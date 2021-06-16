Our brands
Father’s Day 2021: Celebrate fathers with a brunch feast from Quan’s Kitchen

By Kiran Pillay
16 Jun 2021
Father’s Day 2021: Celebrate fathers with a brunch feast from Quan’s Kitchen

As we draw closer to Father’s Day, let Quan’s Kitchen at Four Points by Sheraton help you to say, “I love you, dad!” with these mouth-watering spreads to celebrate the pillar of the family.

The delicious Brunch Set features succulent mains like charsiew roasted whole chicken – unbelievably sweet and tender, this generous roast is seasoned to perfection. Alternative mains include fried whole seabass with 5-spiced garlic crumbs, roasted lamb leg with scallion maltose soy glaze or the slow roasted Sichuan spice crusted prime ribs.

All mains are accompanied by appetisers like the flavourful and decadent duck fat roasted potatoes with duck cracklings, parmesan corn-on-the-cob, roasted vegetables and herbs and spring mix salad. To end on a sweet note, Quan’s Kitchen’s skilled pastry chef prepares a decadent hazelnut chocolate torte cake and a special Super Dad chocolate medal to present to your first hero for a perfectly instagrammable moment.

Quan's Kitchen

Charsiew Roasted Whole Chicken (4 pax) – RM138 

Duck Fat Roasted Potatoes | Duck Cracklings
Parmesan Corn on Cob (8pcs)
Roasted Root Vegetables & Herbs
Spring Mix Salad | Wafu Dressing
Oriental BBQ Sauce | Golden Tangy Sauce
Hazelnut Chocolate Torte Cake (250gm)
SuperDad Chocolate Medal

Quan's Kitchen

Fried Whole Seabass with 5 Spice Garlic Crumbs (4 Pax) – RM 168 

Duck Fat Roasted Potatoes | Duck Cracklings
Parmesan Corn on Cob (8pcs)
Roasted Root Vegetables & Herbs
Spring Mix Salad | Wafu Dressing
Garlic Lemon Sauce | Oriental BBQ Sauce
Hazelnut Chocolate Torte Cake (250gm)
SuperDad Chocolate Medal

Quan's Kitchen

Roasted Lamb Leg with Scallion Maltose Soy Glaze- 1.8kg (4-6 pax) – RM358 

Duck Fat Roasted Potatoes | Duck Cracklings
Parmesan Corn on Cob (8pcs)
Roasted Root Vegetables & Herbs
Spring Mix Salad | Wafu Dressing
Pommery Jus | Mint Sauce
Hazelnut Chocolate Torte Cake (250gm)
SuperDad Chocolate Medal

Quan's Kitchen

Slow Roasted Crusted Sichuan Spice Prime Ribs – 2.3kg (4-6 Pax) – RM438 

Duck Fat Roasted Potatoes | Duck Cracklings
Parmesan Corn on Cob (8pcs)
Roasted Root Vegetables & Herbs
Spring Mix Salad | Wafu Dressing
Peppercorn Jus | Oriental BBQ Sauce
Hazelnut Chocolate Torte Cake (250gm)
SuperDad Chocolate Medal

Venue: Self Pick-Up or Takeaway only from Quan’s Kitchen

To place your orders, send a WhatsApp to +6012 5073 327  or order via Instagram here. Orders are available for takeaway and delivery, with free delivery within 5km. 

(Image credit: Four Points by Sheraton)

Quan's Kitchen
Four Points by Sheraton - Chinatown, 2, Jalan Balai Polis, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Website here
+6012 5073 327
Quan's Kitchen Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur Chinatown food delivery Father's Day
Kiran Pillay
Kiran is a passionate bohemian, with an interest in the arts and cross-cultural communication. When not planning whirlwind holidays to Europe, Japan and beyond, you can find her indulging in long walks at the park, striking up conversation with strangers or petting her rescue cat.
Fashion Experiential Travel Fine dining Arts
