Festive feasts and wonderful Christmas treats at The St. Regis KL

It’s that wonderful time of the year again when The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur welcomes all to its Christmas-themed feasts and treats. From savoury dishes to sweet desserts, you will not be left wanting as the festive spread has it all.

Begin your joyous journey from the hotel lobby, where a dream Christmas patio scene is set up, giving you a sneak peek into Santa’s window. Pore over the tantalising treats in Santa’s Kitchen, from Christmas tree-shaped chocolates to snowy Christmas stollen.

Treat yourself and your loved ones to The Brasserie’s festive buffet, served graciously by the hotel’s culinary hosts – the mouth-watering menu curated by Executive Chef, Keith Hooker, will keep your stomach happy while the decadent creations by Executive Pastry Chef, Gael Moutet, ensure that your sweet tooth is appeased. For more yuletide joy, gather at The Drawing Room for a delightful Christmas Afternoon Tea.

The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur’s Limited Edition Holiday Trunks

Available until 31st December 2021, these trunks exquisitely curated by the culinary team make for the perfect gifts. Each elegant travelling trunk is wrapped in finely crafted faux leather, accentuated with a brass lock and studs, and features the iconic St. Regis crest.

Inside each trunk are the following luxurious homemade items: Valrhona Araguani 72% Venezuelan Chocolate Christmas Tree, Christmas Almond Turron, Christmas Wish Valrhona Caramelia 36% Chocolate Bar, Traditional Christmas Linzer Cookies, Homemade Festive Spreads, Homemade Snowy Christmas Stöllen, Foie Gras & Italian Truffle Parfait Jar, Mulled Wine Chutney Jar, and 400g Hazelnut & Raisin Loaf.

Prices are as below:

1) Classic Trunk – RM800+

2) Premier Trunk – RM1200+ (inclusive of a bottle of Delamotte Champagne, Foie Gras & Italian Truffle Parfait Jar and a curated collection of fine foods)

3) Luxury Trunk – RM2000+ (inclusive of a bottle of Delamotte Champagne, 30g Kaviari “Oscietra” Caviar Tin, Foie Gras & Italian Truffle Parfait Jar, Valrhona Araguani 72% Venezuelan Chocolate Christmas Tree and a curated collection of fine foods)

4) Legacy Trunk – RM4000+ (inclusive of a bottle of 750ml Louis Roederer Cristal Brut, A bottle of The Macallan Sherry Oak 12 Years Old, 30g Kaviari “Kristal” Caviar Tin, Foie Gras & Italian Truffle Parfait Jar, 100g Kaviari Wild Salmon Roe and a curated collection of fine foods)

Santa’s Kitchen

For exquisite homemade festive desserts, cakes and more, pay a visit to Santa’s Kitchen – situated at the hotel lobby until this year end. Here you can place your order for the following Christmas delights:

1) ‘Wreath of Life’ cake

2) Box of Holiday Éclairs

3) Grand Marnier Christmas Fruit Cake

4) Christmas Almond Turrón

5) Valrhona Caramelia 36% Chocolate Bar

6) Caramel Spread

7) Wild Blueberry Preserve

8) Pistachio Praline Spread

9) Box of Linzer Cookie Jars

10) Chocolate Christmas Trees

The Drawing Room Festive Afternoon Tea

Anytime is tea time at The Drawing Room, where you can enjoy the Festive Afternoon Tea from 2pm – 4pm or 4.30pm – 6.30pm daily until 31st December 2021. It’s priced at RM158+ per person or RM248+ per person with a glass of Delamotte. Warm scones with clotted cream, homemade jam and free-flowing savoury canapés are what you’ll be treated to in each set.

Can’t make it in person? Order the Limited Edition Takeaway via Oddle from 10am – 9pm, each set priced at RM168.

The Brasserie’s Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner, Christmas Day Brunch & Boxing Day Brunch

For three days only, an unforgettable dining experience awaits at The Brasserie, where the culinary team presents an exquisite array of festive classics alongside signature dishes like the dazzling spread of fresh seafood on ice, oyster and caviar bar, traditional Roast Turkey, Roast Lamb Rack, Beef Wellington and savour pan-seared scallop, freshly tossed pasta, an assortment of cheese, a Christmas dessert corner with ice cream, cotton candy and more.

Date and time are as follows:

24th December 2021 (7:30 pm – 11:00 pm)

25th December 2021 (12:00 pm – 3:30 pm)

26th December 2021 (12:00 pm – 3:30 pm)

It’s priced at RM418+ per person for food only or RM598+ per person with free-flowing sparkling wine, red and white wine and cocktails.

Apart from the Christmas offerings, New Year’s Eve celebration are also available at St. Regis Kuala Lumpur. Note that all festive arrangements will be in strict accordance with prevailing hygiene SOPs as stipulated by local authorities.

For more info, call +6012 280 1303 or email [email protected]

(All images: The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur)