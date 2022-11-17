GE15: Special offers and dining promotions for voters to enjoy on Election Day

As we head closer to GE15 in Malaysia, a number of F&B establishments and retail businesses have announced promotions and discounts for voters.

From Resorts World Genting to IKEA, enjoy discounts and special offers on Election Day after you’ve headed to the polls. Most of these businesses will require you to show proof of your vote by displaying your indelible inked finger to redeem the promotions, so don’t wash it off after you’re done voting!

Here are some special lifestyle offers and dining promotions for GE15 to be aware of in Malaysia:

Beam Malaysia

Image credit: Beam Malaysia/Instagram

Thinking of escaping the traffic on Saturday? Take an electric scooter instead. Beam Malaysia is offering 15% off all rides until November 20, 2022.

IKEA Malaysia

Image credit: IKEA Malaysia/Instagram

Enjoy a sweet treat at the Swedish Bistro at IKEA stores this Saturday (limited to the first 500 redemptions). To redeem, show your inked finger.

Golden Screen Cinemas

Image credit: GSC Cinemas/Instagram

On November 19 only, redeem a free small popcorn from any Golden Screen Cinemas nationwide (except for Aurum Theatre) by showing your blue-inked finger.

Qra Foods

Image credit: Qra Foods/Instagram

At this premium supermarket chain, present your inked finger to a staff member at the F&B corner in any outlet, and you’ll be entitled to any coffee-based drink and a cinnamon crust pastry for RM5.

TGI Fridays

Image credit: TGI Fridays/Instagram

At TGI Fridays, you’ll get 15% off all burgers when you show off your inked finger. Only applicable for dine-ins.

Resorts World Genting

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Resorts World Genting (@resortsworldgenting)



Resorts World Genting is offering special promotions this year from November 19-20 when you show your inked finger. You’ll get buy-one-free-one tickets to Genting SkyWorlds 1-Day Ticket, Awana SkyWay return ticket, and Skytropolis 1-Day Unlimited Ride Pass (maximum purchase is six tickets per person). There will also be 20% off at various F&B outlets.

MyeongDong Topokki

Image credit: MyeongDong Toppoki/Instagram

Show your blue-inked finger and get 15% off MyeongDong Topokki in regular size, only valid on 19th November 2022 at all MDT outlets.