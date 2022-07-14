The best French restaurants in KL for an indulgent and gastronomic experience

Looking to dine at authentic French restaurants in KL? You’ve come to the right place.

There’s a reason – or many reasons – why French cooking is one of the most influential and popular cuisines in the world. First of all, tradition and culture plays an important role in its evolution, as French cuisine dates back to as early as the 14th century, where it was developed with influence from many surrounding cultures such as Spain, Italy, Switzerland, and Belgium. Back in those days, banquets were frequently held among the elite, held in multiple courses to showcase a variety of different dishes and seasonal ingredients.

In the late 19th century, Georges Auguste Escoffier is commonly acknowledged as the key person to solidify haute cuisine, essentially putting France on the map for national cuisine that eventually became internationally renowned. This period also marks the emergence of nouvelle cuisine, which emphasizes the freshness, lightness and clarity of flavour, while being influenced by new movements in world cuisine.

With a long-standing history of tried-and-tested traditional recipes as well as the fusion of Modern cuisine, French cuisine is revered around the world for offering decadent courses that have been prepared in a sophisticated manner. In a nutshell, French cuisine combines rich and decadent flavours to create memorable dishes such as foie gras, escargot and raclette. Dining at French restaurants is often not just about the meal but the entire gastronomic experience.

If you’re looking for a special evening out with your loved one or a fellow foodie friend, consider dining at these premium and authentic French restaurants in KL.

Here are 7 of the best French restaurants in KL for an authentic experience:

Entier French Dining

This Modern French restaurant is situated on Level 41 of Alila Bangsar. Entier – a French word meaning ‘whole’ or ‘entire’, is the driving inspiration behind this restaurant’s nose-to-tail culinary approach that highlights g specific parts of the animal or vegetable ingredient, or signatures served as a whole. Here, Chef Masashi presents creative French fare that features quality seasonal produce.

Brasserie Léon

For a delicious dinner of French steak and fries, look no further than Brasserie Léon in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, helmed by Rui Yang Monico, Founder & Manager and Executive Chef Geoffroi Herin. Besides perfecting the quintessential French dish that’s a firm favourite in France, other comforting classics here include Baked Escargots, Mussels and Fries, and decadent Melted Raclette Cheese.

Le Gourmandin

An authentic French bistro cuisine in Mont Kiara, this pork-free restaurant transports you to France by offering freshly prepared dishes that don’t deviate from traditional French recipes in a warm and cozy ambiance. Courses on the menu include Duck Leg Confit, Salmon Papilotte, Bouillabaise, and many more – specifically curated from Chef Fermin, who hails from France, and his Malaysian wife Fadhilah Joni.

Chez Gaston

Despite offering traditional French cuisine, this bistro is a casual eatery where you can enjoy your meal in a laidback ambiance. The bistro is helmed by Chef Florian Nigen, who used to run the popular Rendez-Vous restaurant (now officially closed) in Bangsar. Located in the same neighbourhood, fans of Rendez-Vous are sure to be pleased with the rustic French offerings here that you would be hard-pressed to find outside KL. These include Charcuterie, Pork Terrine, Chicken Liver Paté, and more.

Château Dionne

For a classy night out while savouring French fine dining, Château Dionne in Damansara Heights is an excellent choice. Helmed by Executive Chef Andy Choy, who has worked under top Michelin star chefs in kitchens, the fine-dining restaurant was initially born at the upscale Xuhui District of Shanghai in 2014. Today, the gastronomic indulgent adventure continues in Malaysia, built on a foundation of modern classic French-themed cuisine. For a truly decadent experience, try the Degustation Menu with tantalizing offerings such as Hokkaido Scallops with Black Truffle and Apple Tarte Tatin.

Restaurant Dominic

Previously known as 2Ox, this Modern French restaurant in Kuala Lumpur was recently rebranded to Restaurant Dominic. Serving exquisite dishes from foie gras to hamachi fillet, the menu here is truly one to remember. The restaurant is helmed by Chef Phillip Murray Dominic, who has over 10 years of culinary experience in countries including Verona, Italy, Austria, and was previously with Le Meridien KL Prime Steak Restaurant, Favola Restaurant, and Ritz Carlton Kuala Lumpur. The ambiance is trendy and the food is simply divine, so be sure to add this restaurant to your list when you’re planning a proper French dining experience.

Cilantro Restaurant & Wine Bar





As one of the most popular upscale restaurants in the city, you won’t go wrong when you dine at Cilantro Restaurant & Wine Bar. Although the menu is inspired by French cuisine, the culinary team adds a unique twist by incorporating Asian ingredients. All ingredients are seasonal and carefully selected so that diners receive the best of the best. With a sophisticated ambiance, wine list and top-notch service to boot, this place is ideal for a romantic date or special occasion.

