The best Father’s Day themed desserts and cakes to spoil your dad this year

Father’s Day 2022 is just a couple of weeks away. Don’t forget to shower your dad, uncle, grandad, husband and all the other great fathers in your life with all the love and appreciation they deserve.

If the dads in your life are difficult to shop for (as many dads are), consider splurging on a delicious themed Father’s Day dessert that they’ll surely love!

These desserts can also be the culmination of a fabulous meal planned just for dad, who’ll definitely appreciate all the effort put in to appreciate him a bit extra on this special day.

Here are our top picks of Father’s Day 2022 themed desserts and cakes to check out this year:

Inside Scoop

Image credit: Inside Scoop/Instagram

What’s better than a special Father’s Day ice cream cake to cool off in this heat? This year, Inside Scoop is offering a special Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake for the occasion, made with classic Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream, peanut butter mousse, strawberry jam, and a crunchy peanut feuilletine base.

You’ll also get a free Father’s Day cake topper upon request with any cakes purchased from Inside Scoop (while stocks last).

The Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake is now available online, on GrabFood, and at all Inside Scoop outlets.

The Buttercake Factory

Image credit: Eat Cake Today/Facebook

Send your dad or other dads in your life a box of these special cupcakes just for him this Father’s Day 2022. Decorated with macarons, chocolates, and edible gold, they’re truly fit for a hero. Choose from either 6pcs or 12pcs cupcake sets.

If it’s a cake you prefer, The Buttercake Factory is also offering magnificent Father’s Day cakes with toppers that express just what dads are, such as “You are my strength” and “Best dad ever”. Choose from grandeur flavours such as 50 Shades of Grey.

Order from The Buttercake Factory on Eat Cake Today.

Designer Cakes

Image credit: Eat Cake Today/ Facebook

This adorable Father’s Day cake by Designer Cakes comes in either Dark Chocolate or Butter Cake flavour. Combine it with a heartfelt message and he’ll surely be impressed and touched when he receives it this Father’s Day.

Order on Eat Cake Today.

R.E Birth Cake Ventures

For dads who love to drink, make them laugh this Father’s Day 2022 with this cute 4″ beer barrel cake by R.E Birth Cake Ventures. With decadent ingredients such as salted caramel and coffee emulco, topped with a Johnnie Walker red label miniature bottle ornament and ice cube jellies, it’s sure to be a hit with your dad this year.

Order on Eat Cake Today.

Libra Cook & Bake

Image credit: Cake Together

If your dad’s not a fan of rich cakes, then he’ll love this refreshing and adorable jelly cake that’s lighter on the waistline. Made from osmanthus flower, goji berries, longan, and coconut milk, it’s perfect to enjoy during a hot afternoon.

Order this and more jelly cakes on Cake Together.

Kobo Bakery

Image credit: Cake Together

This Father’s Day themed cake is made with light vanilla chiffon, filled with layers of mango and topped with Lotus Biscoff crumbs and fresh fruits. Choose from either 6 inch x 3 inch (500g) or 8 inch x 3 inch (1 kg).

Check this out and other Father’s Day offerings by Kobo Bakery on Cake Together and Cake Rush

Jyu Pastry Art

Image credit: CakeRush

Here’s one for classy and minimalist dads who don’t want a big fuss for Father’s Day. This simplistic 6″ cake topped with fruits, Lotus Biscoff, and more is perfect for an indulgent cake that the whole family will love this year.

Order this on Cake Rush.

Bookmark this article as we update it over the next couple of weeks as more Father’s Day dessert promotions become available.