun that oozes a satisfying creamy salted egg yolk custard, and the Crystal Dumplings with Morel Mushroom and Black Truffle, a mouthful of autumnal flavours bursting in rich earthy fragrance from the truffle. The Wok Fried Carrot Cake is also a stunner, deliciously enveloped in a good amount of wok hei. If it’s a dim sum treat for the family, check out the Dim Sum Bundle comprising five signature dim sum, Fragrant Anchovies Fried Rice, Poached Hong Kong Choy Sum and Mini Caramel Egg Tarts.
It is always a good idea to indulge in fine Hong Kong dim sum and scrumptious barbecued meats from Li Yen. Reminisce the good times of dining in the beautifully designed interiors of the restaurant by ordering some of the best dishes here. Our recommendations? The Baked Egg Tarts, Baked Crispy Barbecued Pork Pancake and the Panfried Radish Cake of course! There are also plenty of steamed options including the all-time favourite Steamed Beef Siew Mai with Dried Scallops. While you’re at it, add to cart some of Li Yen’s signature soups — the ultimate comfort food.
Enjoy 20% off all orders made directly with the restaurant, excluding delivery charges. For a limited time only.
If you’re looking for something cute to excite the kids or as a gift to cheer up a friend, send them these artisanal creations from Fatboy. We kid you not when we say that the creations here are exceptionally too-cute-to-eat and Instagram-worthy. There’s a good variety of dim sum to choose from too, from steamed to fried options. Go for the Fruity Bun set, comprising naturally coloured fruit-like mantou buns filled with decadent homemade kaya filling for something that the kids would enjoy. The Custard Bun is also an adorable addition to put a smile on your face. You can order them separately or in a set, delivered in bamboo baskets.