facebook

GE15: Special offers and dining promotions for voters to enjoy on Election Day

By Sharuna Segaren
17 Nov 2022
GE15: Special offers and dining promotions for voters to enjoy on Election Day
Wine & Dine
GE15: Special offers and dining promotions for voters to enjoy on Election Day

As we head closer to GE15 in Malaysia,  a number of F&B establishments and retail businesses have announced promotions and discounts for voters.

From Resorts World Genting to IKEA, enjoy discounts and special offers on Election Day after you’ve headed to the polls. Most of these businesses will require you to show proof of your vote by displaying your indelible inked finger to redeem the promotions, so don’t wash it off after you’re done voting!

more like this

Here are some special lifestyle offers and dining promotions for GE15 to be aware of in Malaysia:

Beam Malaysia

ge15 beam malaysia promotions
Image credit: Beam Malaysia/Instagram

Thinking of escaping the traffic on Saturday? Take an electric scooter instead. Beam Malaysia is offering 15% off all rides until November 20, 2022.

IKEA Malaysia

ge15
Image credit: IKEA Malaysia/Instagram

Enjoy a sweet treat at the Swedish Bistro at IKEA stores this Saturday (limited to the first 500 redemptions). To redeem, show your inked finger.

Golden Screen Cinemas

ge15 malaysia
Image credit: GSC Cinemas/Instagram

On November 19 only, redeem a free small popcorn from any Golden Screen Cinemas nationwide (except for Aurum Theatre) by showing your blue-inked finger.

Qra Foods

ge15 malaysia promotions qrafoods
Image credit: Qra Foods/Instagram

At this premium supermarket chain, present your inked finger to a staff member at the F&B corner in any outlet, and you’ll be entitled to any coffee-based drink and a cinnamon crust pastry for RM5.

TGI Fridays

ge 15 dining promotions malaysia
Image credit: TGI Fridays/Instagram

At TGI Fridays, you’ll get 15% off all burgers when you show off your inked finger. Only applicable for dine-ins.

Resorts World Genting

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Resorts World Genting (@resortsworldgenting)


Resorts World Genting is offering special promotions this year from November 19-20 when you show your inked finger. You’ll get buy-one-free-one tickets to Genting SkyWorlds 1-Day Ticket, Awana SkyWay return ticket, and Skytropolis 1-Day Unlimited Ride Pass (maximum purchase is six tickets per person). There will also be 20% off at various F&B outlets.

MyeongDong Topokki

Image credit: MyeongDong Toppoki/Instagram

Show your blue-inked finger and get 15% off MyeongDong Topokki in regular size, only valid on 19th November 2022 at all MDT outlets.

GE15 GE15 dining promotions IKEA Malaysia GSC Qra foods MyeongDong Topokki Beam Malaysia Resorts World Genting TGI Fridays
GE15: Special offers and dining promotions for voters to enjoy on Election Day

Sharuna Segaren

Sharuna is a writer/editor who has previously worked with several print and digital lifestyle publications, including Malaysia SME, The Expat, Senses of Malaysia, ExpatGo.com, Eat Drink KL, and Study International. A Communications graduate from the University at Buffalo, her hobbies include reading, hiking, cooking, watching Netflix, and her cats. Two of her life passions are food and travel, which are also her two favourite writing topics.

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.