Fine-dining restaurants in KL now open for dine-in

Fine-dining restaurants in KL now open

According to the latest SOPs, restaurants in Kuala Lumpur are now allowed to resume dine-in services for fully vaccinated individuals.

To attain the status of fully vaccinated, it must have been 14 days after the person has received the second dose of a two-dose vaccine. For single-dose vaccines, it is 28 days after the inoculation. Patrons are also required to observe SOPs and present the digital vaccination certificate embedded in the MySejahtera app.

Several restaurants have announced their intentions to reopen for dine-in, while many more have decided to persist with takeaway and delivery services.

Rest assured these restaurants are also implementing precautionary steps to ensure your wellbeing remains their utmost priority. If you are fully vaccinated and less apprehensive about dining out at restaurants, ring them up to reserve a spot.

Nadodi

Voted one of the top restaurants in Asia in 2020, Nadodi will welcome dine-in patrons from August 23. A homage to the journey made by Kerala’s nomadic tribes over the land bridge that once existed between India and Sri Lanka, Nadodi draws upon often-overlooked ingredients and reimagines them in such sublimity the restaurant knows best.

Open from 6pm to 10 pm, Monday to Sunday. Call 017-2969520 or visit www.nadodikl.com to reserve.

The Drawing Room and The Brasserie, The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur

Missing the decadent afternoon tea at one of the finest hotels in town? The Drawing Room at The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur resumes dine-in services starting August 20, while the Brasserie welcomes diners with its signature French-Mediterranean fare. The dining area is equipped with a disinfecting UV light system and air filtration and ventilation units to ensure you can indulge some hearty scones and terrific tea in an utterly luxurious setting with a peace of mind.

The Drawing Room is open from 2pm onwards, Monday to Sunday; The Brasserie is open from 6pm onwards, Monday to Sunday. Call 03-2727 6696 or email dining.kualalumpur@stregis.com to reserve.

Bake, Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur

Short of breakfast idea? Unable to decide upon lunch? Dinner’s not ready? Bake has you sorted. Coffee, tea, pastries, cakes, you name it… To safeguard your wellbeing, the hotel adheres to the purposefully designed Safe Sanctuary Programme, so you can luxuriate and enjoy some of the most tantalising freshly baked croissants in town.

Open from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Sunday. Call 03-2113 1888 or email kualalumpur@banyantree.com to reserve.

Curate and The Lounge, Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur

From burgers to decadent afternoon tea, get your cravings fixed at the Four Seasons. Curate will be serving its exclusive à la carte menu, while also offering both dim sum and from its à la carte menu from Yun House. Apart from afternoon high tea, The Lounge will also be serving selected cocktails from the award-winning Bar Trigona.

The Lounge is open from 2pm to 10 pm; Curate is open from 6am to 10pm; Curate: 6am to 10pm. Call 03-2382 8888 to reserve.

Quan’s Kitchen and Jann, Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown

If you are looking for comfort food at a stylish setting after cooping up at home for an unbearably long time, let Quan’s Kitchen and Jann ease you back to normality. Quan’s Kitchen serves up a smorgasbord of Western favorites and local Asian classics, while Jann offers tapas and drinks inspired by traditional trades operating in the hotel’s surroundings.

Quan’s Kitchen is open from 7am to 10pm; Jann is open from 4pm to 10pm. WhatsApp 012-507 3327 or email dining@fourpoints.com to reserve.

Shook!, Luk Yu Tea House and The Alchemy, The Starhill Dining

A perpetual favourite among gourmands, Shook! welcomes back diners. But that’s not all as it is joined by Luk Yu Tea House where scrumptious dim sum awaits, while The Alchemy tempts us with the romantically named Summertime New Yorker Afternoon Tea.

Shook! is open from 12pm to 2.30pm and 6.30pm to 10pm, Friday to Sunday; The Alchemy is open from 3pm to 6pm, Saturday and Sunday; Luk Yu Tea House is open from 12pm to 10pm daily. WhatsApp 018-929 8060 (Shook!); 018-929 8060 (The Alchemy); 018-632 8060 (Luk Yu Tea House) to reserve.

Maria’s SteakCafe, Bangsar

Something just doesn’t taste quite right if it isn’t consumed at the restaurant. The best steak is served hot right from the grill and mercifully, Maria’s SteakCafe is now ready to embrace dine-in. Would you like some wagyu tomahawk or Porterhouse? There are also muffins and pastas on the menu.

The Bangsar outlet operates from 12pm to 9pm. Damansara, Sunway and Suria KLCC branches reopen from 6 September 2021. To reserve, click on the link.

(Main image credit: Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia KL.