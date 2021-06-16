As we draw closer to Father’s Day, let Quan’s Kitchen at Four Points by Sheraton help you to say, “I love you, dad!” with these mouth-watering spreads to celebrate the pillar of the family.

The delicious Brunch Set features succulent mains like charsiew roasted whole chicken – unbelievably sweet and tender, this generous roast is seasoned to perfection. Alternative mains include fried whole seabass with 5-spiced garlic crumbs, roasted lamb leg with scallion maltose soy glaze or the slow roasted Sichuan spice crusted prime ribs.

All mains are accompanied by appetisers like the flavourful and decadent duck fat roasted potatoes with duck cracklings, parmesan corn-on-the-cob, roasted vegetables and herbs and spring mix salad. To end on a sweet note, Quan’s Kitchen’s skilled pastry chef prepares a decadent hazelnut chocolate torte cake and a special Super Dad chocolate medal to present to your first hero for a perfectly instagrammable moment.

Charsiew Roasted Whole Chicken (4 pax) – RM138

Duck Fat Roasted Potatoes | Duck Cracklings

Parmesan Corn on Cob (8pcs)

Roasted Root Vegetables & Herbs

Spring Mix Salad | Wafu Dressing

Oriental BBQ Sauce | Golden Tangy Sauce

Hazelnut Chocolate Torte Cake (250gm)

SuperDad Chocolate Medal

Fried Whole Seabass with 5 Spice Garlic Crumbs (4 Pax) – RM 168

Roasted Lamb Leg with Scallion Maltose Soy Glaze- 1.8kg (4-6 pax) – RM358

Slow Roasted Crusted Sichuan Spice Prime Ribs – 2.3kg (4-6 Pax) – RM438

Venue: Self Pick-Up or Takeaway only from Quan’s Kitchen

To place your orders, send a WhatsApp to +6012 5073 327 or order via Instagram here. Orders are available for takeaway and delivery, with free delivery within 5km.

(Image credit: Four Points by Sheraton)