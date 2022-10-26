Fine dining experiences await canine pets at San Francisco’s Dogue

Pet dogs are about to have it even better. There now an actual fine dining restaurant for dogs, and we don’t quite know how to process it, although we have to admit it looks amazing.

Opened on 25 September 2022, this restaurant has a wide range of delectable dishes for dogs. From gorgeous pastries, ‘Dogguccinos’ and even a wholesome and nutritious three-course meal for your pet, this is a delicious one-stop destination for your furry friend. Treat your four-legged canines to a luxurious gourmet meal at Dogue in San Francisco’s Mission District. It is the first fine-dining restaurant for dogs in the US.

Here’s everything we know about Dogue San Francisco.

[Hero and featured image credit: @dogue.sf/ Instagram]

What to know about Dogue and its fine dining experiences

What’s on the menu?

Image credit: dogue.sf/Instagram

The French patisserie-inspired fine-dining restaurant welcomes dogs and their parents to a vibrant space featuring brightly coloured walls and a dedicated menu only for your furballs to lap up.

Some delightful treats include savoury options like the green Spirulina and Pulled Pork pastry, which is created with raw unfiltered honey and organic lemon. Pooches can also try “Red Rose,” which has pastured cream, beetroot powder and wild antelope heart.

Rose-shaped cakes with a wild venison hearts filling, table-side chicken mushroom soup and goosebump waffles are also part of the menu, which may change to incorporate seasonal ingredients. Portions are larger than bite-sized and start from USD 15 (approximately RM71).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dogue (@dogue.sf)

Taking things a notch higher, the place also serves a special three-course menu every Sunday. Priced at USD 75 (approximately RM354), it is part of the restaurant’s Bone Appétit Cafe service. The menu keeps changing, and dishes are prepared to provide fresh wholesome goodness to the dogs.

The current menu comprises pastured chicken and organic chaga mushroom soup appetiser, an organic chicken skin waffle with a coconut-charcoal custard. The main course includes grass-fed steak tartare with a quail egg and organic broccoli sprouts.

About Dogue

The place is owned by Rahmi Massarweh, a professional French cuisine chef who believes fresh raw foods work best for canines and provide them with all the natural nutrients they need.

He says, “Dogue is our mission to change the lives of as many dogs as we can. Feeding fresh, seasonal, quality whole food one meal at a time.”

The idea of opening such a high-end pet restaurant came to him in 2010 when he and his wife Alejandra brought in their first dog — a nearly 14-kg, 10-week Old English Mastiff, and named him Grizzly. They wanted their pup to be the happiest and started feeding him what was recommended by breeders and pet shop owners. After a week, it was quite clear that he didn’t like his food. So, the owners realised no pet enjoys eating the same dry, crunchy, bagged or canned food every day.

Massarweh started experimenting and preparing wholesome foods with fresh seasonal produce and in 2015, began selling them in small batches. Gradually, Dogue, a grand human-grade dog food joint, was born.

Other eateries offering dog food

At Dogue, dogs become the main guests, and all dishes are prepared only for them. However, there are several other cafes and restaurants in the US providing meals for both humans and their pets.

While pets are allowed to dine on the open patio at Lazy Dogs, The Block in Minneapolis serves pet dishes like turkey meatloaf and pup burgers and has a year-long dog-friendly ‘Pawtio’ with heated floors.

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.