Finch KL offers a lush, Insta-worthy wonderland for foodies

There’s a reason why Alice in Wonderland is one of the first things that would pop into one’s mind upon stepping into Finch Kuala Lumpur (Finch KL), entering it is akin to being transported to another realm, one full of whimsy and wonders.

Our firsthand experience of the place is nothing short of spectacular, having set foot in it during its recent official launch. Locating it is easy enough – nestled in the lower ground of The Westin Kuala Lumpur in Bukit Bintang, its lush décor draws the eyes from afar, a stark contrast to the concrete jungle surrounding it. A welcoming little garden beyond the front gate presents a short path leading to the golden-framed glass door, where, upon entry, we are ushered from the cozy entrance into the restaurant.

Immediately, we are greeted by a grand view as it opens up into a double-ceiling height seating area. Here guests can enjoy drinks from the bar and if they begin to feel famished, they can easily enough order food off the menu and move to any vacant tables indoors, outdoors or even upstairs to savour their meals.

The interior of Finch KL is quite a sight to behold. No matter which way we turn, there is always a captivating piece – be it the wall, the floor, the table and chairs – vying for our attention. Blooming flowers, sparkling sinks, colourful peacocks and flamingos; the décor is quirky and kitschy yet carries a grand air with the touches of gold here and there.

It’s no exaggeration to say that every nook and cranny of the place is highly Instagrammable. In fact, if we were to take a photo at different spots in the restaurant, we’d look like we’d visited several Insta-worthy restaurants instead of just one!

As we make our way up the staircase, curtains of flowers cascading down both sides give off the vibe of walking through a tunnel into a world of (more) whimsy. We take a seat close to the outdoor balcony – the door remains shut to ward off the stifling heat of the sunny KL afternoon – and bask in the illusion of privacy the little nook offers. For those looking for actual privacy, there are three curtained-off rooms offered for bookings of private events. If we were visiting during the evening, the outdoor balcony would’ve been our choice for an airy al fresco dining.

Now come the moment we’ve all been waiting for: time to feast on the food! After all, that is the main reason for visiting the fusion restaurant, though the beautiful décor is always a welcomed plus. We throw away our assumption of tiny morsels presented on large plates the moment the first item on the menu arrives.

Presented in a proportionate amount, the Crispy Soft Shell Crab is seasoned well with a special blend of spices, perfect for waking up the senses in preparation for the other foods to follow. Next up, the Truffle Fries. The straight cut fries peppered with grated parmesan and truffle pate make for a perfect bite-sized snack as we await our appetiser.

The delectable soft shell crab once again makes its appearance in the Finch Jungle Crab Salad, this time hedged in by a generous serving of green coral, kyuri, julienne carrot, cherry tomato and tobiko. Drizzeld on top is an orange sesame vinaigrette that lends just the perfect piquancy to bring out the freshness of the salad, while not overpowering the taste of the spices in the soft shell crab.

Finally, the Charbroiled Australian Wagyu M4/5 has landed at the table, the steak’s appearance alone enough to make mouths water. Usually, it is a serving of a Rib Eye M4/5 paired with crispy potato, mushroom, broccoli and chimichurri, but on the particular day, we are served with a Striploin M4/5 paired with the same sides and mushroom sauce. Like the butter atop it, the medium rare meat simply melts in our mouth. The taste is strong, perfect for beef lovers. Savour the flavour of the tender meat on its own, or pair it with the sauce and the sides for just the perfect blend of taste and texture.

With the variety of items offered on Finch KL’s menu, which also includes foods such as the Trio Wagyu Sliders, Halibut with Kombu Butter, Wagyu Don, Crispy Salmon Pie and Freshwater Prawn Saffron Pappardelle, even the most finicky eaters will find something to tickle their taste buds.

Delivery is available via https://finchkl.beepit.com/ or call +6010 308 0888 for further information.

To fully experience the whimsical wonders of Finch KL, visit it at the following address:

Lower Ground, Level 1 & 2,

The Westin Kuala Lumpur,

199, Jln Bukit Bintang,

55100 Kuala Lumpur