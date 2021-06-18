Easy lunch recipes you can whip up in just 10 minutes

Looking for easy lunch recipes to try out next? You’ve found them.

Skip the time-consuming kitchen duties and opt for a quick, nutritious and tasty home-cooked lunch. You can make these dishes in 10 minutes without crowding up the meal prep.

Mediterranean Three Bean Salad

Even amateur cooks can churn out this fresh and easy three bean salad with a Mediterranean twist. The flavour of fresh herbs and zesty garlic Dijon vinaigrette dressing will add a tangy twist to your lunch plus clean eating done right.

Zoodles with Avocado Pesto

With the super creamy avocado pesto, crispy pine nuts and zucchini noodles or zoodles instead of spaghetti, this recipe will be big on taste as well as healthy. If you haven’t tried zucchini noodles before, don’t miss out and try this dish.

Quick Raw Kale Salad

This is another healthy and nutritious lunch option and easy to put together. Making the salad dressing is the most work that you will have to do and your basic tossed salad is ready.

Crispy Panzanella Salad – Tuscan Bread & Tomato Salad Recipe

This Italian bread and tomato salad will have your heart and it’s easy to prepare. The Tuscany salad has everything you want – pleasing texture, gorgeous colours, crunch and refreshing Italian flavours. You will need two to three days old bread for this one.

Salmon with a lemon butter sauce

This melt-in-your-mouth recipe makes for a satisfying and hearty lunch. The recipe is big on flavours and keto-approved as well.

Tofu & Veggie Stir Fry Recipe

This stir-fry is perfect when you have other things on your priority list and still want a home-cooked meal cooked quickly. Dice some vegetables, pull this recipe out and you have a proper lunch ready in no time.

C ream Cheese Pasta

If you are looking for wholesome comfort food but don’t have a lot of time on hand, go for this recipe that requires about ten minutes of cook time and five basic ingredients, including parmesan and cream cheese.

Black Bean Quesadillas

Make these delicious quesadillas for your Mexican food craving. It’s easy and less time-consuming. You can have these with the toppings like sour cream, salsa or guacamole.

Vegetable Fried Rice

This is a great make-ahead lunch dish that can be eaten over dinner as well. Leftover rice works best. Toss whatever vegetables you have in the pantry and you can’t go wrong with this recipe.

(Main image credit: Daniele Sgura /Pexels)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok.