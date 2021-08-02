On some days, you’re a home chef whipping up a surprisingly good casserole in the kitchen. On other days, you’re tempted to give yourself the day off and order-in. Question is (and it’s probably even one of human kind’s most common question): what do you want to eat?
Enter our monthly suggestions for breakfast, lunch, and dinner — delivered to your doorstep.
(Main image credit: @_foxparadox/Instagram)
Fox Paradox is charming cafe in Ampang that caught our attention with its plants and glass walls. The cafe is owned by Neil Ng with its kitchen in the hands of husband and wife duo Ahmad and Aim. For breakfast, turn your attention to the Gluten Free Mango Pancakes, and tempt yourself with the popular Spiced Siracha Crab Omelette and Fox Paradox’s seasonal home-brewed kombucha.
(Image credit: @_foxparadox/Instagram)
You can’t bring yourself to The Majestic Hotel KL’s Colonial Cafe for lunch, but you can bring Colonial Cafe’s lunch specials to you. At RM180 per person, the set lunch (or dinner, for that matter) includes an appetiser, starter, soup, mid-course, main, and dessert. There are a la carte add-ons too, which includes go-t0 room service meals at The Majestic Hotel KL such as the Angus Beef Burger and Colonial Braised Lamb Shack.
To place an order, send a WhatsApp to the number below or email guestservices@majestickl.com. An e-payment link will be sent upon order confirmation. Takeaways from Colonial Cafe are available daily from 11am to 7pm through delivery and self pick-up. Deliveries are complimentary with a minimum order of RM200 and above (up to 20km).
(Image credit: The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur)
For a limited time only, Shook! at The Starhill Dining is offering these specials at 50% off: Ayam Goreng DJ, charcoal-grilled Daging Rusuk, Southern Thai-style Yellow Curry Lobster, Chirashi Don with sashimi, melt-in-your-mouth braised Angus Ragu Pappardelle, and Chicken Hot Pot with creamy morels.
At half-off, why not get two meals? Shook!’s home delivery and takeaway service is available daily for lunch from 11am to 2.30pm.
(Image credit: The Starhill Dining)