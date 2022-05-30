Easy and delicious no-bake dessert recipes to try at home

Believe it or not, but baking has graduated from being the hobby of a foodie to actually becoming an essential activity over the weekends. The ingredients may come under the essential category, but the tools don’t. That’s why we need more ideas for no-bake desserts.

Here we’ve curated a list of no-bake desserts just so ovenless cooks can whip up a good tray of chocolate chip cookies or even a cheesecake to enjoy. These recipes will prove once and for all that the beauty of cooking truly lies deep in creativity and adaptation.

No-Bake Cookies

If the cake was to be the king of desserts, then cookies will no doubt be dubbed the queen. Something about its chewiness and the sweet thrill it gives us just makes this little round foodstuff a real-life enrichment. This no-bake version also looks just as great, causing you to temporarily forget about the baked ones.

Energy Balls

Healthy, hearty, and easy: what is there not to love about energy balls? The even greater part is that the range of flavours and ingredients you can play around with is endless. If you love it nutty, then, by all means, peanut butter and roasted nuts should be your options. For a chocolate version, just go all out with cocoa powder, dark chocolate bits, or even cacao nibs. Flour-wise, you can use oats (rolled or flour), AP flour or even almond flour, whole wheat, and, in this case, quinoa is the main base.

6 Incredible No-Bake Desserts

Tasty never lets us down when it comes to delicious easy-to-follow recipes. These no-bake treats will lure you in with their Instagrammable looks if not their delectability.

No-Bake Cheesecake

Cheesecake is a godsend. And now it’s about to get better since you don’t need to waste an hour carefully wrapping it to bake in a water bath or worry about the cracks on the cake’s surface with this no-bake version.

Stovetop Brownies

If there’s one thing we can agree on, it’s that most people on the surface of the earth are brownieaholics. Whether it’s the sugar-loaded, healthy, or vegan version, everyone has a perfect brownie in mind. This one will also soon be your favourite, even if you have an oven, considering that it boasts a fudgy centre that any baker seeks for in this chocolate cake.

Let us tell you, these dessert cups are here to impress. You can either keep them in the fridge for the week’s sweetness supply or even give them out to your neighbours as gifts. Each one of them is topped with a velvety cream that will cater to your sweet tooth, bake or no-bake.

Featured image: Courtesy Unsplash/Jessica Johnston; hero image: Courtesy Unsplash/Fran Hogan

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok.