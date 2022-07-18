Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill restaurant is serving up refined British dishes in Malaysia

The restaurant is already fully booked through September, but here’s what you can expect when dining at Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill at Sunway Resort, Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysians are very lucky indeed. The first Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill outside of the UK has landed on our shores, and with that, an opulent dining experience that you simply can’t miss. Although the restaurant may be totally booked for these next few months — what a feat! — we can confidently say that it is well worth the wait.

Conveniently located at the Sunway Resort, the restaurant is accessible from the lobby of the resort. Gilded and gleaming, you can easily spot it from a mile away. The restaurant blends the iconic Gordon Ramsay’s British heritage with the grandeur of Sunway Resort, resulting in a magnificent space that’s a feast to the eyes.









Exuding British sophistication, the robust interior decoration sees rich reds and forest greens accentuated by polished walnut hardwood flooring, shiny brass finishes, 24-karat gold leaf hand-placed ceiling, and more. Lining the walls of the main dining area are monochromatic portraits of Britain’s brightest stars such as Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Sean Connery, and supermodels Jean Shrimpton and Twiggy.

The location can comfortably fit 150 guests at a time. Should you be interested to dine in a more intimate setting, it has three private dining rooms: 8 Mayfair, 10 Soho, and 12 Chelsea. Semi-private seating booths are also available, along with a glittering cocktail bar with floor-to-ceiling windows that leads out to a stunning view of the city.

With menus inspired by London’s famed Savoy Grill, and using only the finest of ingredients, Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill is already one of the city’s most sought-after dining spots. Pair that with a Gordon-Ramsay-trained team, and you’re set for an unforgettable dining experience.

Highlights at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant in Malaysia, the Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill, Kuala Lumpur:

Ahead of the launch of the lunchtime offering, PrestigeOnline Malaysia was invited to sample the best of the best of what Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill has to offer.

Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill is dishing out the best of the best.

We kicked off with a gorgeous Seafood Tower, filled to the brim with fresh oysters, Boston lobster, scallop ceviche, king crab legs, prawns, and citrus-cured salmon. The stars of the show here were the lobster and crab legs, which were flavourful and juicy all at once.

Prepare your senses for this dish.

Following that was the Citrus-cured Salmon, which was equally as delicious as it was beautiful. The dish was dotted with smoked yoghurt, kohlrabi, and salmon roe, resulting in a symphony of flavours.

The aged steak tartare was a great segue to the next dish.

Our second starter was the well-balanced Aged Steak Tartare. The aged beef fillet, egg yolk confit, and gherkin gel were complemented with game chips, which added a delightful crunch to an otherwise delicately-textured dish.

One of the stars of the show at Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill.

The dining experience rose to a crescendo here, with the Arnold Bennett Twice-baked Souffle. With smoked haddock, aged cheddar sauce, and a fine herb salad, each spoonful was rich, silky, and full of flavour. This is a dish you will be eating till the last bite.

It’s decadence in every bite.

Then, we moved on to our first main dish: the Murray River Cod. Bursting with flavours, this savoury dish was complemented with brown butter sabayon, salmon roe, and chicken skin crumble.

A staple for every visit here at Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill restaurant in Malaysia.

Following that was the dish that everybody has been waiting for — the Classic Beef Wellington. Completed with comforting pomme puree, red wine jus, and fine salad, each serving was generous and will be very much worth the wait for soon-to-be diners.

On Sundays only, catch this treat with your family.

Much to our delight, the next dish was the Traditional Sunday Roast, served with Yorkshire pudding, spinach puree, butter-roasted potatoes, carrots, and broccolini. While you may have to wait a little bit longer to try out this dish (it’s available from 7 August onwards), the roast was easily one of the must-tries of Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill.

It’s heaven for those with a sweet tooth.

Finally, we moved on to desserts, and the first of the two was the 64% Manjari Chocolate Tart. This decadent slice was enhanced by a sweet honeycomb, a surprisingly refreshing yoghurt sorbet, and a dash of extra virgin olive oil.

Finishing with a flourish.

To wrap up our dining experience at Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill, we were served a stunning Selection of Cheese, which featured Bleu d’Auvergne, Cremeux de Bourgogne, Epoisses, Mimolette, and Sainte-Maure de Touraine.

At the moment, this Gordon Ramsay restaurant in Malaysia is only taking bookings for dinner. Lunch offering begins on 1 August 2022, and a traditional Sunday Roast menu will be introduced on 7 August 2022.

For enquiries, email gordonramsay.rsvp@sunwayhotels.com. For online reservations, learn more here.

All images credit: Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill